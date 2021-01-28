Obituaries for Jan. 28, 2021

Rena Nelson

TOYEI, Ariz. — Graveside service for Rena Nelson, 83, of Toyei,

Arizona, will be held Thursday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m., at the family plot in Toyei.

Rena was born Feb. 19, 1937, in Steamboat, Arizona, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). She passed away Jan. 23, 2021, in Show Low, Arizona.

Rena attended Stewart Indian School in Nevada, and was employed as a nurse in Reno, Nevada, and Toyei. She enjoyed making Navajo jewelry, traveling, following the Native American Church, and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rena is survived by her son, Tony Anthony Lewis of New York; daughter, Bridget Kee of Toyei; sister, Lena Williams; and 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Rena is preceded in death by her husband, Chester Nelson Sr.; son, Kevin Perry Lewis; brothers, Leo Williams, Jack Williams Sr., Eli Williams Sr., Guy Williams Sr., and Kee Williams; sisters, Priscilla Williams-Kee and Ruth Draper; and parents, Howard Williams and Zonnie Chee Williams.

Pallbearers will be Rena’s grandsons, Harris Kee, Perry Lewis Jr. and Alex Lewis.

Due to CDC guidelines, there will be no reception.

Cope Memorial is in charge of arrangements.

Maxine Morgan Bahe

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Maxine Morgan Bahe, 79, was held Jan. 25 with Father Edgardo Diaz (pastor of Mary, Mother of Mankind Parish, St. Michaels, Arizona) officiating.

Maxine was born June 6, 1941, in Rehoboth, New Mexico, into the Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). She died Jan. 18, 2021, in Fort Defiance.

As a child, Maxine attended Riverside Indian School in Oklahoma, and received her nursing training from Haskell Indian School and became a certified Licensed Nurse Practitioner. She worked at the Fort Defiance Indian Hospital for 44 years on the Pediatric Unit night shift team.

Upon retiring, Maxine helped care for her parents. She enjoyed attending all her grandchildren’s sporting events, reading books, watching mysteries, and keeping up with family on Facebook. She was a lifelong Catholic and loved watching mass on EWTN at 6 a.m.

Maxine is survived by her siblings, Russell H. Morgan, Clifton G. Morgan, Cynthia Morgan, and Delphine Morgan Kewanwytewa; children, Richard D. Morgan, Jennifer Morgan Henderson and Sonya Bahe Ross; and seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Maxine is preceded in death by her parents, William and Desbah Morgan Sr.; siblings, Dorthea Morgan Johnson, Wilbert L. Morgan, William Morgan Jr., Anthony D. Morgan, and Stanley E. Morgan; and two grandchildren.

Maxine is also preceded in death by Manuel Price and Roger Bahe.

A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2022.

Lorena Zah-Bahe

LOW MOUNTAIN, Ariz. — Lorena Zah-Bahe, 73, passed away Jan. 12, 2021. She left this world peacefully of natural causes at Banner Desert Hospital in Mesa, Arizona. At her request, no service will be held.

Lorena was born Sept. 17,1947, in Keams Canyon, Arizona, to Henry Zah and Mae Multine of Low Mountain, Arizona, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into The Water People Clan).

As a graduate of Northern Arizona University, Lorena held a master’s degree in education. During her life, she served as president of the National Indian Education Association, the director of the Association of Navajo Community Controlled School Boards, and as principal/superintendent of several Navajo area community schools.

Lorena also served for 15 years as an official for the Low Mountain Chapter House, a community she dearly loved. In addition to these various roles, she was also an employee who worked with the Navajo Nation Division of Diné Education for well over 20 years.

Carrying on the teachings of her mother and father, Lorena set off to become a great educator, leader, and an ambassador for the Navajo Nation. She is and forever will be an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She will be deeply missed and loved by many.

Lorena is survived by her son, Shawn Michael Bahe of Houston, Texas; daughter, Nadesbah Mae Francisco of Tempe, Arizona; sisters, Verna Yazzie of Chandler, Arizona, and Henrietta Zah of Flagstaff; brothers, Peterson Zah of Window Rock, Emerson Zah of Indian Wells, Arizona, and Wilford Zah of Low Mountain; and four grandchildren.

Lorena is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Michael Bahe of Kitsiili, Arizona; and beloved daughter, Denise Mae Bahe of Window Rock.

Condolences may be sent to 1402 E Guadalupe Rd. Unit 120, Tempe, AZ 85283.

