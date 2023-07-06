Obituaries for July 6, 2023

Alexander Yazzie

GALLUP

Funeral services for Alexander Yazzie, 73, of Fort Defiance, will be held today, July 6, at 10 a.m., at the Rollie Mortuary Palm Chapel in Gallup, with Father Pio O’Connor officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Defiance.

Alexander was born Feb. 18, 1950, in Fort Defiance, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Dibéłzhíní (Black Sheep Clan). He passed away July 1, 2023, in Fort Defiance.

Alexander graduated from Window Rock High School and earned an associate degree in diesel auto mechanics from the Los Angeles Trade Technical College. He was employed with Damon Freight Lines as a truck driver and mechanic for 20-plus years.

Alexander was a lifelong rancher who was a member of the Rifle Club and enjoyed wrestling and watching the Denver Broncos play.

Alexander is survived by his wife, Kathleen Arviso; brother, Franklin Yazzie; and sisters, Harriette Yazzie-Whitcomb, Isabelle Yazzie, Rose Lynch, Alma Yazzie, and Lucy Yazzie.

Alexander is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Gussie Yazzie; and brother, Harry Yazzie Jr.

Pallbearers will be Benjamin Yazzie, Amber Yazzie, Charles Lynch II, Chase Lynch, Charles Lynch III, Alfred Lynch, and Charles Lynch I.

Honorary pallbearers will be Franklin Yazzie, Leo Gishie, Roger Gishie, Robert Wilson, Larson Wilson, Clyde Wilson, Ernest Wilson, Brandon Lynch, Lional Price, Melvin Price, Albert Hickson Jr., Dr. Aaron Price, Jake Livingston Jr., Christian Moses, Miholi Kreopolidis, and Brian Hickson.

A reception will take place at the Fort Defiance Chapter House following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Derek L. Tsosie

GALLUP

Funeral services for Derek L. Tsosie, 41, of Phoenix, were held July 5 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Pastor Florence Barker officiating. Interment followed in Gallup.

Derek was born Nov. 17, 1982, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Tsenabahiłnii (Sleep Rock People Clan), born for Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan). He passed away June 25, 2023, in Phoenix.

Derek attended Loma Linda Elementary School, Papago Middle School and North High School in Phoenix. He was employed at Western Windows System in Phoenix for 14 years. His favorite sports teams were the Phoenix Suns and the Arizona Cardinals.

Derek is survived by his parents, Vivian Sanders and David Tsosie; brothers, Keith Tsosie and Steven Becenti; and sisters, Alissa Chavez and Valarie Becenti.

Derek is preceded in death by his brother, Lamont Fern Tsosie.

Pallbearers were Keith Tsosie, Steven Becenti, Shawn Chavez, Mark Vandever, Tristan Morgan, and Santiago Rodriguez.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

William I. Lopez

GALLUP

Funeral service for William I. Lopez, 85, of Crownpoint, will be held Saturday, July 8, at 10 a.m., at the Gallup Church of Christ.

William was born Aug. 18, 1937, in Crownpoint, into the Deeshchii’nii (Start of the Red Streak People Clan), born for Naaneesht’ézhí Táchii’nii (Charcoal Streaked Division of the Red Running Into the Water Clan). He passed away June 29, 2023, in Gallup.

William graduated from Rehoboth High School in 1956 and earned a certificate in administration and junior accounting from Draughon’s Business College. He worked for El Paso Natural Gas Company for 33 years and Elkhorn Operating Company for three years.

William enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, caring for his domestic animals, tending to his cattle and horses, and spending time with his family.

William is survived by his wife, Cecelia B. Lopez; sons, Richard D. Lopez and Darin C. Lopez; and daughter, Patricia A. Jackson.

William is preceded in death by his son, Marvin B. Lopez; mother, Mattie Lopez; father, Dick W. Lopez; brothers, Richard Van Bruggan Lopez and Ernest Lopez; and sisters, Genevieve Hubbard, Joann Maldonado and Kathrine Southe.

Pallbearers will be Jerod Lopez, Brandon Lopez, Chance Keiter, Victor Roldan, Ricky Redbird, and Billy Earl.

A reception will take place at the Gallup Church of Christ following service.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Betty B. Curley

LEUPP, Ariz.

Funeral services for Betty B. Curley, 82, of Leupp, Arizona, will be held Saturday, July 8, at 10 a.m. (MST), at the Leupp Presbyterian Church with Pastor Calvin Kelly officiating. Burial will follow at the old Leupp cemetery.

Betty was born March 2, 1941, in Leupp, into the Mą’ii Deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan), born for Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). Her nálí is Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People); cheii is Tł’ízíłání (Many Goats)/Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People). She passed away July 4, 2023, in Leupp.

Pallbearers will be Milford Belin, Ethan Belin, Emmanuel Begay, Marlin Jack, Thomas Cody, Titus McCabe, Delmar Fuson, and Marty Cook.

A reception will take place at the Leupp Presbyterian Church following services.

Greer’s Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.