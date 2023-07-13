Obituaries for July 13, 2023

Bernice Pinto

GALLUP

Funeral services for Bernice Pinto, 90, of St. Michaels, Arizona, will be held Monday, July 17, at 10 a.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Garrett Platero officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Michaels cemetery.

Bernice was born Jan. 6, 1933, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). She passed away July 8, 2023, in Houck, Arizona.

Bernice attended school up to the third grade and held various retail jobs. She enjoyed weaving rugs, leatherwork, picking piñons, going to the casino, and watching John Wayne movies.

Bernice is survived by her daughters, Marie Morgan of Gallup, Betty Rohrer, of Albuquerque, Nancy Martin of Houck, Christine Tom of Houck, and Darlene Tom of Albuquerque; and nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Pinto Jr.; daughter, Sylvia Tom; sons, Benjamin Tom and Micheal Tom; parents, Bertha and Joe Chester; brother, Alvin Chester; sister, Annie Holian; grandson, Donovan Tom; and grandmother, Dezbah Hosteen.

Pallbearers will be Julian Morgan, Mark Tom, Joseph Morgan, Amos Holian, Damion Larcade, Danny Sandoval, Rick Reed, and Derick Lee.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Rohrer, Darion Larcade, Kai Martin, Kaden Henry, Leland Tom, Benjamin Tom, Tayah Holian, Marcus Holian, Ronald Martin, and Jimmy Morgan.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Mary A. Jackson

TOHATCHI, N.M.

A funeral mass for Mary Ann Jackson, 63, was held July 7 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tohatchi, New Mexico, with Rev. Dale Jamison officiating. Interment followed at the family plot in Tohatchi.

Mary was born Aug. 4, 1959, in Fort Defiance, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). She passed away June 30, 2023, in Fort Defiance.

Mary worked as a caregiver for several companies: Gallup McKinley Manor, T.A.O.S, and Tohatchi Senior Center, to name a few. She also worked for Corn Construction as a flag lady.

Mary is survived by her son, Alexander Wes Jackson; daughters, Lavinia J. Padmore, LaWanda J. Joe and Cheyenne E. Cisneros-Marroquin; brothers, Virgil Lynch and Alvin Lynch; sisters, Margret Jones, Virginia Joe and Raylene Charley; and four grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, William W. Jackson; parents, Roger Lynch and Mary Rose Louie Lynch; and brothers, Michael Lynch and Benjamin Lynch Sr.

Pallbearers were Alexander W. Jackson, Carlton Joe, Diyiin W. Joe, Charles Padmore, Jose Cisneros-Marroquin, and Albert Jones Jr.

Honorary pallbearers were Ivan Charley and Jacob Charley.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Darlita Puente

GRAND FALLS, Ariz.

Graveside service for Darlita Puente (Herrero), also known as Missy, 43, of Grand Falls, Arizona, was held July 7 at the Round Cedar Cemetery with family.

Darlita was born July 16, 1979, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan). She passed away June 27, 2023.

Darlita was a Navy veteran, wife, and mother to two children and one dog. She was passionate about her home and family, enjoyed watching Friends and SVU, and loved hot tea any time of the year, day or night.

Darlita is survived by her husband, Daniel Puente; children, Nitisha Puente and Brandon Puente; mother, Darlene James of Grand Falls; father, Thomas Herrero of Farmington; grandmother, Anne Lefthand of Grand Falls; and beloved pet, Jeinks.

Darlita is preceded in death by her only sibling, Toby Herrero; cousin, Homer Lefthand; aunt, Pauline Lefthand; and grandfather, Henry Lefthand.

Pallbearers were Ronson Manygoats, Randley Manygoats, Ranley Manygoats, Parker Manygoats Jr., Kyle Walker, and Daniel Rioux.

Honorary pallbearers were Daniel Puente, Brandon Puente, Alfred Tsosie, and Jerry Lefthand.

Family members who handled arrangements were Pamela Tsinijinnie, Raye Robbins, and Ronson Manygoats.

Rev. Jerry C. Eastridge

TOHATCHI, N.M.