Johnson H. Peters

SHEEP SPRINGS, N.M. — Johnson H. Peters, 84, was born Feb. 17, 1937, in Sheep Springs, New Mexico, into the Tł’ááshchí’í (Red Bottom People Clan), born for Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan). He passed away Jan. 4, 2021, at the Bloomfield Nursing Home.

Johnson worked on the railroads in Oregon, Nebraska, Colorado, and all over the Midwest. He attended Fort Sill Indian School in Lawton, Oklahoma, and later was part of the Indian Relocation Program where he and his wife at the time moved to Oakland, California. While in Oakland, he worked in the maintenance department at Stanford University.

Johnson is survived by his son, Dory J. Peters of Salt Lake City, Utah; daughters, Phoebe White and Sheryl Peters of Red Valley, Arizona, and Pamela J. Peters of Los Angeles, California.

Johnson is preceded in death by his daughter, Darlene Fowler.

Johnson was laid to rest Jan. 25, 2021, at the Sheep Springs cemetery.

William Haywood Edwards

BELLEMONT, Ariz. — Graveside service for William (Bill) Haywood Edwards took place on Jan. 8, 2021. He was laid to rest at Camp Navajo Veterans Cemetery in Bellemont, Arizona.

Bill was born May 1, 1941, at Harlem Hospital in New York City. He passed away and made the journey to be with his Creator on Jan. 3, 2021, in Phoenix, at the age of 79.

Bill grew up in the Bronx and attended Catholic school and public school until the age of 17 when he decided to enlist in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the XVIII Airborne, 50th Signal Battalion “A” company and proudly served from 1958 to 1962.

Later, Bill spent time in San Francisco, and eventually settled in Taos, New Mexico. His life in New Mexico offered new opportunities and he became a certified welder by taking classes at a local community college. He joined the Iron Workers Local 495 and became a journeyman ironworker. He spent time working at the Los Alamos National Laboratory and many other locations throughout New Mexico.

Eventually Bill’s skills would take him to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he worked on many of the hotels and casinos that can be seen on the Strip today. After surviving a career-ending, three-story fall, he re-tooled and learned website development and grant writing. He was able to use these newly obtained skills to find work on the Navajo Nation where he resided for the last 14 years of his life.

Bill found spirituality and a connection to his Creator in the Native American Church where he dedicated most of his life to understanding and participating in the ceremonies and traditions of the church. He spoke fluent Navajo and was granted rare opportunities and designations within the Native community. He attended Sun Dance ceremonies, led sweat lodge ceremonies and tee-pee ceremonies on a regular basis as part of his dedication to the church.

Bill was a talented silversmith and created many beautiful pieces of jewelry. He took pleasure in growing his own food, raising livestock, and living a simple life of sustainability. He was intense and passionate most of the time, but never passed up an opportunity to tell a good story and make people laugh. He will be missed by many.

Bill is survived by his wife of 14 years, Rena Edwards of Leupp, Arizona; siblings, Essie Byrd (Jerry) of Santa Fe, and Rev. Percell Edwards of Maryland; children, David Edwards (Annie) of Santa Fe, Kareem Edwards (Mary Jo) of Santa Fe, Sabra Edwards (Johnny) of Albuquerque, Yussef Edwards (Angela) of Española, New Mexico, Don Wofford of Hawaii, Tony Edwards of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Lucy Candelaria (Rudy) of Aurora, Colorado, Melissa Mascarena of Albuquerque, Shawn Topaum of Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mattie Henderson (Michael) of Albuquerque, Marie Yazzi of Aurora, Andre Topaum of Aurora, Kristopher Herder of Winslow, Arizona, and Lynold Herder of Winslow; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Purnell and Lucy Edwards; brother, Steven Edwards; and son, Levaniel Herder.

Tony John Cornfield

CORTEZ, Colo. — Tony John Cornfield was born Oct. 10, 1943, at home in Cross Canyon (Ganado), Arizona, to proud parents Tully Cornfield and Hazel Begay. He passed away Jan. 20, 2021, in Durango, Colorado.

Tony was a Navajo Native born on the reservation. He was born into Tó’áhaní (Near the Water Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). His nalí is Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water); cheii is Tótsohnii (Big Water).

Tony spent most of his childhood helping his parents with the homestead, taking care of the farmland, helping his dad with the livestock, hauling water, irrigating the crops, and sheepherding with his mother and siblings. He was doing all the things a traditional young Navajo boy did on the reservation. He was a hard worker and a loyal son. He kept busy doing everything he could to help his parents.

