Obituaries for July 26, 2023

Charles L. McIntrye

HUGO, Okla.

Funeral services for Charles Leonard “Beaver” McIntrye, 93, of Achille, Oklahoma, were held July 26 at the Miller & Miller Funeral Chapel in Hugo, Oklahoma, with Elder Fred Logan officiating. Interment followed at the Springs Chapel Cemetery in Hugo.

Charles was born July 17, 1930, in Hugo, to Preston McIntyre and Aurelia Kanubee McIntyre. He passed away July 21, 2023, in Achille.

Charles married his beloved wife, Gwendolyn Querdibitty, on Aug. 2, 1957, in Anadarko, Oklahoma.

Charles was a proud veteran and served our country during the Korean War, as well as serving in the military police. He was the battery commander of the National Guard Unit in Gallup and was also a proud member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

Charles proudly played football for the Hugo Buffalos, coached by Simon Parker and Buff Parker, and helped his team go to the 1948 State Finals.

Charles taught and coached multiple sports to elementary through high school students for many years in both Hugo and in several public and Bureau of Indian Education schools in Arizona and New Mexico, including areas such as Gallup, Wingate, and Bloomfield.

Charles was also the director for the United States Indian Police Academy in Roswell, New Mexico, and served as the former executive housing director for the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

Charles is survived by his wife of 66 years, Gwen; sons, Charlie McIntrye of Achille, and David Querdibitty and wife Celeste of Maumelle, Arkansas; daughters, Julie Reiswig and husband Gregg of Denison, Texas, and Maureen Lesky and husband Justin of Albuquerque; and five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob McIntyre and Vanard McIntyre; and sister, Ramona Domebo.

Miller & Miller Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Julia G. Begay

MARIANO LAKE, N.M.

Graveside service for Julia G. Begay, 85, of Mariano Lake, New Mexico, was held July 25 at the Begay’s family plot.

Julia was born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). Her nálí is Haltsooí (Meadow People); cheii is Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People).

Julia is preceded in death by her husband, Dale Livingston; mother, Mary Grey Begay; and father, Shorty Begay.

Donations may be sent to Kirtland Cope Memorial Chapel Funeral Home by calling 505-598-9636.

Leonard B. Levi

RED MESA, Utah

Graveside service for Leonard B. Levi, of Red Mesa, Utah, was held Feb. 16 at the Shiprock community cemetery.

Leonard was born June 29, 1943, in Ignacio, Colorado, into the Naakai Dine’é (Mexican Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). His nálí is Bit’ahnii (Folded Arm); cheii is ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People). He passed away Feb. 6, 2023, in Red Mesa, Utah.

Early in life at age 14, Leonard lied about his age and got his Colorado state driver’s license and drove for his relatives. He also helped several Navajos with the written test and applying for the Colorado driver’s license. During that time, the Motor Vehicle Division in Cortez, Colorado, allowed that.

Although Leonard started school late, due to herding sheep for his aunt, he caught up in time and graduated from Kirtland Central High School. He helped some of his classmates with math homework and after graduation he attended Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

Leonard was good in Navajo clans, teasing and joking among his relatives, especially his cousin sister, Ann. They would tease each other right and left.

Leonard was a professional in knife and ax sharpening. He was a self-taught auto mechanic and was very generous. When he got money, he would treat loved ones to a hot nourishing meal, which pepped them up, and they would be in full steam the rest of the day.

Leonard is survived by his son, James Levi; brother, Melvin “Jimmy” (Caroline) Levi; sisters, Genevie Levi, Jennifer Levi and Cherly Levi; cousin-brother, Stanley (Esther) Hammond; cousin-sisters, Gloria Tsosie, Mary Ann Harry and Ann (Don) Edward; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Leonard is preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Bessie Levi; aunts, Lucille Hammond and Roselyn Marie Martinez; uncles, Thomas Bailey and Fred Bailey; brothers, Eric Warren Levi, Leroy Levi, Leejoe Levi, Calvin Hunt, and Melvin Hunt; cousin-brothers, Russell Hammond, Charlie Martinez and Henry Harry; and cousin-sister, Hazel Plummer.

Shiprock Desert View Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Cpl. Erick S. Tsosie

NARROW CANYON, Ariz.

Graveside service for Cpl. Erick Sonny Tsosie, 25, of Kayenta, will be held Saturday, July 29, at the family plot in Narrow Canyon, Arizona.

Cpl. Tsosie was born Dec. 16, 1997, in Chinle, into the Tł’ízí lání (Many Goats Clan), born for Mą’ii Deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan). His nálí is Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together); cheii is Lók’aa’ Dine’é (Reed People). He passed away July 16, 2023, in Tacoma, Washington.

Cpl. Tsosie attended Monument Valley High School in Kayenta, and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps. He enjoyed bull riding, horseback riding, herding sheep, and anime.

Cpl. Tsosie is survived by his son, Lucas Tsosie; parents, Fritz and Rita Tsosie; siblings, Jennifer Clark, Eian Tsosie, Malinda Tsosie, Quintessa Tsosie, Sharmaine Tsosie, Freda Tsosie, and Ricky Tsosie; and paternal grandmother, Sally Tsosie.

Cpl. Tsosie is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kee Yazzie White and Grace White; and uncles, Hadley Tsosie and Ernest White Sr.

Pallbearers will be Fritz B. Tsosie, Ricky D. Tsosie, Henry B. Tsosie Jr., Maurice Tsosie, LeDaniel Johnson, Clifton Clark, and Julian Blackwater.

Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.

A reception will take place at Sheila and Guy Holiday’s Reception Hall in Monument Valley following service.

Williams Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Pedro J. Flores

GALLUP

Funeral services for Pedro J. Flores, 77, of Gamerco, New Mexico, will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m., at the Rollie Mortuary Chapel in Gallup, with Kenneth Hielkema officiating. Burial will follow in Gallup.

Pedro was born July 12, 1946, in Lame Deer, Montana. He is Northern Cheyenne, born for Llocano, Filipino. He passed away July 17, 2023, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Pedro graduated from Hueneme High School in 1964 and attended Santa Barbara City College Police Academy. He retired as area fire marshal, BIA-Navajo Area, in Gallup.

Pedro enjoyed traveling and always said, “You learn from the people you meet and books you read.”

Pedro is survived by his wife, Annette Flores; daughters, Shirley Montano, Pauline Flores, Loretta Flores, and Nyla Vidales; brother, Anastacio (Sonny) Flores; sisters, Anita Antonia Flores and Glenda Flores Torres; and 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Pedro is preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Lostleg; father, Anastacio R. Flores; and sister, Virgie Jackson.

Pallbearers will be Ricardo Montano, Pedro Flores, Dillon Garcia, Juan Vidales, Isaac Vidales, Levi Vidales, and Vicente Gutierrez.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jacie Flores, Brennah Jarmillo, Twyla Garcia, Nyomi Vidales, Anastacio (Sonny) Flores, Prissy Schanefelt, and Harry Athens.

A reception will take place at the San Damiano Hall at St. Francis Church (214 W. Wilson Ave.) following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

