Obituaries for Jan. 14, 2021

Lucy E. Begay

JONES RANCH, N.M. — Graveside service for Lucy Eleanor Begay, 80, of Table Mesa, New Mexico, will be held Friday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m., at the family cemetery in Jones Ranch, New Mexico.

Lucy was born Oct. 28, 1940, in Table Mesa, to Flora and Joe Dickson. She passed away Jan. 6, 2021, in Albuquerque.

Lucy attended Albuquerque Indian School and received her LPN license on Oct. 31, 1962. She worked as an LPN for Indian Health Services in Gallup and Shiprock for 40 years, retiring in 2010.

Lucy was married to Thompson Begay from 1966 to 1973. They had three children, Valerie, Michael and Jonathan.

Lucy is survived by her former husband, Thompson Begay; sons, Michael D. Begay and Jonathan P. Begay; brother, Thomas Dickson; and six grandchildren.

Lucy is preceded in death by her daughter, Valerie K. Begay; parents, Flora and Joe Dickson; brothers, Woodrow Dixon, Harry A. Dickson and Kenneth Dickson; and granddaughter, Tyneal L. Paul.

Pallbearers will be Michael D. Begay, Jonathan P. Begay, Geoffrey Houston, Julius Begay, Carl Bia, and Bruce Houston.

Shiprock Desert View Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Helen T. Cantrell

INSCRIPTION HOUSE, Ariz. — Graveside service for Helen T. Cantrell, 69, was held Jan. 12 at the Double Deck Mesa family plot in Inscription House, Arizona, with the Full Gospel Church officiating.

Helen was born at home on Dec. 24, 1951, to Freddie Sr. and Lilly Tsinnijinnie, in Inscription House, in northern Arizona. She died from COVID-19 on Jan. 6, 2021, at Page Hospital in Page, Arizona.

Helen lived on the Navajo Reservation in Inscription House, and had a great love for all of her children and grandchildren, and did all she could to help them. She disciplined anyone who was going the wrong path, telling them, “You don’t treat people like that.”

Helen was the caretaker for her grandmother and other seniors from the local area in Inscription House. She loved traveling, crossword puzzles, and was always willing to take you places. If she wanted something, she set her mind on her goal and achieved it.

Helen is survived by her husband, Raymond Cantrell; children, Gary Cantrell, Alberta Cantrell, Charissa Nez, and Ronald Cantrell; siblings, Cynthia White, Sally Nelson, Thomas Tsinnijinnie, Freddie Tsinnijinnie Jr., Dennis Tsinnijinnie, Marjorie Anderson, Emma Overton, Jones Tsinnijinnie, Sherry Glaze, Michael Tsinnijinnie, and Cila Salt; and seven grandchildren.

Helen is preceded in death by her father, Freddie Tsinnijinnie Sr.; mother, Lilly Denetso; grandparents, Harry Denetso, Elsie Tallman, Sonny Tsinnijinnie, and Stella Clark; uncles, Bert Charley Denetso, Jimmy Charley Denetso and Henry Denetso; and nephews, Gordon Evan Nelson, Jared Nelson and Tecaris (TK) Tsinnijinnie.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude for all the condolences, well wishes, prayers, and donations (monetary and personal).

Thank you to Valley Ridge Mortuary for providing the service.

Maybelle Stanley

COLUMBIA, K.Y. — Maybelle Stanley, 68, passed on Jan. 4, 2021, at the T.J. Sampson Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky. Graveside service will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Announcement regarding a service will be determined at a later date.

Maybelle was born May 4, 1952, in Kayenta, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan). Her maternal grandfather was Lók’aa’ dine’é (Reed People) and her paternal grandfather was Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House).

Maybelle attended Coconino High School and graduated from Intermountain High School in 1970.

Maybelle valued hard work, was proud of the jobs she held, and gladly retired. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, and everyone in the walks of her life.

Maybelle loved sharing words of encouragement, uplifting her loved ones, long walks, and most of all, spending time with her family.

Maybelle is survived by her son, Duane Begay (Tamanie); daughters, Francesca Stanley (Tuck), Andrea Begay (Joe-Joe), Adrienne Herrera (Adan), Antonya Begay (Beto), and Angelita Begay; brothers, Harold Stanley, Jackson Stanley, Larry Stanley, Tom Peters, Kurt Peters, and David Peters; sisters, Lolita Cadman, Sara Stanley, Eva Austin, Evonne Angeli, Marilyn Herrera, Pauletta Stanley, Marion Peters, Pauline Black, and Darlene Peters; and 15 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Maybelle is preceded in death by her parents, Harry Stanley Sr. and Dorothy Peters; adopted mother, Mary Chee “Grandma” Black; and siblings, Jefferson Black, Arlene Black Yazzie, Larry Black, Leonard Black, and Johnny Black.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place sometime in 2021 when it is safe to gather, in order to keep all her loved ones safe.