Tony was one of 10 children. He had one brother and eight sisters. We can imagine what fun that was for his parents. He attended school up to the eighth grade and later received his GED so he might find a decent job.

In 1964, at the age of 21, Tony met and married the love of his life, Rita Moreno Ahkeah, of Shiprock. Rumor has it they were introduced to each other by a mutual friend of theirs when Rita was attending business school in El Segundo, California.

Rita became pregnant and close to her due date, she had asked Tony to stay back in California to work while she went home to Gallup to have the baby. She told him she would return after the baby was born. Of course, being the man that Tony was, he left everything behind and followed Rita to Gallup. They became young parents to a beautiful baby girl named Tammy Ann Cornfield who was born Dec. 8, 1964. Shortly after, Tony moved his family to Rico, Colorado, where they settled from 1964 to 1970.

Tony started working for the Argentine Mining Company as a coal miner. Then the coal mine shut down and he switched to uranium mining. He took employment with Union Carbide Uranium Mining Co., and was a miner for most of his life until it started affecting his health, which forced him to seek other jobs to provide for his family. They relocated to Cortez, Colorado, where he worked construction and irrigation for IFA Country Store until his retirement.

Tony became a longtime resident of the Cortez community. He was an honorable and highly respected man. He had a quiet and gentle spirit with a great big generous heart and tremendous faith. He attended the Cortez Seventh-day Adventist Church with his wife Rita. They built great friendships over the years attending this community.

Later in years, Tony and Rita raised another child, a son, whom they had the blessing of naming Timothy Julius Yazzie, born Aug. 7, 1978.

Tony was a great mentor to all his nephews and nieces. He would consider them as his children, too.

Tony’s hobbies were fishing along the Dolores River and Trout Lake. He enjoyed collecting scraps at the junkyard, hoping to create something useful and grand.

Tony had a love for children, especially when he became a grandpa, and his grandchildren always gravitated to him. Later the family found out that he was sneaking them candy. He was truly a devoted father, loving and faithful husband, joyful grandparent, and great-grandparent, helpful brother, kind uncle, and a friend to many others.

Tony and Rita were blessed as a couple, celebrating a marriage of 56 years. He will be greatly missed. He always said that he won’t really be gone, he will be having the best sleep of this life and you will always have his spirit with you.

Tony is survived by his wife, Rita Moreno Cornfield of Cortez; daughter, Tammy Ann Cornfield of Woodbridge, Virginia; son, Timothy Julius Yazzie (fiancé Dantzelle) of Cortez; brother, Tom John Cornfield of Cross Canyon; sisters, Marie Haven of Cross Canyon, Rose Denetso of Kinlichee, Arizona, Alice Dedman of Kinlichee, Irene Dedman of Nazlini, Arizona, Mary Dedman of Fort Defiance, Rita Cornfield of Kinlichee, and Alta Dedman of Kinlichee; and four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Tony is preceded in death by his parents, Tully John Cornfield and Hazel Begay Cornfield; and sister, Annie J. Benally of Cross Canyon.

Notah Barney

TWIN LAKES, N.M. — Graveside service for Notah Barney, 71, of Twin Lakes, New Mexico, will be held today, Jan. 28, at 12 p.m., at the family plot (east of Twin Lakes Housing).

Notah was born May 24, 1949, in Gallup, into the Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan), born for Tl’ógí (Weaver-Zia Clan). He passed away Jan. 19, 2021, in Albuquerque.

Notah is survived by his son, Cameron Carroll; daughters, Tanisha Barney and Taran Barney; brother, Nathan Barney; sister, Jerrylene Barney; and two grandchildren.

Notah is preceded in death by his parents, Katherine and Jerry Barney.

A reception will take place at the Barney residence, following service.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Leroy Horace Pooley

PHOENIX — Leroy Horace Pooley, 65, of Phoenix, passed away Jan. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. He was born April 19, 1955, to Emil and Clara Pooley, in Joseph City, Arizona.

Leroy graduated from Provo High School in Utah and then from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in history and sociology.

On June 2, 1979, Leroy married Yolanda Solis for all time and eternity in the Mesa Arizona Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Leroy was a world-renowned artist of Hopi Kachina dolls and specialized in the Route 66 style. He also worked in juvenile rehabilitative roles and education.

