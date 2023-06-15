Obituaries for June 14, 2023

Esther F. Pinto

TOHATCHI, N.M.

Funeral services for Esther F. Pinto, 87, of Twin Lakes, New Mexico, will be held Friday, June 16, at 9 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tohatchi, New Mexico, with Father Dale Jamison officiating. Burial will follow in Tohatchi.

Esther was born Dec. 2, 1936, in Tohatchi, into the Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan), born for Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan). She passed away June 8, 2023, in Phoenix.

Esther worked for Navajo Nation Designing and Engineering as an administrative assistant from 1970, retiring in 1996. She enjoyed sewing, puzzles, Word Search, caring for her grandchildren every day, and watching movies, Netflix, The Price Is Right game show, and the Phoenix Suns play.

Esther is survived by her sons, Ronnie Pinto, Raymond Pinto Jr., Randall Pinto, Roderick Pinto, and Shannon Claw; daughters, Regina Pinto, Ramona Pinto and Rozena Pinto; and 30 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Esther is preceded in death by her son, Travis Claw; sister, Carol Howard; brother, Walter Francisco Jr.; and parents, Caroline Nez and Walter Francisco Sr.

Pallbearers will be Tristan Claw, Criss Claw, Timothy Claw, Rylee Pinto, Robbie Pinto, and Raymond Pinto Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Pinto, Roderick Pinto, Randall Pinto, Shannon Claw, Isaac Pinto, and Vincent Emerson.

A reception will take place at the Twin Lakes Chapter House following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Grace Pooley Browning

HOLBROOK, Ariz.

Funeral services for Grace Pooley Browning, 79, of Holbrook, were held June 12 at the Holbrook LDS Stake Center. Interment followed at the family plot in Greasewood Springs, Arizona.

Grace was born Feb. 29, 1944, in Winslow, Arizona, to Clara and Emil Pooley, into the Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People Clan). Her nálí is Tsénjíkiní; cheii is Hopi. She passed away June 6, 2023, in Holbrook.

Grace earned a bachelor’s from Brigham Young University and a master’s from Northern Arizona University. She worked as a principal for Bureau of Indian Affairs Holbrook Dormitory, University of Arizona, Northland Pioneer College, and Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute.

Grace enjoyed traveling, arts and crafts, and spending time with family.

Grace is survived by her husband, Kim Browning; sons, Brian Yazzie, Steven Yazzie and Darrin Yazzie; sister, Esther Stant; brother, Albert Pooley; and 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Grace is preceded in death by Clara and Emil Pooley, Raymond Pooley, George Pooley, Vivian Lukihart, Leroy Pooley, and Brandon Yazzie.

Pallbearers were Kevin Yazzie, Zach Yazzie, Hunter Yazzie, Jarad Yazzie, Jake Yazzie, Aaron Yazzie, Blake Linnebur, and Taylor Sutor.

Owen’s Livingston Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Ross D. Carpenter

PAYSON, Ariz.

Ross D. Carpenter, 74, passed away June 8, 2023, in Payson, Arizona. At his request, no services are planned. Instead, his family will have a party in his memory at a later date.

Ross was born Dec. 16, 1948, in Greeley, Colorado, to Walter S. (Tuffy) and Addine M. Carpenter. He grew up in several locations throughout New Mexico and Arizona following his father’s career as an educator, including Whiteriver on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation and Ganado on the Navajo Indian Reservation. He was a standout athlete at Ganado High School, which he graduated as senior class valedictorian in 1966.

Ross attended Arizona Western College in Yuma, Arizona, for a year and transferred to Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, where he graduated with a bachelor’s in 1971. He was drafted into the U.S. Army following college, serving two years at Fort Ord, California. Following his discharge, he engaged in construction work in Arizona while competing in bull riding events in rodeos around the West.

During this time, Ross enrolled in the Race Track Management Program at the University of Arizona in Tucson. He later obtained his teaching credentials and taught math, science, and P.E. at Payson Elementary/Middle School while coaching football and basketball. He was also part of the coaching staff for Payson High School boys’ basketball that led their team to the state finals two years in a row. After retirement from the Payson School District, he ran the wellness center at Eastern Arizona Community College.

Ross was a loving husband to his wife Shari and their life was a great adventure for over 40 years. He was a devoted father to his daughter Katie (Noah) and a doting papa to granddaughters, Harlee Jane and Brynlee Sloane, to who he passed on his lifelong love of sports, especially his love of the San Francisco Giants.

Ross’ family, including his sister-in-law, Sandy of Sun City West; brother, Charles (Irma) of Holbrook; sister, Starla (George) of Colorado; and many nieces and nephews, will miss him greatly while being proud of the legacy he leaves for them.

Memorial donations to the charity of your choice are encouraged.

Kerry M. Comiskey

GALLUP

Memorial service for Kerry Michael Comiskey, 53, of Gallup, will be held Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m., at the Veterans Center (908 Buena Vista) in Gallup.