A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. Contributions can be made to Venmo: “@Maybelle-Stanley” and at https://everloved.com/life-of/maybelle-stanley/

Maybelle’s children and family humbly thank everyone for the prayers and blessings. She will forever be in your hearts.

Susie Ida Tolly

PHOENIX — On Nov. 27, 2020, Susie Ida Tolly, a loving mother, passed away at the age of 67. She was born Aug. 1, 1953, to the late Hoskii Zuni Tolly and Ason Tully Tolly.

Susie attended elementary boarding school in Wide Ruins, Arizona, and graduated high school from Intermountain Indian School in Brigham City, Utah. She had fond memories of her high school years at Intermountain, including her favorite hangout at the Artic Circle getting snacks to share with friends.

Susie worked as a dietician assistant for the Phoenix Indian Medical Center and retired after 20 years of government service.

Susie was the “baby sister” of six girls. As such, her sisters lovingly teased her as being the spoiled brat. She always had a smile and a story ready, and she also had a great sense of humor and sharp wit.

Susie loved to travel, and traveled extensively across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. She loved road trips and camping in remote areas and has visited many national parks from California to Maine, including Hawaii.

Susie is survived by her daughters, Autumn and Nicole; partner of 35 years, Roy Nelson; and sisters, Sadie Zuni Tallas, Rita Zuni Mizell and Annie Zuni Tolly.

Susie is an aunt to many nieces, nephews, and grandmother to many. She left her family and friends after living a full life and left them with colorful fond memories.

No donations at this time. Due to COVID-19, burial will be announced in late summer of 2021.

Woodrow Dixon

KIRTLAND, N.M. — Funeral services for Woodrow Dixon, 78, of Shiprock, will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, at 12 p.m., at Cope Memorial-Kirtland in Kirtland, New Mexico. Viewing will take place one hour prior to service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Kirtland/Fruitland Cemetery.

Woodrow was born Dec. 15, 1943, in Table Mesa, New Mexico, to Joe and Flora Dickson. He passed away Jan. 9, 2021, in Shiprock.

Woodrow attended San Juan Boarding School, Sherman Indian School, Santa Fe Indian School, and graduated from Albuquerque Indian School as valedictorian in 1963. He graduated from Merritt College in Oakland, California, and worked as a paralegal for the Navajo Nation for as many as 20 years.

Woodrow married Victoria Reeves-Dixon in Shiprock, and enlisted with the Marines on July 27, 1963, and was discharged July 26, 1967. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served from 1964-1966 as a combat Marine.

During his time in Vietnam, Woodrow was exposed to Agent Orange chemicals. This took a toll on his health in the latter years. He was awarded: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, 1965; Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, 1967; Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, 1967; Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 Device, 1967; Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation: 1. Gallantry Cross Medal-Color with Palm. 2. Civil Action Medal-First Class color with Palm; Marine Corps Combat Action Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Presidential Unit Commendation Medal; and Navajo Nation Armed Forces Services Medal.

Woodrow is survived by his wife, Victoria Reeves-Dixon; children, Adele Begay and Woodrow Gabriel Dixon; sons-in-law, Michael D. Begay and Lionel L. Benally; brother, Thomas Dickson; and six grandchildren.

Woodrow is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Flora Dickson; sister, Lucy E. Begay; brothers, Kenneth Dickson and Harry A. Dickson; and daughters, Jonelle Erin Dixon and Jacquelyn Dawn Benally.

Pallbearers will be Woodrow Gabriel Dixon, Michael D. Begay, Lionel L. Benally, D. Anthony Mckenzie, Jonathon P. Begay, and Alton Dickson.

Honorary pallbearer will be Leonard Wayne.

The family of Woodrow wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Cope Memorial-Kirtland and the staff at NNMC in Shiprock.

Arrangements are by Cope Memorial-Kirtland.

Raymond Charles

GANADO, Ariz. — A memorial service for Raymond “Bobo” Charles, 60, of Ganado, Arizona, will be held Monday, Jan. 18. He will be laid to rest at the Kinlichee cemetery in Kinlichee, Arizona.

Raymond was born Nov. 13, 1960, to Sam and Martha Charles, at the former Fort Defiance Hospital. He was born into ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan), born for Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan). His maternal grandmother is Nát’oh Táchii’nii and paternal grandfather is Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House). He passed away peacefully Dec. 30, 2020, at the Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix, due to complications from COVID-19.

