Obituaries for June 29, 2023

Johnny K. Yazzie Sr.

GALLUP

Funeral services for Johnny Kenneth Yazzie Sr., 79, of Twin Lakes, New Mexico, were held June 28 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Henry Moore officiating. Interment followed at the family plot in Twin Lakes.

Johnny was born Dec. 11, 1943, in Red Rock, New Mexico, into the Dziłtł’ahnii (Mountain Cove Clan), born for ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). He passed away June 11, 2023, in Gallup.

Johnny attended preschool at Tohaali Boarding School, Newcomb School, Phoenix Indian School, and Phoenix Tech and Trade School. He retired from Local Union 495 and enjoyed playing softball, city league, hunting, carpentry, welding, and watching the Denver Broncos with his cold Coke and chew.

Johnny is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Badonie, Sharon Chee and Crystalyn Yazzie; brother, Tom K. Yazzie Jr.; sisters, Ethel Brown, Mae Yazzie, Virgie Yazzie, Bert Garcia, and Michelle Singer; and 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Johnny is preceded in death by his wife, Irene D. Yazzie; parents, Eleanor and Tom Yazzie Sr.; sons, Johnny Yazzie Jr. and Ty Mason Yazzie; brother, Paul Yazzie Sr.; and sisters, Shirley Gregory, Rosie Martinez and Sandra Yazzie.

Pallbearers were Landon Yazzie, Christopher Fatty, Roynado Yazzie, Eric Gregory, Brandon Badonie, and Manuel Miller.

Honorary pallbearers were Jeremy Yazzie, Bailey Yazzie, Garrian Chee, Gavin Chee, Lane Watson, Kazik Bitsue, Tom K. Yazzie Jr., Billy Badonie, Gilbert Chee, and Brian Yazzie.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Mark L. Thomas

GALLUP

Funeral services for Mark Larry Thomas, 38, of Iyanbito, New Mexico, will be held Saturday, July 1, at 1 p.m., at the Lighthouse International Church in Gallup, with Pastor Dennis Gallegos officiating. Burial will follow in Rehoboth, New Mexico.

Mark was born Jan. 22, 1985, in Gallup. He passed away June 22, 2023, in Gallup.

Mark attended Indian Hills Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, JFK Middle School, and graduated from Gallup High School. He worked for Amigo and Rico Motors, KFC, and Albertsons. He enjoyed playing football, baseball, and basketball.

Mark is survived by his wife, Shorena Thomas; son, Joshua Thomas; daughters, Cheyenne Tsosie, Alexandra Tsosie and Mikayla Thomas; parents, Norma and Pastor Mark Thomas; brother, Richard Thomas; and sister, Clarice Begay.

Mark is preceded in death by his nephew, Zachary Begay; and grandparents, Tom Thomas, Richard Thomas, Nasbah Thomas, and Lawrence and Louise Johnson.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Veliz, Byron Thomas, Anfernee Tsosie, Richard Thomas, Shawn Pete, and James E. Barker.

Honorary pallbearers will be Joshua Thomas, Christopher Veliz, Carmelo Thomas, Nickolas Veliz, Pastor Mark Thomas, and Danny Nez Sr.

A reception will take place at the Joshua Generation for Jesus Church following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Ronald H. Lee Jr.

GALLUP

Funeral services for Ronald H. Lee Jr., 26, of Gallup, will be held Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Gallup.

Ronald was born May 24, 1997, in Gallup, into the Tódík’ózhí (Salt Water Clan), born for Dziłtł’ahnii (Mountain Cove Clan). He passed away June 18, 2023, in Pinedale, New Mexico.

Ronald attended Gallup High School and enjoyed drawing, riding horses, and watching Bengals basketball.

Ronald is survived by his parents, Laverna Johnson and Ronald Lee Sr.; brothers, Ryan Lee and Lionel Lee; sister, Rachel Lee; and grandparents, Betty and Harrison Begay.

Ronald is preceded in death by his brother, Lucas Lee; and grandparents, Jenny and Kee Johnson.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Lee, Delvin Begay, Jake Long, Nathaniel Long, Art Smith, and Vincent Begay Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Wood, Clayton Begay, and Melvin Begay.

A reception will take place at the KC Hall following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Donald Wood

NASCHITTI, N.M.

Graveside service for Donald Wood, 83, was held June 24 at the Naschitti cemetery in Naschitti, New Mexico.

Donald was born in Tohatchi, New Mexico, into the ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan), born for Nalandine’e. He passed away in Laguna, New Mexico.

Donald was raised in the Chuska Mountains near Naschitti. Donald is survived by eight children, 24 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, five siblings, and many nieces and nephews.

Donald is preceded in death by his son, Bradford Wood; brothers, Peterson and Jaspert Wood; sister, Helen Wood Etsate; and parents, Frank and Mae (Bryant) Wood.

Donations of food and money will be accepted at Naschitti Chapter along with the names of the donator(s).

Marshall T. Notah

THOREAU, N.M.

Funeral services for Marshall Tommy Notah, 60, of Thoreau, New Mexico, were held June 26 at the Thoreau Church of God with Pastor Jacob Gonzales officiating. Interment followed in Thoreau.

Marshall was born April 17, 1963, in Fort Defiance, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan). He passed away June 18, 2023, in Thoreau.

Marshall attended Thoreau High School and enjoyed taking care of his three dogs, watching basketball games with his mother, taking nature walks/hikes, hauling wood, being a family handy man, and spending time with family and friends.

Marshall is survived by his mother, Dorothy Harry; and sisters, Priscilla Trujillo of Logan, Utah, Harriett M. Harry of Thoreau, and Bonnie Tapaha of Huntsville, Alabama.

Marshall is preceded in death by his father, Harry Notah Sr.; brother, Harry Notah Jr.; and sisters, Lorraine Notah, Clare Notah and Vera Notah.

Pallbearers were Aidan Harry, Jackson Hoskie, Leslie Notah, Travis Notah, Hansen Tapaha, and Robert Silago Jr.

Honorary pallbearers were Tracey Benally, Myron Benally, Ammon Trujillo, Isaac Trujillo, Victorreno Toledo, Isaiah Mihelich, Anthony Hella, Ethan Tapaha, Wyatt Notah, and Liam Notah.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Frederick E. Charley

MARIANO LAKE, N.M.

Funeral services for Frederick Ernest Charley, 51, of Smith Lake, New Mexico, will be held Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m., at the Bible Ministry Church in Mariano Lake, New Mexico, with Hurman W. King officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Lake.

Frederick was born April 22, 1972, in Gallup, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Dibéłzhíní (Black Sheep Clan). He passed away June 21, 2023, in Smith Lake.

Frederick worked for the fire department, Care Express, and Twin Arrow Casino. He enjoyed hunting, camping, hauling wood, watching the San Francisco 49ers, and spending time with family and friends.

Frederick is survived by his sons, Aaron Charley, Faron Charley, Leon Charley, Frederick Charley Jr., and Fredderick Charley; daughters, Anita Charley and Faith Charley; mother, Christine Tso; brother, Freddie E. Pino; sisters, Priscilla A. Tso, Patricia A. Marquez and Katrina A. Nez; grandmother, Esther Charley; and one grandchild.

Frederick is preceded in death by his brother, Alexander E. Charley; and maternal grandfather, William Steven Charley.

Pallbearers will be Aaron Charley, Faron Charley, Leon Charley, Sean Yazzie, and Maurice Begay.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.