Obituaries for June 2, 2022

Henry Yabah

ROCK POINT, Ariz. – Henry Yabah was born in rural Rock Point, Arizona, on Dec. 23, 1928.

He was one of five children. At approximately age 2, he was taken to a church-ran orphanage, as were two of his sisters and an infant brother, Jackie.

They were taught to speak English and were not allowed to speak their native tongue. As a boy of approximately 16, he ran away from the orphanage and hobo’d his way to San Francisco, California.

Henry joined the Army as soon as he could and served for 21 years. He was a paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne, the 87th Airborne and 101st Airborne (Screaming Eagles). He fought for the duration of the Korean War and did three tours in Vietnam, where he was wounded but was never recognized for it.

After retiring from the Army, Henry moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, where he worked on helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. This is where he met and married his wife, Robin Goss. Robin had two daughters from a former marriage. Henry quickly took the role of Dad and loved them unconditionally.

Henry was a wonderful man, husband, father, and friend to all those who knew him. May his dream catcher never fail him!

Henry passed away on May 19, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Robin; daughter, Sharon (Andrew) and their children, Drew, Emily (Zach), and Julia; daughter, Charmin (Charlie) and their children, Gage (Sibel), Molly (Tim), Hayley (Scott ), and Aerial; great-grandchildren, Guinevere, Emmy, and Logan.

Navajo family survivors are his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Venora (John), Lee (Ella), Ernest, Lauren, Robert, Kiefer, Cory, Tashina, Bradford, Zachary, Joan, Richard, Eula, Kobee, Julia, Kiana, Braylee, Esai, Briana, Donzell, Donica, Donalee, Eddie, Jr., Brandon, and Chelsea; nieces and Nnephews, Joan, Egbert, Donald, Freddie, and Selander; and beloved friends.

Henry was preceded in death by his mother, father, Hosteen Tso; brother, Lee; and two sisters, Annie and Patsy; and nephew, Eddie.

Services for Henry will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022. Visitation at 10:30 a.m. and Chapel Service at 11:30 a.m. at Veterans Funeral Services Chapel, 10567 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038. Interment will follow at 12:45 p.m. with military honors by the honor guard at the Houston National Cemetery. Services Entrusted to Veterans Funeral Services.

The Yabah family would like to thank everyone with deep appreciation for all the many expressions of kindness and love. Special thanks to Marie and Wilford Howe (very special friends to Robin Yabah) whose prayers and words of wisdom have helped her greatly over the years.

Elizabeth A. Jones

CRYSTAL, N.M. – Graveside services for Elizabeth Ann Jones, 82, hometown of Crystal, were held on June 1 at 10 a.m. in Sosila, Arizona.

She was born on May 12, 1940, in Fort Wingate, New Mexico. She passed away on May 24 at Waterflow, New Mexico.

Her clan is Kinyahanni.

Jones was a house wife who enjoyed sewing traditional outfits, beading, and puzzles.

Jones is survived by her husband, Johnson Jones; son, Kenneth Jones; daughters, Joan, Annabelle and Jonie Jones; parents, Paul and Evelyn Brown; brother, Benny Joe; sister, Ella Mae Tarpley; and nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Jones is preceded in death by her children Lee, Lori, Johnson and Delfred; sister, Mary; and brother, Paul Jr.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Jasper W. Davis

MARIANO LAKE, N.M. – Graveside services for Jasper Wayne Davis, 51, were held on May 20, 2022 in Rehoboth, New Mexico. Micah Carolus officiated services.

Davis was born on Nov. 11, 1970 in Gallup. He passed away on May 17, 2022, at Mariano Lake.

His clans were Towering House, born for Big Water.

Davis attended Milan Elementary, Los Alamito Middle School, Thoreau High and obtained his high school equivalence from NMSU. Later he received his certification to become a veterinary technician.

Davis was self-employed as a ranch hand for the family livestock. Davis was a lifelong cowboy, he attended Jim Shoulders Bull Riding School, he received many awards and recognition for participation in rodeos. He enjoyed hunting, horseback riding, camping and the great outdoors. He was a natural athlete, there wasn’t a sport he didn’t excel in. His greatest achievement was his children.

Davis is survived by his mother, Louise Gonzales Davis, of Mariano Lake; sons, Sheldon Dean Becenti of Iyanbito, Taylor Joseph Davis of Albuquerque and Trusse Justice Davis of Albuquerque; daughters, Tristan Mae Louise Davis and Talon Rae Davis of Albuquerque; brother, Jeff Davis of Thoreau; sisters, Sharon Davis and Michele Davis of Mariano Lake; and two grandchildren.

Davis is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Davis; maternal grandparents, Chee Jeff and Alice Gonzales; paternal grandparents, Tom Chee and Glehibah Chee.