During his lifetime, Raymond attended several schools, including Ganado Public School, Chuska Boarding School, and participated in the LDS placement program in Orem, Utah. Because he enjoyed working with his hands, he went on to receive a heavy equipment operator certificate from a vocational trade school in Provo, Utah. After receiving his certification, he worked in various construction trade positions throughout the Southwest.

Many will remember Raymond by his unique sense of humor and how he made those around him laugh. Fondest memory of Bobo was the time we all walked over to the nearby hill while dragging a vintage truck hood to use as our makeshift rez sled. As we struggled to haul the hood to the top, we made Bobo and his youngest brother sit toward the front since they didn’t know any better. Of course, Bobo was never fooled a second time for a front row seat. This episode brought new meaning to “Boyz On The Hood”.

It is our wish that Bobo finds beauty in his spiritual walk.

Raymond’s loving family includes his daughter, Stephanie of Salt Lake City, Utah; son, Uriah Ray Charles; sisters, Elsie Snell of Garland, Texas, and Elaine Sombrero of Kayenta; brothers, James Charles of Devils Lake, North Dakota, Timothy Charles of Firestone, Colorado, Sam Charles of Phoenix, and Earl Charles of Ganado; and four grandchildren, several nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Raymond is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cindy; sons, Joshua Charles and Elijah Ray Charles; sister, Dorothy Sam; and brother, Anthony Charles.

Summit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Stephen Wayne Nozie Sr.

SAWMILL, Ariz. — Graveside service for Stephen Wayne Nozie Sr., 56, of Fort Defiance, will be held Friday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m., at the family plot in Sawmill, Arizona, with Arthur Moore officiating.

Stephen was born March 10, 1965, in Fort Defiance, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Tzil Ghaai. His nalí is Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water); cheii is Tzil Ghaai. He passed away Jan. 3, 2021, in Phoenix.

Stephen attended Window Rock High School and worked for various construction companies in Gallup and Phoenix.

Stephen was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping, hauling wood, and being out in nature. He loved building things and repairing vehicles with his knowledge, talents, and love of carpentry/construction, art, and auto mechanics.

Stephen is survived by his sons, Steven Nozie Jr. of Phoenix, and Angel Nozie of Salt Lake City, Utah; daughter, Briana Nozie of Salt Lake City; mother, Loretta Watchman of Fort Defiance; brother, Vern Nozie Sr. of Fort Defiance; sisters, Roberta R. Harris of Colstrip, Montana, Alberta Nozie of Gallup, Michelle Sleuth of Albuquerque, and Karen Watchman-Tom of Fort Defiance; and two grandchildren.

Stephen is preceded in death by his father, Timothy L. Nozie of Bylas, Arizona; stepfather, Raymond Watchman; and grandparents, Marie and Sam Billie of Sawmill.

Pallbearers will be Steven Nozie Jr., Vern Nozie Sr., Vernell Begay, Carlo Lonjose, Aaron Williams, Daven Tagaban, and Vern Nozie Jr.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no reception.

Summit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Carl Bert Snyder

ALBUQUERQUE — Carl Bert Snyder, 49, of Albuquerque, departed to the heavens on Dec. 25, 2020, in Albuquerque. He was born Jan. 14, 1971, in Saint Helens, Oregon, born into the Yurok Tribe nilį́, born for Bééshbichʼahii bi (German) yáshchíín. He was of Yurok Tribal descent.

Carl was a brilliant soul. Whenever he met a new person, they would comment, “I feel like I’ve known you for years, but we just met” and he would reply, “Right brother, you are my brother.”

Carl was a rare one. He never allowed his fiancée, Glenda Shirley, to open her car door or any door and never let her pay for things; it was always, “Woman, put it away (her wallet)”.

Carl went to Glenda’s father and her children and asked if he could marry her. When he asked her she said, “Yes!” That was after he gave her family a firework show and barbecue on the 4th of July. He planned it all by calling her extended family members to be there when he proposed.

Carl changed her life and showed her a world of self-worthiness. He was very proud to share that he was a Yurok Tribal member, as he announced it as “You Rock” in his baritone voice. He came from a legacy of traditional canoe makers and traditional basket weavers on his maternal grandparent’s side.

Carl is survived by his fiancée, Glenda Shirley; son, Bert Snyder of Fernley, Nevada; daughters, Hannah Snyder of Reno, Nevada, and Holly Snyder of Hoopa, California; stepchildren, Nicole, Nick and Nichelle; parents, Bert and Vivian Snyder of Hoopa; sisters, Annie Krupp and husband Legion of Fernley, and Vicky Verl and family of Eureka, California; and many nephews and nieces.

Carl is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Haines and Violet Moore; and paternal grandparents, Carl and Nellie Snyder.