Leroy truly loved the simple things in life. He enjoyed a good movie, oldies music, BYU football (Go Cougs), and spoiling his grandchildren.

Leroy is survived by his wife, Yolanda Pooley; siblings, Albert Pooley (Julia), Grace Browning (Kimball), and Esther Stant (MacArthur); sons, Leroy Pooley (Kelsey), Matthew Pooley, and Kevin Pooley (Serena); daughter, Rachel Gardner (Jordan); and 11 grandchildren.

Leroy is predeceased by his parents, Emil Pooley and Clara Loretta Begay Pooley; brothers, Raymond Pooley (Lilly) and George Pooley; and sister, Vivian Luikart (Gene).

Norman Dale Tsosie

GALLUP — Graveside service for Norman Dale Tsosie will be held Monday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m., at the Sunset Cemetery in Gallup.

Norman was born Nov. 6, 1960, in Rehoboth, New Mexico, into the Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). He passed away Jan. 13, 2021, in Albuquerque.

Norman graduated from Window Rock High School and was employed nearly 20 years with the Navajo Nation Facilities Management as a supervisor.

In his free time, Norman enjoyed fishing, hunting and was a talented artist.

Norman is survived by his siblings, Cornelia (Lawrence) Platero of To’hajiilee, New Mexico, Trenton (Darlene) Tsosie of Tucson, Randall Tsosie of Phoenix, Edwina Pendergrass of Albuquerque, Tyrone Tsosie and Tanya Tsosie, both of Crownpoint; and nieces and nephews.

Norman is preceded in death by his parents, Louise F. Joe and Edward Tsosie; brother, Alvin Tsosie; and nephew, Russell Platero.

Honorary pallbearers are Trenton Tsosie, Randall Tsosie, Lawrence Platero, Wesley Platero, Tristan Pendergrass, Lance Begay, Nathan Earl Bitsoie, and Larry Foster Jr.

Due to COVID-19, service attendance is limited to a drive-thru service.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Bruce Renee Ashley Sr.

KIN DAH LICHII, Ariz. — Graveside service for Bruce Renee Ashley Sr., 55, of Cross Canyon, Arizona, was held Jan. 27 in Kin Dah Lichii, Arizona.

Bruce was born May 2, 1965, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for ’Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). He passed away Jan. 14, 2021, in Gallup.

Bruce attended Wingate High School and was employed as a silversmith. He enjoyed silversmith work, ranching/livestock, running, and music.

Bruce is survived by his sons, Travis Ashley and Bruce Ashley Jr.; daughters, Melissa Ashley, Brittney Ashley and Natasha Ashley; brothers, Edison Ashley and Herman Ashley; sisters, Dorothy Ashley and Annita Ashley; and two grandchildren.

Bruce is preceded in death by DeSales and Kathleen Ashley, Clifford Ashley, Kathrine Ashley, and Gloria Ashley.

Pallbearers were Kevin Ashley, Dylan Moreno, Lance Pinto, Chester Silversmith, and Marvin Francisco.

Honorary pallbearers were Edison Ashley, Herman Ashley and Leighton Ashley.

Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Dennison Carl Willie (May 12, 1973 — Jan. 14, 2021)

GALLUP — A private burial service for Dennison “Dennis” Carl Willie, 47, will be held today, Jan. 28, at 2:30 p.m., at the Gallup City Cemetery with an honor escort provided by Navajo-Hopi Honor Riders and Navajo Nation Police Department from Rollie Mortuary to the Gallup City Cemetery.

Dennis was born May 12, 1973, in Gallup, the son of Christine R. Silago and John C. Willie Sr., into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). His maternal grandfather is Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together) and paternal grandfather is Haltsooí (Meadow People). He passed away Jan. 14, 2021, in Albuquerque.

Dennis graduated from Navajo Pine High School where he lettered in varsity basketball, football, track, and cross-country. He attended Central Arizona College and Mesa Community College.

Dennis earned his training certification at the U.S. Indian Police Academy in Artesia, New Mexico. He worked as a security guard for Fort McDowell Casino, Sandia Casino, Sky City Casino, and Dancing Eagle Casino. He was also a bailiff for the Navajo Nation court system and a detention officer for the Cibola County Sheriff’s Department. He was currently working as a corrections officer for the Navajo Nation Department of Corrections in Crownpoint.

Dennis was a huge fan of the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Coyotes. His hobbies included watching his sports teams in person or on the television, attending family celebrations, watching his sons play basketball, and supporting his nieces and nephews in their extracurricular activities by traveling many miles to be there.

