Obituaries for June 3, 2021

Janel Marion Litson

BLACKROCK, Ariz. — Graveside service for Janel Marion Litson, 40, of Mesa, Arizona, was held June 2 at the family plot in Blackrock, Arizona, with Fanny Bahe officiating.

Janel was born Nov. 18, 1980, in Tuba City, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). She passed away May 21, 2021, in Phoenix.

Janel graduated from Navajo Pine High School and attended Mesa Community College, receiving a bachelor’s degree in speech and hearing science from Arizona State University. She was employed as a speech and hearing pathologist for Theracare Pediatric Services.

Honorary pallbearers were Stanley Litson Sr., James Litson, Leo Hoskie, Lester Hudson, Matthew Todakonzie, Valentino “Kipp” Ray, and Brannon Holtsoi.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Nellie Nabahe Witherspoon

FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. — Nellie Nabahe Witherspoon, 84, passed away May 24, 2021, at her home in Fort Mohave, Arizona. She was born in June 1936 on the mountain at a place called Long Lake, near Crystal, New Mexico.

Nellie’s mother’s clan was Dólii dine’e’ Táchii’nii and her father’s clan was Bit’ahnii. Her maternal grandfather’s clan was Naalani, which came from a Southern Cheyenne and Comanche, whom her grandmother met while staying with the Navajos at Fort Sumner. Her paternal grandfathers are Kinyaa’áanii.

Nellie’s family’s main household was eight miles east of Naschitti, New Mexico. She spoke only Navajo until she was enrolled at Tohatchi Elementary School at 8 years of age. Following Tohatchi, she was enrolled in the Intermountain Indian Boarding School in Brigham City, Utah.

Nellie served a mission for the LDS Church in Hawaii from 1958 to 1960, and then worked at the boarding school in Shiprock, where she met Gary Witherspoon. They were married in 1964, both in the Salt Lake Temple and in a Navajo wedding at her home in Naschitti.

Two of Nellie’s children and seven of her grandchildren have won Manuelito scholarships. Her oldest son served on the Navajo Nation Council as the representative for five chapters in the Dzil Yijiin Region from 2011 to 2018.

Nellie is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Gary Witherspoon; children, Dwight, David, Deanna, and Johnny; and 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Nellie is preceded in death by her son, Gary Jr.

Anthony J. Largo

IYANBITO, N.M. — Anthony J. Largo, of Iyanbito, New Mexico, was born Oct. 24, 1953, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tó baazhní’ázhí (Two Who Came To the Water Clan). He passed away May 15, 2021, at his home peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was buried at a family private location.

Anthony, affectionately known as Tony, was a loving son and brother. He graduated from Gallup High School in 1973 and worked for P&M Coal Mine in Tse Bonito, New Mexico, as a dragline operator.

Upon retirement, Tony worked at home doing silversmith work, woodworking, and helping his family, as well as reading about God, military history, politics, Navajo history, the world in general, and thinking about his place in it.

Tony enjoyed construction, woodworking, silversmith work, gardening, traveling, watching classic Western movies and sitcoms, and spending time with family. His jewelry was sought all over the world with many buyers from the fashion industry.

Tony was also an avid handyman, working around the homestead in Iyanbito, creating an amazing landscape and home that is admired by all.

Tony’s love for God and acceptance of Jesus as his Lord and Savior was only matched by his love for family.

Tony is survived by his sisters, Velma L. Manual, Darlene L. Shepard and LaVina R. Loving; and brother, Alvin W. Largo.

Tony is preceded in death by his mother, Rosella C. Largo; father, Buck J. Largo; and sisters, Evalena Largo, Melva J. Largo and Iva G. Wilson.

The Largo family wishes to send their thanks and appreciation for all the outpouring of love and support during this time of loss.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Virgil Natani

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Graveside service for Virgil Natani, 61, was held June 1 at the Brigham City Cemetery in Brigham City, Utah.

Virgil was born Nov. 2, 1959, in Brigham City, son of Willie Natani and Harriet Willeto Begay Sr. He passed away May 27, 2021, of natural causes at the McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah.

Virgil met Selena Billie and they lived the last 40 years together raising their family.

Virgil graduated from Box Elder High School in 1978 and attended Weber State University, Utah State University and Haskell Indian College in Lawrence, Kansas.

Virgil worked for Intermountain Indian School, Autoliv, and as a haul truck driver for Barrick Gold Mine in Elko, Nevada, retiring in November 2014. He was a member of the Native American Church and Alpine Church.

Virgil loved to drive, work with his hands and multimedia, etching, and was a craftsman. He also enjoyed being a traditional healer and was called upon to do prayers for those in need across Indian Country. His greatest love was being with his family. He had a desire to learn and was dedicated to reading his bible.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Selena; children, Manuelito Natani, Tiffany Natani and Parnell Atencio; siblings, Glenn (Lena) Begay of Mexican Water, Utah, Loretta Begay of Brigham City, Willie (Alvina) Natani Begay Jr. of Vancouver, Washington, Gerald Begay of Brigham City, and Christy (Larry) Reitbauer of Brigham City; aunts and uncle, Cecelia Willeto, Louise Wellito, Ann Gordo, and Paul Willeto; the Buckskin Family of Fort Hall, Idaho; and three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Virgil is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Aja Cutfinger-Natani; and in-laws, Thomas and Emma Billie of Aneth, Utah.