A traditional Yurok funeral proceeding will take place in Hoopa.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Genevieve Noble Attson

STEAMBOAT, Ariz. — Graveside service for Genevieve Noble Attson, 79, of Steamboat, Arizona, will be held Friday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m., at the Hosteen Tso family plot in Steamboat, with Pastor Mark Haynes officiating.

Genevieve was born Nov. 17, 1941, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). She passed away Jan. 8, 2021, in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Genevieve graduated from Sherman Indian School in Riverside, California, and retired from the Bureau of Indian Affairs School as a home living assistant. She loved reading her bible in the Navajo language and being among her family. She enjoyed cooking, sewing projects, knitting, and traveling with children and being among her grandchildren.

Genevieve is survived by her sons, Irvin L. Attson (Shirlene), Johnny F. Attson Jr. (Kathy), and Timothy J. Attson; daughters, Jennifer A. Attson (Durwin) and Dorothy Attson-White (Richard); and 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Genevieve is preceded in death by her parents, Frances Kee Noble and Dorothy Tsosie Noble; husband, Johnny F. Attson Sr.; son, Virgil Attson; daughter, Joan Attson-Zuniga; and grandson, Joshua M. Sholley.

Pallbearers will be Johnny F. Attson Jr., Jonas Attson, Ethan Attson, Corey L. Attson, Raynaldi Begay, and Josiah F. Attson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Irvin L. Attson, Timothy J. Attson, Taccoah Tatum Wayne, Cadell Alec Wayne, and Emory Clah Blueeyes.

There will be no reception, due to COVID-19.

Summit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Timothy Curley Jr.

GANADO, Ariz. — Graveside service for Timothy Curley Jr., 73, of Ganado, Arizona, will be held Friday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m., in Snakeflat, Arizona, with Pastor Zane Morris officiating.

Timothy was born Aug. 17, 1947, in Ganado, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Tá’bąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan). He passed away Jan. 2, 2021, in Albuquerque.

Timothy graduated from Albuquerque Indian School and was employed as a welder at Navajo Forest Product Industries in Navajo, New Mexico; welder at Lifton Ingalls Ship Building in Pascagoula, Mississippi; Ganado Unified School District; Union Pacific Railroad in Omaha, Nebraska; and was a Ganado firefighter veteran.

Timothy enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, welding, and playing his drums for the Lord in church.

Timothy is survived by his wife, Ruth Curley of Ganado; sons, Timothy Curley III of Ganado, and Theodore L. Curley of Tuba City; daughters, Clementina Botello of Ganado, and Ramona S. Curley of Gallup; brothers, Gene J. Curley, Christopher P. Curley and Clarence D. Reid; sisters, Lennadine Clah, Genevieve Curley, Mae Hart, and Dorothy M. Poola; and 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Timothy is preceded in death by his father, Timothy Curley Sr.; mother, Sadie S. Reid; stepfather, Dale Reid; grandparents, Dolth Curley and Nahgebah Slivers; and two grandchildren, four uncles and one brother.

Pallbearers will be Jackson O’brien Sandoval, Devonte Toledo, Nicolas Scott, Tereso Gortariz, Sam White, Travis White, Ron Botello, and Art Etcitty.

Honorary pallbearers will be Timothy Curley III, Theodore L. Curley, Julian O’brien Sandoval, Ron Botello, Art Etcitty, Shawntel Nutlouis, Faith Curley, and Mikhalia Toledo.

A curbside reception will take place at the Curley residence in Ganado, following service. Relatives and friends must wear a mask and stay in their vehicle.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Tobie J. Matt

HOUCK, Ariz. — Graveside service for Tobie J. Matt, 45, will be held today, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m., at the new Veterans Memorial Site in Houck, Arizona, with Father David officiating.

Tobie was born in July 1975 in Gallup, into the Tó’áhaní (Near the Water Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). He passed away Jan. 7, 2021, in Cedar Point, Arizona.

Tobie graduated from Valley High School in Sanders, Arizona, in May 1994. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy from November 1994 to August 1997 with an honorable discharge.

Tobie enjoyed spending time with his daughter and his family. He was a true jack-of-all-trades and a well-respected veteran in the community.

Tobie was an avid Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Lakers fan. He will be dearly missed and will always have a huge impact on his daughter and family.

Tobie is survived by his daughter, Cheyenne Matt of Albuquerque; parents, Carol and Roger Matt; siblings, Ardriane, Amber, Brian, and McKenna; and three nephews and one niece.

Tobie is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary and Benjamin Murphy; uncles, Franklin Murphy and Harry Matt; aunts, Corrine Murphy and Tillie Matt; sister, Bernadean Murphy; and nalí, Julia Matt.

A curbside carryout reception will take place at the Houck Chapter House, following service. The family asks that everyone follow social distance guidelines.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.