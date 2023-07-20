Obituaries for July 20, 2023

Teofilo “Tio” A. Tachias

FLAGSTAFF

Funeral services for Teofilo “Tio” Archuleta Tachias, 87, will be held Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m., at the San Francisco de Asís Catholic Parish in Flagstaff. He was a community leader, elected official, and consultant.

Tio, the youngest of 13 children, was born in Cabezon, New Mexico, on Nov. 4, 1935. He passed away July 6, 2023.

At age six, Tio and his family moved to Flagstaff, where they lived on the south side of town. He attended South Beaver Elementary School, Flagstaff High School, and Arizona’s Teacher College (now Northern Arizona University).

As a young man, Tio worked at one of the town’s sawmills and in masonry to afford college while providing for his family. Later in life, he served as business manager and treasurer at the local Ford dealership and as the assistant director of Public Relations and Development at the Museum of Northern Arizona. While his career included various business endeavors, he especially enjoyed the world of politics, an interest that started at a young age.

When Tio was 12, he witnessed president and presidential candidate Harry S. Truman deliver a rousing campaign speech at the train depot in Flagstaff. Toward the end, Truman pointed to Tio and said to him, “With your help, I will be elected president of the United States.”

For the next few weeks, Tio campaigned for Truman, knocking on doors, shaking hands, and distributing flyers and campaign signs. Truman won the presidency in November 1948, and Tio beamed with pride for his role in the victory. This experience ignited Tio’s passion for politics and community activism.

A lifelong Democrat, Tio became the first Latino in Flagstaff to win a major election, beating his incumbent to serve as a member of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, a position he held for 24 years. In the early 1980s, he was appointed to the Arizona Board of Regents, becoming the Board’s president in 1984.

The impact of Tio’s political career and community service reached far beyond Flagstaff and northern Arizona. Over the years, he won numerous awards and recognitions, including the César Chávez Diversity Award (2018) for his “outstanding community leadership and diversity.”

Tio also served on the national board of directors for the Public Broadcasting Service and became a founding member of the Coordinating Council on Mexican American Affairs, securing a seat on the Governor’s Advisory Board on Economic Planning and Development. He worked closely with several Native nations in Arizona, a strong advocate for tribal sovereignty and Indian self-determination.

In 2016, the Arizona State Legislature also honored Tio by reading into the Congressional Record a tribute to Tio, which stated in part: “(Mr. Tachias) developed personal and political relationships with Arizona Governors Castro, Babbitt, Mofford, and Napolitano and is widely regarded as the best person to identify, register and turnout new voters on the Navajo Nation. His work contributed to countless victories and helped thousands of new voters exercise their right to vote…”

More important to him than his political pursuits, Tio loved visiting with family and friends, watching sports, playing the guitar, cooking award-winning fajitas, and singing traditional Mexican folk songs. He also enjoyed telling stories of his past, including shining shoes and selling newspapers as a young boy to soldiers on the Santa Fe train, meeting Elvis Presley and Andy Griffith during his time at Ford, sharing a cocktail with former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, hosting dinner at his home for Mexican American civil rights activist César Chávez, and greeting renown singer Vicente Fernández in Mexico.

An avid reader and student of history, Tio also traveled extensively with his wife, Micha, to Europe, South America, Mexico, Canada, and throughout the United States. Eager to share his adventures, he was a remarkable storyteller, and his ability to recall specific details and captivate his listeners remained with him throughout his life.

A true gentleman, Tio’s calm and welcoming demeanor put people at ease, while his selfless, graceful, and humble attitude won him the admiration of many. God blessed the family tremendously with Tio. He will always be remembered as a loving and kind son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend.

Tio is survived by his wife of 31 years, Micha; children, Christine (Willard) Gilbert, Sally (Tom) McMillian, Tommy (Laura) Tachias, and Karen (Pat) Marez; stepchildren, Adriana (Ricardo), Alejandro and Leonardo Montiel-Cordova; brother, Ernesto Tachias; and 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Tio is preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo and Aniceta Tachias; first wife, Elisa “Liz” Fajardo; six siblings; daughter, Gloria (Jerry) Dusek; and stepson, Rafael Montiel-Cordova.

Betty S. Betone

WHITEHORSE LAKE, N.M.

Funeral services for Betty S. Betone, 92, of Whitehorse Lake, New Mexico, were held at the Seven Churches Pentecostal Church of Whitehorse Lake. She was laid to rest at Seven Churches Memorial Garden.

Betty was born Jan. 19, 1931, to John Cly Smith and Glee Haa Bah Foster, also known as Emma Tsosie Smith, in Whitehorse Lake. She was born into the Tł’ááshchí’í (Red Bottom People Clan), born for Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan). Her maternal clan is Naakai dine’é (Mexican) and paternal clan is Naasht’ézhí dine’é (Zuni). She passed away peacefully June 14, 2023, in Maricopa, Arizona.