Dennis had a funny side by telling jokes and sharing memes. He was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, friend, colleague, confidant, and humble man.

Dennis is survived by his sons, Damion C. Willie (Rhonda) and Ethan Willie; sisters, Carol Willie and Coreen Smith; brothers, Earl Willie and Gilson Willie; and nine nieces and six nephews.

Dennis is preceded in death by his brother, Johnny C. Willie Jr.; maternal grandmother, Alice Grayhat; and maternal grandfather, Sam Silago.

In accordance with CDC guidelines and limiting of large groups, the family requests those who wish to remember Dennis pay their respects following the service at 3 p.m. Wear a mask and observe six feet social distancing with limited contact.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Stanley Henry

NASCHITTI, N.M. — Graveside service for Stanley Henry, 58, of Naschitti, New Mexico, will be held Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m., at the Naschitti community cemetery.

Stanley was born Feb. 6, 1962, in Gallup, into the Hashtl’ishnii (Mud Clan), born for Tsenabahilnii (Sleep Rock People Clan). He passed away Jan. 18, 2021, in Farmington.

Stanley attended Tohatchi High School and PNM Trade School. He enjoyed construction, auto mechanics, livestock, and watching the Denver Broncos play football.

Stanley is survived by his wife, Jacqueline D. Henry; sons, Donovan C. Henry and Jasper Werito; daughters, Leilani M. Henry, Samantha J. Henry and Simone L. Henry; brothers, Cecil Henry Sr., Ned Henry, Alfred Henry, and Edward B. Henry Jr.; sister, Teresa Henry; and five grandchildren.

Stanley is preceded in death by his mother, Theresa Johnson; father, Edward B. Henry; sisters, Rose Manuelito and Glorene B. Henry; and brother, Tommy Joe Henry.

Pallbearers will be Justin Manuelito, Lavon Thomas, Edward Yazzie Jr., Cecil Henry Jr., Jasper Werito, and Sheldon James.

Honorary pallbearers are Alfred Henry, Edward B. Henry Jr., Ned Henry, Donovan Henry, and Cecil Henry Jr.

A drive-thru reception will take place at the Christian Reformed Church in Naschitti following service.

Cope Memorial is in charge of arrangements.

Rosie Preston Williams

GANADO, Ariz. — Graveside service for Rosie Preston Williams, 89, of Ganado, Arizona, was held Jan. 22 at the Ganado community cemetery.

Rosie was born Oct. 31, 1931, in Tuba City, into the Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). She passed away Jan. 18, 2021, in Ganado.

Rosie earned a bachelor’s degree in education and retired as a special education teacher at Ganado Unified School District.

Rosie is survived by her son, Bruce E. Williams; daughters, Patrice W. Large and Amelia J. Williams; sister, Eleanor Bluehouse; and 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Rosie is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred J. Williams; son, Delbert R. Williams; and parents, Mattie and Scott Preston.

Pallbearers were Matthias Noble, Neill Begay, Ryan Youvella, Keanan Smith, Larson Shepherd, and Terry Young.

Honorary pallbearers were A. Wade Large, James R. Large, James Pat Nauman, Christopher Nauman, David Nauman, Johnathan Nauman, Patrick Nauman, Johnny J. Maez, Malakai S. Large, and Bruce Williams.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Philomena Mae Ross

GANADO, Ariz. — Graveside service for Philomena Mae Ross, 57, of Window Rock, was held Jan. 25 at the Ganado community cemetery in Ganado, Arizona.

Philomena was born Sept. 8, 1963, in Fort Defiance, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). She passed away Jan. 19, 2021, in Santa Fe.

Philomena is survived by her common-law husband, Julius Begay; daughters, Melinda Garcia and Abigail N. Tsosie; mother, Nevelan Sharon Ross; brothers, Eric Ross, Lynn Ross and Aaron Ross; sisters, Regina Ross and Alberta Green; and six grandchildren.

Philomena is preceded in death by her son, Troy B. Wood; father, Albert Ross Jr.; brother, Tom J. Ashley Jr.; grandparents, Mary L. James and Benjamin Manning; and grandson, Abraham.

Pallbearers were Cedric Whitefeather, Yoshie Begay, Shawn Whitman, Aaron Ross, Lynn Ross, and Eric Ross.