Funeral services for Rev. Jerry Clave Eastridge, 87, of Tohatchi, New Mexico, will be held Tuesday, July 18, at 10 a.m., at the Tohatchi United Pentecostal Church with Rev. Martin L. Eastridge officiating. Burial will follow in Gallup.

Rev. Eastridge was born July 18, 1935, in Smackover, Arkansas. He passed away July 9, 2023, in Farmington.

Rev. Eastridge was a pastor for the last 45 years. He enjoyed preaching, hunting, fishing, and horses.

Rev. Eastridge is survived by his wife, Nancy Darline; sons, Anthony Pettipiece, Martin Eastridge, Wesley Eastridge, and Neal Eastridge; and daughter, Audrey Ardison.

Rev. Eastridge is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, one sister, and granddaughter.

Pallbearers will be David, Tyrel, Brandon, Erik, Brianna, and Rodney.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Havens, Dustin Wilson and Malichi Eastridge.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Kevin E. Watchman

CHINLE

Funeral services for Kevin Earl Watchman, 33, of Chinle, were held July 8 at the Chinle Potter’s House with Artie Aragon officiating. Interment followed at the Del Muerto cemetery.

Kevin was born April 10, 1990, in Chinle, into the Mą’ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan), born for Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan). He passed away June 27, 2023, in Phoenix.

Kevin attended Ironwood High School, Advance Demolition, and H&M Demolition in Phoenix. He enjoyed family time, fishing, outdoor sports and recreation, gaming, and watching movies.

Kevin is survived by his father, Kalvin Watchman; brothers, Montino Hardy and Chilo Watchman; and sisters, Tiffany Hardy and Rochelle Watchman.

Kevin is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Clark.

Pallbearers were Montino Hardy, Sheldon Charley, Tyren Watchman, Darrell Stevens, Leander Watchman, and Belerintino Yazzie.

Honorary pallbearers were Sandra Tsosie, Kalvin Watchman, Chilo Watchman, and Sylvana Watchman.

Summit Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Anita Yazzie-Wells

THOREAU, N.M.

Funeral services for Anita Yazzie-Wells, 59, of Thoreau, New Mexico, will be held today, July 13, at 11 a.m., at the Church of God in Thoreau, with Pastor Tom Pennington officiating. Burial will follow in Thoreau.

Anita was born Aug. 5, 1963, in Crownpoint, into the Tó baazhní’ázhí (Two Who Came to the Water Clan), born for Naasht’ézhí dine’é (Zuni Clan). She passed away July 4, 2023, in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Anita is survived by her husband, Jeff Wells; sons, Nate Yazzie and Edward Ramirez; daughters, Racheal Skeet, Shania Sandoval and Tina Ramirez; brothers, John Yazzie and Ervin Yazzie; sisters, Hazel Chicquito, Louise Platero, Helen Charley, and Delcita Platero; and six grandchildren.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Earl Chicharello

GALLUP

Funeral services for Earl Chicharello, 45, of Sheep Springs, New Mexico, will be held Monday, July 17, at 10 a.m., at the Twin Buttes Church of Nazarene in Gallup, with Rev. Ernest Yazzie officiating. Burial will follow at the Gallup City Cemetery.

Earl was born Aug. 11, 1977, in Gallup, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). He passed away July 6, 2023, in Farmington.

Earl attended Newcomb High School and was employed at Albertsons in Albuquerque. He enjoyed spending time with his niece.

Earl is survived by his mother, Caroline Chicharello; and brother, Erwin Chicharello.

Earl is preceded in death by Eugene Chicharello Sr., Eugene Chicharello Jr.; maternal grandparents, George and Emma Yazzie; and paternal grandparents, James and Peggy Chicharello.

Pallbearers will be Saben Chicharello, Levi Murphy, Randy Gonzales, Geno Chicharello, Erwin Chicharello, and Kamren Chester.

A reception will take place at the Spencer residence (Crestview Road) following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Leonard K. James

KLAGETOH, Ariz.

Leonard Kee James, 66, of Klagetoh, Arizona, was born May 28, 1957, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Tsénjíkiní (Cliff Dwellers People Clan). He passed away June 14, 2023, in Gallup.