Betty grew up and lived in Chaco Canyon and Whitehorse Lake. She married through an arranged marriage to the late Wayne Tolino until 1963. From this union eight children were born: Carol (deceased), Sue, Raymond (deceased), Marcus, Tonita (deceased), Burton (deceased), Beverly, and Geneva.

In 1973, Betty married the late Earl Betone Sr. until his death in 1995. From this union three children were born: Martina, Earl Jr., and Charlene.

Betty found enjoyment in weaving and taught some to weave and to sell at rug auctions. She sewed and made her traditional clothes with no pattern and gave traditional outfits to family and friends. She ran a concession where she met a lot of people sharing some of her favorite traditional dishes, especially her wheat frybread.

Betty also enjoyed going to revivals, sharing her testimony of her God, reading her Bible, playing her guitar, singing hymns, storytelling of how she grew up in a small community, and spending time with family, relatives, friends, and church family.

Betty was a strong woman of faith, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and pastor. She led an abundant life full of joys, challenges, and made memories, fulfilling her call to serve the Lord as a pastor for 50 years in Whitehorse Lake. First with her husband Earl and serving another 28 years after his death.

Despite her blindness, Betty could be seen praying for people, preaching, and worshipping. She often said, “Pray always and stay close to God.” This faithful servant of God will be missed by all.

Betty is survived by her sisters, Helen Sacco of Crownpoint, and Jessie Thomas of Albuquerque; and 46 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family is indebted to all for the monetary donations, food, time, and words of encouragement.

Kirtland Cope Memorial oversaw arrangements.

Hazel G. Hickson Canfield Jendritza

FORT DEFIANCE

A holy mass and rosary for Hazel G. Hickson Canfield Jendritza, 83, will convene Saturday, July 29, at 10:30 a.m., at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Fort Defiance.

Hazel was born on a crisp November morning in Fort Defiance, into the Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan), born for Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). With the hush of a June evening in Tucson, her journey found its peaceful culmination.

At the tender break of an Arizona dawn, our hearts lament the departure of a treasured soul. A life adorned with grace, now finds eternal repose, as we gather to embrace the memory of a woman who bestowed her gentle touch upon countless hearts.

Amidst life’s tapestry, Hazel’s accomplishments adorned her path with brilliance. From St. Michael Indian School to distant Amarillo’s St. Anthony’s School of Nursing, she adorned her heart with the healing art. The halls of Loretto Heights College in Denver embraced her in pursuit of a BSN, and in Kentucky’s embrace, she sought mastery as a CNM from the Frontier Nursing Service.

A benevolent spirit, Hazel graced Indian Health Service Hospital and Winslow Community Hospital, a testament to her compassionate calling. At the University of Arizona College of Nursing, she flourished as a revered instructor, her passion for nursing a radiant flame.

Hazel’s devotion knew no bounds, as St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Parish found in her an ardent devotee. Adorning the church with artistic flourish, her Native American-designed vestments spoke of faith and devotion. As an eucharistic minister and lector, her blessings cascaded upon the devoted, and her affiliation with the Missionary Cenacle Apostolate enriched many lives.

Love kissed Hazel twice, with Edgar R. Canfield, gracing her early years until fate’s hand separated them in 1985. Love found her anew in the form of Warren Jendritza, to whom she bound her heart in 1986.

Devoted to family and friends, Hazel cherished her daughter, Joyce Canfield, and a loving bond connected her to siblings, Elvira R. Blackman, Lillian M. Wauneka, Betty Mae Jones, and Albert Hickson Jr. Nurturing countless nieces and nephews, her love’s tapestry knew no end.

Hazel is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Sr. and Mary Hickson; and siblings, Irving Hickson, Leonard M. Hickson, Lawrence M. Hickson, Alberta Mae Hickson, and stillborn baby sister Hickson.

A reception will take place at the St. Dominic’s Hall, following service.

Richard D. Cadman

SHIPROCK

Funeral services for Richard D. Cadman, 79, of Mitten Rock, New Mexico, will be held today, July 20, at 10 a.m., at the Shiprock Pentecostal Church with Pastor Billison Begay officiating. Burial will follow at the Kirtland Fruitland Cemetery in Kirtland, New Mexico.