Honorary pallbearers were Drayden Whitman, Julius Begay, Albert Ross III, Harold Arviso, David Arviso, and Glen Williams.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Jimmy Hosteen Nez

COALMINE CANYON, Ariz. — On Jan. 20, 2021, “Papa” Jimmy Hosteen Nez of Coal Mine Canyon, Arizona, passed away at 76 years young. He was Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan).

Jimmy’s humor, love, and cowboy spirit will be missed dearly and will not be forgotten. He was a son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandpa, and friend, but most importantly, he was a Nez.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Marlene Adeky; sons, Jimmy Nez Jr., Michael Nez and Nicholas Nez; and two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Jimmy will be laid to rest at the Nez family plot in Coalmine Canyon. Rest in power, Papa.

Larry Mike

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Larry Mike, 58, of Fort Defiance, is pending.

Larry was born July 3, 1962, in Fort Defiance, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). He passed away Jan. 20, 2021, in Navajo, New Mexico.

Larry attended Crystal Boarding School and Kinlichee School. He was a mechanic who enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Larry is survived by his wife, Jessie Kay Morgan; daughters, LaJess Mike and Morgan Mike; sisters, Ethel Apache, Eleanor Yazzie and Rose Hoskie; and 34 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Larry is preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Yazzie (Billie); father, Bennie Billie; and brother, Jerome Mike.

Pallbearers will be Brandis Slinkey, Arnoldson Woodman Jr., Ron Judge Jr., DeRon Judge, Jerome Rockman Jr., and Rolando Yazzie.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Karl Raymond Gillson

LUPTON, Ariz. — Due to COVID-19 precautions and Navajo Nation COVID-19 restrictions, a private immediate family graveside funeral for Karl Raymond Gillson, 58, of Gallup, will be held Friday, Jan. 29, in Lupton, Arizona.

Karl was born Jan. 19, 1963, in Gallup, into the Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan), born for Bilagáana. He passed away Jan. 24, 2021.

Karl spent his childhood in his beloved community of Tse’ Si Ani (Lupton). He was a graduate of Rehoboth High School and attended Dordt College in Iowa, where he ran cross-country, eventually transferring to New Mexico State University and graduating with his bachelor’s degree in political science, summa cum laude.

In 1988, Karl attended the Pre-law Summer Institute for American Indian and Alaskan Native Students at the University of New Mexico. He graduated from the UNM Law School in 1991 and shortly thereafter became the assistant district attorney for McKinley County. He served in that position for two years until 1993 when, at the encouragement of former Navajo Nation President Peterson Zah, former New Mexico Governor Bruce King appointed Karl as McKinley County Magistrate Judge.

At only 30 years old, Karl was the youngest and first Navajo (third Native person ever) to serve as a magistrate judge in the state of New Mexico. While serving as district judge, he ensured that there were Navajo, Zuni, and Spanish language translators available for those appearing in his court. He advocated for alternative dispute resolution methods, bringing Navajo peacemaking into the courts.

In 2000, Karl ran for McKinley County district attorney and won. He served in that position for 17 years, until retiring in 2017. As district attorney, he obtained federal funding from the Office on Violence against Women at the Department of Justice and the DOJ Community Gun Violence Prosecution Program, to hire two prosecutors who would solely focus on domestic violence and sexual assault cases. He knew that this was a great need, especially knowing that American Indian women are highly affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

As the district attorney in the Indian arts capital of the world, Karl was one of few in the country who successfully targeted and prosecuted non-Native art dealers who sold counterfeit Indian jewelry in violation of the 1990 Indian Arts and Crafts Act. He understood that making and selling jewelry was often the livelihood of so many Navajo, Zuni and Pueblo artists in the state and their livelihood needed to be protected.

Karl also recognized and appreciated the hard and sometimes overlooked work of his colleagues within the DA and city of Gallup offices and Navajo Nation government. We know he counseled many young, promising and talented attorneys, who have praised his mentorship. Former Navajo Nation Prosecutor Gertrude Lee once remarked, “Karl Gillson taught me a lot. He mentored me and I learned trial practice from him … He’s been an excellent mentor.”

Among his many accomplishments, Karl also served our Navajo Nation in many other ways, including casework supervisor for the Navajo Nation Social Services Division, prior to law school. He served on the board of directors for Navajo Nation DNA Legal Services, serving as their board chair, and was the president of the McKinley County Bar Association.