Kerry was born April 7, 1970, in Shawnee Mission, Kansas. He passed away June 7, 2023, in Albuquerque.

Kerry graduated from Limestone High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Eastern New Mexico University with a bachelor’s and earned a law degree from the University of New Mexico Law School.

Kerry worked as a juvenile probation officer and was a district attorney for 15 years for the 11th Judicial District in Gallup. He enjoyed shooting at the range and spending time with friends and family.

Kerry is survived by his parents, Raymond and Jacqueline Comiskey; sisters, Jennifer Comiskey and Elaine Butcher; and grandmother, Anne Zanelli.

Kerry is preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Zanelli; and grandparents, Joseph and Marie Comiskey.

Direct Funeral Services oversaw arrangements.

George Bluehorse

SHIPROCK

Funeral services for George Bluehorse, 83, of Shiprock, were held June 2 at the Shiprock Christian Bethel Reformed Church in Shiprock. Interment followed at the Kirtland Cemetery in Kirtland, New Mexico, with full military honors.

George was born Feb. 5, 1940, in Mitten Rock, Arizona, into the Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). His cheii is Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover); nálí is Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People). He passed on to the spirit world on May 27, 2023, in Farmington.

George, our precious father, honored patriarch, valued mentor, courageous hero, and all the other roles he held served in the U.S. Army.

George was dedicated to making Native communities better for the Navajo people. He worked for Fairchild Industries, ONEO-Office of Navajo Economic Opportunity, Navajo Nation Alcoholism Program (NNDBHS) as a counselor, and the Shiprock Veterans Program as a veteran’s program director.

George was deeply instrumental in advocating for securing funds with the rebuilding of homes with Navajo Housing Authority housing located behind the Shiprock Veterans Center. He worked closely with the late senator, John Pinto, in making testimonies in Santa Fe with the legislature to attain the newly Shiprock Veterans Center.

George was on the local land board, consulted with various organizations, veterans’ groups, and provided endless traditional medicine services. He did many traditional Navajo blessings for buildings such as the Davita Dialysis Center, San Juan courthouses, Raython, Cedar Ridge Nursing Home, and even a solar hogan project in Boulder, Colorado. He was well-known among many other Native American communities across the nation and into Canada.

George was a humble and kind man who valued his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, and his family. He loved his Denver Broncos, boxing premiers, ranching, journaling, road trips, occasional visits to the casinos, and reading the Navajo Times each week wanting to stay updated with current events.

George is survived by his spouse, Shirley Bluehorse; daughters, Margaret Bluehorse-Anderson (Michael Sr.) and Laura Bluehorse (Paul Manygoat), son, Aaron Bluehorse; and five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

George is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bessie Bluehorse; grandson, Michael Anderson Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Miranda Watchman-Bluehorse.

The family is immensely thankful for the outpour of support for the prayers, encouraging words, special moments with him, and the financial support in their time of loss. Ahee’hee our beautiful relatives.

Farmington Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Eugene G. Atcitty

FORT DEFIANCE

Funeral services for Eugene Gale Atcitty, of Fort Defiance, will be held Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m., at the Family Church in Fort Defiance, with Ramone Yazzie officiating. Burial will follow at the Fort Defiance Veterans Cemetery.

Eugene was born Dec. 4, 1952, in Fort Defiance, into the ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan), born for Dziłtł’ahnii (Mountain Cove Clan). He passed away June 11, 2023, in Fort Defiance.

Eugene attended Window Rock High School and Diné College. He worked for the Window Rock Police Department, Window Rock Fire Department, and DNA People’s Legal Services.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Linda Lou Atcitty; daughter, Nicole Atcitty-Juarez; stepmother, Maetah Atcitty; father, Daniel H.; brothers, Anthony P. Milford, Elmer W. Milford, Steven P. Milford, Ronald Milford, Karl L. Atcitty, Danny H. Atcitty, and Delbert Atcitty; sisters, Delores A. Hoskie, Carolyn A. Atcitty and Danielia Allen; and four grandchildren.

Eugene is preceded in death by his mother, Lillian R. Atcitty; sister, Anita Perez; brothers, Stanley M. Milford Sr. and Earl W. Milford; maternal grandparents, William and Rose Dahozy; and paternal grandparents, Harry and Juanita Garnenez Atcitty.

Pallbearers will be Adriel Juarez, Jehu Juarez, Jimmy Hoskie Jr., Marco Nez, Mathias Milford, and Josiah Atcitty.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jairus Juarez, Orlando Juarez, Anthony Milford, Elmer Milford, Steven Milford, Ronald Milford, Karl Atcitty, Danny Atcitty, Delbert Atcitty, and Chris Milford.

A reception will take place at the Family Life Center in Fort Defiance following services.

Summit Funeral Home oversaw arrangements

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.