The family would like to thank the palliative care at McKay Dee-Hospital for their wonderful care that was given through the doctors and nurses.

For additional details about Virgil’s services, including any available live streams, visit https://my.gather.app/remember/virgil-natani.

Gillies Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.gfc-utah.com.

Irby Mae Smith

REHOBOTH, N.M. — Funeral services for Irby Mae Smith, 70, of Crownpoint, will be held Tuesday, June 8, at 10 a.m., at the Rehoboth Christian Reformed Church in Rehoboth, New Mexico, with Rev. Stanley Jim officiating. Burial will follow in Rehoboth.

Irby was born Oct. 3, 1950, in Gallup, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan). Her nalí is Haltsooí (Meadow People); cheii is Tsin sikaadnii (Clamp Tree). She passed away May 30, 2021, in Albuquerque.

Irby graduated from Gallup High School in 1969 and was employed with the Navajo Nation for 50-plus years.

Irby is survived by her son, Vincent Smith Jr.; daughters, Vichelle Smith, Velynda Smith and Vetesha Smith; and one grandson and five great-grandchildren.

Irby is preceded in death by her parents, Art and Emma H. Sandoval; sister, Marie A. Lincoln; brothers, Roland A. Sandoval Sr. and Robert E. Sandoval Sr.; and nephew, Roland Sandoval Jr.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Everett Dennison Manuelito Sr.

REHOBOTH, N.M. — Funeral services for Everett Dennison Manuelito Sr., 82, of Buffalo Springs, New Mexico, will be held Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m., at the Rehoboth Christian Reformed Church in Rehoboth, New Mexico, with Rev. Stanley Jim officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Springs.

Everett was born June 12, 1938, in Tohatchi, New Mexico, into the Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan), born for Tl’ógí (Weaver-Zia Clan). He passed away May 22, 2021, in Gallup.

Everett graduated from Riverside Indian School on May 9, 1958, in Anadarko, Oklahoma, retiring from El Paso Natural Gas Company. He enjoyed fishing when he could and avidly studied the bible.

Everett is survived by his wife, Martha S. Manuelito; sons, Ferlin Manuelito and Everett D. Manuelito Jr.; daughters, Everetta Manuelito Jerry, Tabitha Manuelito and Christina Manuelito; brothers, Ernest Manuelito, Sherman Manuelito and Melvin Manuelito; and sisters, Mary E. Begay, Barbara Manuelito and Charlene Manuelito.

Everett is preceded in death by Charles Manuelito, Emma Dennison Manuelito, Esther Manuelito, Louis Manuelito, Elsie Mae Manuelito, and Marvin Manuelito.

Pallbearers will be McKenzie Benally, Tyrone Jerry, Lias Hastings, Elijah Bitah, Stewart Francisco, and Pete Garcia IV.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ferlin Manuelito, Everett Manuelito Jr., Ernest Manuelito, Melvin Manuelito, and Sherman Manuelito.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Emerson Barker

HOUCK, Ariz. — Emerson Barker, 59, of Houck, Arizona, was born Jan. 17, 1962, in Gallup. He passed away May 29, 2021, in Houck.

Emerson attended Valley High School in Sanders, Arizona, and the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe. He was self-employed and enjoyed painting, cooking, listening to music, and watching movies.

Emerson is survived by his sons, Renus Barker, Derrick Barker and Matthew Barker; brothers, Anderson Barker and Jonah Barker; sisters, Evangeline Barker and Lula McConnell; and two grandchildren.

Emerson is preceded in death by his parents, Agnes and James Barker Sr.; and brother, James Barker Jr.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Benson Jim

GALLUP — Graveside service for Benson Jim, 56, of Sundance, New Mexico, will be held Monday, June 7, at 2 p.m., at the Gallup City Cemetery. He was born Sept. 18, 1964, in Fort Defiance.

Benson is survived by his wife, Jill Jim; daughter, Roxanne Epaloose; parents, Judy Lynch and Sampson Jim; sister, Trudy Jim; and five grandchildren.

Benson is preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Joe.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Brian Lee

GALLUP — Funeral services for Brian Lee, 35, of Twin Lakes, New Mexico, will be held Saturday, June 5, at 10 a.m., Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Pastor Irvin Nez officiating. Burial will follow at the Gallup City Cemetery.

Brian was born July 6, 1985, in Gallup, into the Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). He passed away May 28, 2021, in Twin Lakes.

Brian attended Twin Lakes Elementary, Ch’ooshgai Community School and Tohatchi High School. He worked for Big-O Tires and Quintano Construction.

Brian enjoyed staying home and babysitting his nieces and nephews, and spending time with family.

Brian is survived by his mother, Clara Lee; brothers, Benjamin Brown, Vinson Lee and Benson Lee Jr.; and sisters, Charlene Lee and Shannia Lee.

Brian is preceded in death by his father, Benson Lee Sr.; brothers, Dennison Lee and Aaron Lee; and grandparents, Elsie and Johnny E. Claude.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Contreras, Benjamin Brown, Benson Lee Jr., Anderson Claude, Anson Claude, Miles Barney, and Garrison Claude.

Honorary pallbearers will be Vinson Lee and Larry Tsosie.

A reception will take place at Shannia Lee’s residence in Twin Lakes, following services.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

