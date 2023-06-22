Obituaries for June 22, 2023

Tasha T. Mann

FORT DEFIANCE

Funeral services for Tasha Tina Mann, 33, of Fort Defiance, will be held Friday, June 23, at 1 p.m., at the Fort Defiance Potter’s House with Pastor Martin Haven officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Defiance.

Tasha was born Feb. 8, 1990, in Fort Defiance, into the ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). She passed away June 19, 2023, in Albuquerque.

Tasha earned an associate degree in health occupation and enjoyed listening to music, playing the guitar, caring for her animals, barbecuing, attending concerts, and outdoor events.

Tasha is survived by her common-law husband, Aaron Begay; daughter, Aisiah Wahayla Belone; mother, Augustina Peterson-Teller; father, Timothy Mann; stepfather, Reginald Teller; brothers, Tavish Mann and Dylan Teller; sisters, Trisha Mann and Timmara Mann; and grandmother, Elsie Peterson.

Tasha is preceded in death by Joe Mann Sr., Alice Mae Mann, Marie Begay, and Austin Wayno Jr.

Pallbearers will be Sedric Peterson, Brandon Upshaw, Tyler Watts, Marc Watts, Colin Mann, Robinson Mann, Vernon Woody, and Derrick Owens.

Honorary pallbearer will be Franklin Cook.

A reception will take place at the Fort Defiance Chapter House following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Delbert H. Bitsue

GALLUP

Funeral services for Delbert H. Bitsue, 64, of Manuelito Canyon, New Mexico, were held June 19 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Church in Gallup, with Bishop Jones officiating. Interment followed at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Gallup.

Delbert was born Feb. 7, 1959, in Gallup, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan). He passed away June 13, 2023, in Albuquerque.

Delbert graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in Pleasant Grove, Utah, and worked for Petrolane, Ferral Gas, Ikard and Newsom, and Amerigas. He was a family man, patriotic veteran supporter, and an active outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Delbert is survived by his wife, Annie Bitsue; sons, Randy Bitsue and Kellen Bitsue; daughter, Andrea Harvey; brothers, Harrison Bitsue, Howard Bitsue, Lambert Bitsue, and Charles Bitsue; sister, Priscilla Pearson; grandparents, Charlie and Maggie Bitsue; and eight grandchildren.

Delbert is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Bitsue; father, Albert Bitsue Sr.; and brother, Albert “J” Bitsue.

Pallbearers were Devyn Harvey, Shaun Harvey, Gerald Bitsue, Taishaun Bitsue, Ricco Bitsue, and Dakota Pearson.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Vickie A. Davis

CHINLE

Vickie Ann Davis, 59, of Chinle, was born Aug. 28, 1964, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Tł’ááshchí’í (Red Bottom People Clan), born for Naasht’ézhí dine’é (Zuni Clan). She passed away June 18, 2023, in Mesa, Arizona.

Vickie attended Chinle High School and voluntarily worked as a busser at the Junction Restaurant. She enjoyed puzzles and Sudoku puzzles.

Vickie is survived by her daughter, Jessica Davis; and brother, Victor Davis.

Vickie is preceded in death by her sister, Katherine Davis; mother, Genevieve Davis; and grandparents, Jessie and Arthur Davis.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Gregory Begay

TOHATCHI, N.M.

Funeral services for Gregory Begay, 68, of Naschitti, New Mexico, will be held Saturday, June 24, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tohatchi, New Mexico, with Father Dale officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

Gregory was born Sept. 16, 1954, in Fort Defiance, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan). He passed away June 19, 2023, in Albuquerque.

Gregory earned a bachelor’s in education and retired as an educator. He was also commander for the Naschitti Veterans Organization. He enjoyed reading, hunting, researching, and helping family and the community.

Gregory is survived by his wife, Eleanor J. Begay; sons, Dwayne Barney, Gregory R. Begay II, and Gabriel N. Begay; daughter, Lenora M. Begay; mother, Marie Rose Begay; brother, Nicholas Begay; sisters, Susy Thomas and Nancy Begay; and five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Gregory is preceded in death by his father, Ned Begay; brothers, Raymond Begay and Ferguson Begay; and uncles, Herbert Yazhe and Myron Denetdale.

Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be family members.

A reception will take place at St. Mary’s Hall in Tohatchi, following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