Karl dedicated his career and life to serving those who were disadvantaged, underprivileged and was a fierce advocate for children and women. He was a hardcore Denver Broncos fan and loved music, including his all-time favorite band U2.

Karl will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Karl is survived by his mother, Clara M. Gillson (Al); wife, Jennifer Chischillie-Gillson; daughters, Mikquel Matherson (Justin) and Journey Gillson (Noah); sons, Skye Gillson (Tejaswita) and Horizon Gillson; sisters, Geraldine Draper (David), Laura McKown (Doug) and Lisa Gillson; adopted brother, Loren Miller; 11 nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own, 11 grandchildren and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, in-laws, and extended family.

Karl is preceded in death by his father, Sidney E. Gillson; maternal grandparents, Albert Begay and Mary Joe Begay; paternal grandparents, Hettie and Raymond Gillson; paternal uncle, Peter Gillson; maternal uncles, Andy Roy, Wilson Begay and Tom Loy; and maternal aunt, Sarah Yazzie.

Pallbearers will be Erik Goodsoldier, Skye Gillson, Nicholas August, Roger Haley, Loren Miller, and Core Henry.

Honorary pallbearers are Billy Frazier, Justin Burbank, Kerry Cominsky, James Patterson, Troy Conley, Arnold Arviso, Fred White, John Haupt, Lemuel Martinez, Don Tamminga, Michael Stauder, Jeff Holtsoi, John Bernitz, Kevin DeVries, Peter Gillson Jr., Donald Gallegos, Dr. Chris Gonzaga, Dr. Jeremias Torres, Brian Bleyenberg, Clarence Hunt, Scott Merrill, Vince Jimenez, and Jesse Monongye.

A celebration of life will be forthcoming once it is safe to be with all friends and family again.

Rollie Mortuary is compassionately serving the Gillson family.

Vernell W. Begay

SAWMILL, Ariz. — Graveside service for Vernell W. Begay, 50, of Sawmill, Arizona, will be held Friday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m., at the family plot (one mile south of Sawmill on Blue Canyon Road).

Vernell was born March 30, 1970, in Fort Defiance, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). He passed away Jan. 20, 2021, in Farmington.

Vernell graduated from Window Rock High School in 1988 and attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff and Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint. His profession was an IT specialist at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, Sage Memorial Hospital in Ganado, Arizona, Crownpoint Indian Health Service, and the Navajo Nation.

Vernell enjoyed riding horses, watching NFL football and NBA basketball games, video games, and fixing cars and trucks.

Vernell is survived by his son, Patrick Lee; daughters, Petula and Starr Lee; mother, Margaret L. Begay; brother, Herman Begay; and sisters, LeNora, Lavern, Lucinda Begay, and Lorinda Damon.

Vernell is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Arviso-Begay; father, Raymond Begay; brothers, Norman Begay and Joseph Begay; and grandparents, Marie and Sam Billie.

Pallbearers will be Michael Begay, Elias Trahant, Lionel R. Damon, Adrian Nahsonhoya, and Torrence Blanchard.

Honorary pallbearers are Herman R. Begay and Chris Damon.

Summit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Lucy B. Joe

WIDE RUINS, Ariz. — Graveside service for Lucy B. Joe, 81, of Wide Ruins, Arizona, will be held today, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m., at the Wide Ruins Mennonite Mission.

Lucy was born Aug. 25, 1939, in Fort Defiance, into the Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). She passed away Jan. 19, 2021, in Wide Ruins.

Lucy studied nursing at Intermountain in Salt Lake City, and worked as a cook for Window Rock Unified School, maid at Navajo Inn in Navajo, Arizona, and waitress at Mesa Bar and Grill in Holbrook, Arizona.

Lucy enjoyed weaving rugs, riding horses, taking walks, cooking, sewing, and babysitting.

Lucy is survived by her sons, Joseph Yazzie Jr., Albert Joe and Bruce Joe; daughters, Darlene Joe, Marlene Joe and Arlene Tabasco; sister, Marie Chee; and 30 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Lucy is preceded in death by her husband, Chester Joe; sister, Rose Ann Williams; brother, Leo Begay; grandchildren, Danielle Daw and Ronald Robert Daw Jr.; and grandmother, Maggie Yellowhair.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Yazzie Jr., Lambert Joe, Philbert Joe, Brandon Joe, Bruce Joe, and Dominic Kee Jr.

Honorary pallbearers are Albert Joe, Andrew Murphy and Willie Jones.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.