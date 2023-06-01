Obituaries for June 1, 2023

Michelle D. Dale

TOHATCHI, N.M.

Michelle D. Dale, 61, of Tohatchi, New Mexico, was born Dec. 28, 1960, in Rehoboth, New Mexico, into the ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan), born for Naasht’ézhí dine’é (Zuni Clan). She passed away May 21, 2023, in Gallup.

Michelle graduated from Tohatchi High School in 1978.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Everett Dale of Newcomb, New Mexico; son, Jaron L. Dale of Albuquerque; and sister, Carol J. Davis of Fort Defiance; and five grandchildren.

Michelle is preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Barbara McCabe-Poncho; sons, Jeffery Poncho and Jared Dale; maternal grandparents, Edward and Helen B. McCabe; and paternal grandparents, David and Belle Poncho.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Lawrence Wright

RIO RANCHO, N.M.

Graveside service for Lawrence Wright, 84, of Albuquerque, will be held today, June 1, at 10:30 a.m., at the Vista Verde Memorial Park (4310 Sara Road NE) in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Lawrence was born Nov. 17, 1938, in Perry, New York. He passed away May 23, 2023, in Rio Rancho.

Lawrence worked as a physical education and adaptive physical education teacher for many years. He was the vice principal at San Felipe Elementary School in San Felipe, New Mexico, and Many Farms Schools in Many Farms, Arizona. He was also the principal at Zia Day School in San Ysidro, New Mexico, and Wide Ruins School in Wide Ruins, Arizona.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Linda Wright; sons, David Wright and Douglas Wright; daughters, Marcia Rios and Barbara Rabion; and 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate.

Daniel’s Family Funeral Services oversaw arrangements.

Laura M. Morgan

CROWNPOINT

Laura M. Morgan, 86, of Crownpoint, will be held Saturday, June 3, at 10 a.m., at the Christian Reform Church in Crownpoint, with Sampson Sloan Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Crownpoint.

Laura was born April 25, 1937, in Crownpoint, into the Tsenabahiłnii (Sleep Rock People Clan), born for Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan). She passed away May 28, 2023, in Crownpoint.

Laura graduated from Wingate High School and attended one year at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology and two years at the University of New Mexico earning a certificate at Western School for Secretaries.

Laura worked 40 years in medical records at Crownpoint Healthcare Facility and enjoyed beading, sewing, and reading.

Laura is survived by her sons, Beau Morgan, Chad Morgan, Harley Morgan, and Wes Morgan Sr.; daughter, Buffy Frefel; brothers, James Morgan, Robert Morgan and Simon Morgan; sisters, Gladys Charlie, Selma Hale, Irma Hudson, and Anita Richardson; and 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Laura is preceded in death by her husband, Harrison Morgan; brother, Angus Morgan; sisters, Jean Johnson and Janice Teller; and parents, Lillian and Cecil Morgan.

Pallbearers will be Wes Morgan Jr., Alex Frefel, Wes Morgan Sr., Cindy Morgan, Eilene Morgan, Watisha Morgan, Kayla Morgan, and Winni Morgan.

Honorary pallbearers will be Beau Morgan, Chad Morgan, Harley Morgan, and Juerg Frefel.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