Richard was born in October of 1943 into the Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). He went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 12, 2023.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Cadman; daughters, Lora (Jason) Parker, Delora, Lorinda, and Lorilynn Cadman; brother, Walter (Katherine) Cadman; sister, Margie Cadman; sisters-in-law, Victoria Ellison, Loretta (Herbert) Benally, Virginia (Cecil Sr.) Begay, Carmelita (Bob) Ellison, Marian (Peter) Yazzie, and Jean Begaye; brothers-in-law, Dennis Ellison, Matthew Ellison, Nathaniel (Natasha) Ellison, Andrew (Kym) Ellison, Samuel (Carol) Ellison, Anderson Ellison, Emerson Ellison, and Daniel (Lena) Ellison; and granddaughter, Kyra Cadman.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Harriet and Carl Cadman Sr.; twin brothers, Ronald and Robert Cadman; sisters-in-law, Mary Ellison, Pearl Esplain and Barbara Baldwin; brothers-in-law, Don Ellison Jr., Henry Begaye, Wallace Clement, Robert Jaramillo, and Frank Hunsinger; and parents-in-law, Mary Marie Ellison and Don Ellison Sr.

Pallbearers will be Anthony Begay, Tyrell Begay, Ruebin Begay, Bob Mitchell Jr., Creighton Don Ellison, Brandon McKoy, Kristoffer Harris-Smith, and Brandon Bruce Begay.

Honorary pallbearers were Gloria Cadman, Lora Parker, Delora Cadman, Lorinda Cadman, Lorilynn Cadman, Kyra Cadman, Walter Cadman, and Margie Cadman.

The Cadman family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to Roots Home Health Care, Inc., in Farmington, for providing outstanding, excellent, and wonderful caring services for Cheii Richard in his last years. He loved and adored Sara, Jerad, Tom, Douglas, Lorraine, Kim, Heather, Vincent, Lavinia, Brooke, Daniel, and all other staff members who contributed to his wonderful care. Thank you.

Cope Memorial oversaw arrangements.

Carl H. Charley

THOREAU, N.M.

Funeral services for Carl H. Charley, 40, of Thoreau, New Mexico, were held July 15 at the Thoreau Church of God with Larry Peshlakai officiating. Interment followed at the Thoreau community cemetery.

Carl was born April 2, 1983, in Gallup, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). He passed away July 4, 2023, in Bluewater, New Mexico.

Carl graduated from Gallup Central High School and worked for a paper mill in Texas, chapter house, McDonalds, Flying J, landfill, A to Z Construction, and sawmill. He enjoyed basketball and football, reading, cooking out, going to church, and spending time with family.

Carl is survived by his daughters, Caylie and Cheyenne; parents, Carolyn Begay and Paul Charley III; brother, Paul Charley IV; sisters, Paula Charley-Vallo, Pamela Charley and Colleen Charley-Emerson; and grandmothers, Elsie Nez-Charley and Elsie Begay.

Carl is preceded in death by his brother, Carlos H. Charley; nephew, Carlos Charley; aunt, Geneva Begay; and grandfather, Willie H. Begay.

Pallbearers were Paul Charley III, Tyson Wood, Corey Mariano, Cordell Mariano, Micah Tapaha, Kevin Charley, Calvin Charley, and Eric Thomas.

Honorary pallbearers were Elreno Henio Jr., Derrick Yazzie, Ellison Charley, Juan Wilson, Stewart Wilson, Isaiah Livingston, Shawn Vallo, and Cylas Emerson.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Elsie Nelson

PHOENIX

Funeral services for Elsie Nelson were held July 14 at the Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home in Phoenix.

Elsie was born Oct. 26, 1954, in Winslow, Arizona. She passed away unexpectedly in the early hours of July 2, 2023.

Elsie was from Sanders, Arizona, and lived in Phoenix. She attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where she studied the medical field. She retired from DMG where she worked doing medical billing and coding.

Elsie was also part of the LDS community. She will always be remembered by her smile, strength, and her love and caring heart. She was a fierce lover and protector of her children and grandchildren.

Elsie is survived by her daughter, Lisa Nelson; sons, Jason Nelson and Michael Frank; foster brother and sister; biological brother and two sisters; and two grandchildren.

Elsie is preceded in death by her father, Joe Nelson; mother, Stella Nelson; brother, Mervin Nelson; and foster parents.

Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home oversaw arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.

Ramon Bahe

CHINLE

Graveside service for Ramon Bahe, 34, of Chinle, was held July 19 at the Chinle cemetery with Pastor Artie officiating.

Ramon was born June 14, 1989, in Chinle, into Zuni, born for Mescalero Apache. He passed away July 9, 2023, in Phoenix.

Ramon graduated high school and worked in the food service. He enjoyed cooking.

Ramon is survived by his brother, Ryan R. Bahe; sisters, Raven Rae Bahe, Rosanna R. Bahe and Rochelle Rose Bahe; and grandparents, Amy and Wilson Segay Sr.

Ramon is preceded in death by Ray W. Bahe.

Pallbearers were Ryan Bahe, Jack Segay Sr. and Donovan Benally.

Honorary pallbearer was Nora Eskeets.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversaw arrangements.





