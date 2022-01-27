Obituaries for Jan.27, 2022

Mattie Talk Singer

GALLUP — Funeral services for Mattie Talk Singer, 85, of Gallup, will be held Friday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m., at the New Life Apostolic Church (405 E. Vega Ave.) in Gallup, with Michael Singer officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Defiance.

Mattie was born Feb. 6, 1936, in Shiprock, into the Tł’ógí (Hairy Ones/Weaver-Zia Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). She passed away Jan. 14, 2022, in Buckeye, Arizona.

Mattie attended Gallup McKinley County Schools and later obtained her GED. She worked several jobs in her younger years then went on to work for General Dynamics in 1968 where she achieved numerous military electronics certifications. During her years of employment, she worked her way up to production supervisor until she retired in 1991.

After retiring from General Dynamics, Mattie was asked to become an electronics instructor for Raytheon in Farmington, where she taught at San Juan College and certified students in accordance to the military specification requirements. She obtained her instructor’s certification at Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey.

Mattie loved to read her Bible and enjoyed crocheting, sewing, knitting, making sash belts, decorating cakes, traveling, word search puzzles, and baking her famous apple and pumpkin pies for her loved ones.

Mattie is survived by her daughters, Charlene Singer of Gallup, and Darlene Singer-Haswood of Phoenix; brothers, Harry Talk Jr. of Sanostee, New Mexico, and Rev. Kenneth Talk Sr. of Thoreau, New Mexico; sisters, Dorothy Cantu of Lewisville, Texas, and Rose Talk of Gallup; and five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mattie is preceded in death by her parents, Nellie and Harry Talk Sr.; sisters, Mae Skinner, Marie Manuelito, Treva Talk, and Rose Marie Talk; and brothers, Ned Talk and Allen Talk Sr.

Pallbearers will be Junior Iyua, Nathan James, David Cantu, Jack Arviso, Anthony Pacifico, and Tommy Mimms.

Honorary pallbearers will be Harry Talk Jr. and Rev. Kenneth Talk Sr.

A reception will take place at the New Life Apostolic Church, following services.

Summit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Johnny E. David

GRAND FALLS, Ariz. — Graveside service for Johnny Earl David, 74, of Grand Falls, Arizona, will be held Friday, Jan. 28, at the David family plot in Grand Falls.

Johnny was born Aug. 20, 1947, in Grand Falls, into the Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). His nalí is Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House); cheii is Tł’ízí lání (Many Goats). He passed away Jan. 22, 2022, in Grand Falls.

Johnny attended Phoenix Indian School and held various jobs throughout his life. He enjoyed carpentry, ranching, walking, and storytelling.

Johnny is survived by his daughter, Shauna David of Leupp, Arizona; son, Jason David of Flagstaff; brothers, Jackson David, John David Jr., Robert David Sr., Bill David, Wilson David, Rick David, and Wayne Moffett; sisters, Elsie Phelps, Nona Schuler, Marilyn Begay, Maritta David, Lola Gauby, Juanita “Bern” Begay, and Shirley Manychildren; and seven grandchildren and many nephews and nieces whom he treated as his own.

Johnny is preceded in death by his wife, Lita David; son, Monty Jay David; parents, Ada and John David Sr.; aunt, Modesta David; and sisters, Ruby Edison and Lena Smith.

Pallbearers will be Jason David, Jacob David, Jayden David, Sterlin David, Isaac David, Taylor David, Carlton David, and Tevin David Toehe.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jackson David, John David Jr., Robert David Sr., Wayne Moffett, Bill David, Wilson David, and Rick David.

A reception will take place at the Grand Falls Bible Church, following service.

Norvel Owens Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Barton R. Yazza

ROCK SPRINGS, N.M. — Graveside service for Barton R. Yazza, 59, of Tohlakai, New Mexico, was held Jan. 22 at the Green Meadows Cemetery in Rock Springs, New Mexico.

Barton was born June 6, 1962, in Gallup, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). He passed away Jan. 14, 2022, in Albuquerque.

Barton graduated from Tohatchi High School and attended Crownpoint Skills Center for pipefitting and T-VI for electrical. He was known as jack-of-all trades and enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, hauling wood, watching Western and action movies, and was a 49ers fan.

Barton is survived by his wife, Jonnie Joy Naranjo-Yazza; sons, Christopher Yazza, Matthew Yazza, Barton Yazza Jr., and Aridel Naranjo; daughters, Samantha Yazza and Cheyenne Yazza; brothers, Bill Yazza, Bennie Yazza Jr. and Bernie Yazza; sisters, Bernice Yazza-Jakes and Beatrice Byrum; and grandchildren, Tristan Yazza and Nicolai Naranjo.

Barton is preceded in death by his mother, Marie Yazza; father, Bennie R. Yazza Sr.; and brothers, Bruce Yazza and Barry Yazza.

Pallbearers were Scott L. Sherman Sr., Jeremy Todachine, Elroy Tso, Portor Rio Smith, Ronald Herbert, and Jasper Hardy Jr.

Honorary pallbearers were Aridel Naranjo, Samuel Pine, Fred Peters Jr., Jasper Hardy Jr., Ronald Herbert, and Merlin Herbert.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Archie M. Haskie

NAZLINI, Ariz. — Graveside service for Archie Miller Haskie, 85, of Nazlini, Arizona, will be held Monday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m., at the Nazlini community cemetery with Custer Lowe officiating.

Archie was born Sept. 18, 1936, in Bitter Springs, Arizona, into the Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan), born for ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). He passed away Jan. 24, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.

Archie graduated from high school in Utah and was employed as a welder and miner at various power plants in Page, St. Johns, and Joseph City, Arizona. He also worked for the railroad.

Archie loved landscaping and was a fan of wrestling and old Western movies.

Archie is survived by his wife, Anna Haskie; sons, Bob Haskie, Billy Haskie, Art Bruggeman, Kenny Begay, and Darryl Begay; daughters, Della Haskie, Loretta Mike, Isabelle Haskie, JoAnn Dedman, Deanna Harvey, and Annelise Leigh; mother, Zenia Haskie; and many grandchildren.

Archie is preceded in death by his daughter, Carol Haskie.

Pallbearers will be Natashike Bia, Art Bruggeman and Billy Haskie Jr.

Honorary pallbearer will be Billy Haskie Sr.

A curbside reception will take place at JoAnn and Dennis Dedman’s residence, following service.

Summit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