Pallbearers were Joshua Davis, Micah Carolus, Colby Mescale, Taylor Davis, Trusse Davis, Lyrik Lee, Russell Bennett and Hyrum Bennett.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Richard R. Tracy

CAMERON, Ariz. – Graveside services for Harold Tracy, 60, of Cameron, AZ were held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Cameron Community Cemetery. Richard R. Tracey officiated services. Tracy was born on June 8, 1961 at TCRHCC, he passed away May 22, 2022 in Cameron. His clans are Todich’iinii (bitter water) born for Kinyaa’aanii (Towering house). Tracy graduated from Tuba City High School, he worked in construction as a wood framer and carpenter. He was also a gifted guitar player and he was very fond of playing Blues music. Tracy is survived by his Parents Rose and Francis Tracy Sr.; daughters Melody Tracy, Jolene Tracy, Tamisha Jensen, Heather Tracy; brothers John Tracy, Francis Tracy Jr., Patrick Tracy; sisters Nita Tracy, Aleta Tracy; and thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

Tracy is preceded in death by his son Joseph Kyle Tracy; brothers Ray Tracy, Truman Tracy, Lawrence Tracy; and sister Rebecca Tracy.

Valley Ridge Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Alfred H. John Jr.

STEAMBOAT, Ariz. – Graveside services for Alfred H. John Jr., 60, of Steamboat, Arizona, were held on May 27 at the family plot in Steamboat. Peter Yazzie officiated services.

John was born May 29, 1961, in Gallup, New Mexico. John passed away on May 19, 2022, in Sun City, Arizona.

His clans are Nooda Dine’e born for Tsi’naajinii.

John is survived by his wife, Alice Mary John; his three sons; his five daughters, one brother; one sister;18 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ferris D. Keams (Donnie)

DILKON – Funeral Services for Ferris Don Keams (Donnie),59, of Dilkon/Cedar Springs, Arizona, will be held at 11 a.m., June 9, 2022, at the National Cemetery in Riverside, California. Chaplain Kemp will officiate services.

Keams passed away on May 16, 2022.

Donnie was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. He was born in Fort Defiance, Arizona. Graduated from Window Rock High. He attended Phoenix Automotive Technology and worked in housing construction in Phoenix and Denver.

He enlisted in the Army in Colorado Springs and served four years and was honorably discharged. He was a self-employed silversmith at the time of his death. He was taught this trade by his father, Chee Keams.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Winnie Jackson Keams and Chee Keams; sister, Darlene Brenda Loretto; and, brother, Terry Cornell Keams.

He is survived by his spouse, Linda Keams, of Oceanside, California; son, Waylon John, of Denver; stepchildren, Tony Michel, Carlsbad, California, and Angel Michel, Oceanside; siblings, Bonnie Yearley, Gallup, Sammy Keams, Cedar Springs, Arizona, Carenda Robinson, Farmington, Isabel Krans, Gallup, Cynthia Sandoval, Thoreau, New Mexico, and Nyana Leonard, Cedar Springs.

Donnie was loved by so many and will be remembered by all. Pallbearers will be the Riverside National Cemetery Honor Guards.

Tyro Chischilly

MICHAELS, Ariz. – Funeral services for Tyro Chischilly, 22, of St. Michaels, Arizona, will be held at 8 a.m. on June 3, 2022. Burial services will take place in St. Michaels.

Chischilly was born on March 1, 2000, in Roanoke, Virginia. He passed away on May 23, 2022, in St. Michaels.

His clans are Towering House, born for Salt Water People.

Chischilly is survived by his parents, Elaine E. Joe and Francis Chischilly Jr.; brothers, Colbert Chischilly, Francis Chischilly and Ryan Chischilly; sister, Rochelle Chischilly; and his Cheii, Colbert Joe Sr.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Chischilly, Francis Chischilly III, Francis Chischilly Jr., Marquel Arviso, Kevin Anderson, and Reuben Sandoval.

Reception will be held at 12 p.m. the blue trailer behind Cool Runnings (3B Mercedes Rd., St. Michaels).

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Michael A. Begay, Sr.

TUBA CITY – Funeral services for Michael Adam Begay Sr., 46, hometown of Tuba City, was held on May 14, 2022, at the Tuba City Cemetery.

Begay was born on June 21, 1975, he passed away on May 10, 2022.

Begay clans are born for the Red Jump into the Water People. Paternal and maternal clans are Honeycomb and Towering House People.

Begay graduated from Tuba City High, later he obtained his TIG welder mechanic at JC St. George, Utah. He was a TIG welder, mechanic, non-ER transport driver.

Begay is survived by his wife, Julie Thomas-Begay; children, Michael Adam Begay Jr. and Mashayla Begay; mother, Alice Begay; siblings, Emmaline, Jennifer, Rochelle, Kenneth, Ernie, Willard, Johnathan, Jason, and Randley Begay.

Begay is preceded in death by his father Jackie Begay; and many friends and family members who have gone home before him.

Pallbearers were Michael Adam Begay Jr., Nathan Begay, Ernie Begay, Warren Goldtooth, Johnathan Begay, Christian Boone, Kenneth Begay.

Honorary pallbearers were Kendrick Begay, Victor Mann and Uriah Begay.

Valley Ridge Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.