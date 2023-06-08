Obituaries for June 8, 2023

Harry H. Yazzie

GALLUP

Funeral services for Harry H. Yazzie, 93, of Twin Lakes, New Mexico, will be held today, June 8, at 10 a.m., at the Rollie Mortuary Chapel in Gallup, with Pastor Kevin Ruthran officiating. Burial will follow at the Gallup Veterans Cemetery.

Harry was born March 20, 1930, in Gallup, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Haltsooí (Meadow People Clan). He passed away May 27, 2023, in Albuquerque.

Harry earned a bachelor’s degree in recreational management and retired from the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Navajo Nation. He was a community volunteer who enjoyed running, gardening, herding sheep, and doing home improvements.

Harry is survived by his son, Norman Yazzie; daughters, Nasheen Yazzie, Aneva Yazzie, Charlene Yazzie, Charlotte Yazzie, and Courtney Yazzie; sister, Betty Rose Notah; and 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Harry is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Yazzie; parents, Bertha and Holtsoi Yazzie; and sisters and brothers.

Pallbearers will be Russell Yazzie, Levi Bowman, Dave Bowman, Christian Valdez, Joshua Garcia, and Bruce Garcia.

Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Notah, Sherwin Woody and Lance McMullin.

A reception will take place at the Twin Lakes Chapter House following services from 2-5 p.m.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Linda James

HOUCK, Ariz.

Funeral services for Linda James, 65, of Querino Canyon, Arizona, were held June 7 at the Good News Mission Church in Houck, Arizona, with Eugene Chee officiating. Interment followed at the Houck cemetery.

Linda was born April 29, 1958, into the Tó’áhaní (Near the Water Clan), born for Deeshchii’nii (Start of the Red Streak People Clan). She passed away May 29, 2023, in Querino Canyon.

Linda is survived by her son, Brandon James; daughter, Donna; parent, Vernie Nez; sisters, Elouise Nez, Rita Gurley, Genevieve Goatson, Nancy Nez, Delores Nez, Margie Nez, and Patricia Cly; and four grandchildren.

Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest James; son, Lance James; and daughter, Lydia James.

Pallbearers were Chris Cly, Brandon James, Aaron Murphy, Craig Murphy, Derrick Nez, Jeremia Nez, and Matthew Yazzie.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

George Bluehouse

SHIPROCK

Funeral services for George Bluehouse, 83, of Shiprock, were held June 2 at the Shiprock Christian Bethel Reformed Church in Shiprock. Interment followed at the Kirtland Cemetery in Kirtland, New Mexico, with full military honors.

George was born Feb. 5, 1940, in Mitten Rock, Arizona, into the Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). His cheii is Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover); nálí is Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People). He passed on to the spirit world on May 27, 2023, in Farmington.

George, our precious father, honored patriarch, valued mentor, courageous hero, and all the other roles he held served in the U.S. Army.

George was dedicated to making Native communities better for the Navajo people. He worked for Fairchild Industries, ONEO-Office of Navajo Economic Opportunity, Navajo Nation Alcoholism Program (NNDBHS) as a counselor, and the Shiprock Veterans Program as a veteran’s program director.

George was deeply instrumental in advocating for securing funds with the rebuilding of homes with Navajo Housing Authority housing located behind the Shiprock Veterans Center. He worked closely with the late senator, John Pinto, in making testimonies in Santa Fe with the legislature to attain the newly Shiprock Veterans Center.

George was on the local land board, consulted with various organizations, veterans groups, and provided endless traditional medicine services. He did many traditional Navajo blessings for buildings such as the Davita Dialysis Center, San Juan courthouses, Raython, Cedar Ridge Nursing Home, and even a solar hogan project in Boulder, Colorado. He was well-known among many other Native American communities across the nation and into Canada.

George was a humble and kind man who valued his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, and his family. He loved his Denver Broncos, boxing premiers, ranching, journaling, road trips, occasional visits to the casinos, and reading the Navajo Times each week wanting to stay updated with current events.

George is survived by his spouse, Shirley Bluehorse; daughters, Margaret Bluehorse-Anderson (Michael Sr.) and Laura Bluehorse (Paul Manygoat), son, Aaron Bluehorse; and five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

George is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bessie Bluehorse; grandson, Michael Anderson Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Miranda Watchman-Bluehorse.

The family is immensely thankful for the outpour of support for the prayers, encouraging words, special moments with him, and the financial support in their time of loss. Ahee’hee our beautiful relatives.

Farmington Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Hubert Damon

THOREAU, N.M.

Funeral services for Hubert Damon, 57, of Thoreau, New Mexico, will be held today, June 8, at 10 a.m., at the Thoreau Church of God with Curtis Lengefeld officiating. Burial will follow in Thoreau.

Hubert was born Feb. 2, 1966, in Gallup, into the Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan), born for Tł’ógí (Hairy Ones Clan). He passed away May 28, 2023, in Gallup.

Hubert is survived by his son, Sean Damon; daughter, Brittany Damon; brothers, Bernard Sam, Byron Damon, Edmund Damon, and Adrian Damon; sisters, Evangeline Hammitt and Cherish Acunia; and two grandchildren.

Hubert is preceded in death by his son, Cordan Damon; parents, Eva and Edison Damon; maternal grandparents, Joe and Gleehee Smith; and paternal grandparents, Kerry and Simon Damon Sr.

Pallbearers will be Sean Damon, Adrian Damon, Richard Vigil Jr., Cameron Sam, Vernon Nez, and Jason Ellison.

A reception will take place at the Thoreau Chapter House following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Daliver Coho

GALLUP

Funeral services for Daliver Coho, 56, of Crownpoint, will be held Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow in Rehoboth, New Mexico.

Daliver was born April 11, 1967, in Zuni, New Mexico. He passed away June 1, 2023, in Zuni.

Daliver is survived by his son, Matthew Chase; daughter, Crystal Coho; mother, Eva Craig; father, Ramone Coho; sisters, Norma Morgan, Irma Henio, Iris Lewis, Marcia Alcala, and Carveda Denton; and three grandchildren.

Daliver is preceded in death by his brothers, Gulliver Coho and Valazario Perez; and sister, Carma Harvey.

Pallbearers will be Cortez Sigala, Cristos Sigala, Coots Henio, Dux Coho, Jonah Morgan, and Junior Alzuarte.

Honorary pallbearers will be Miguel Sigala, Ulyn Henio and Charles Craig.

A reception will take place at the Church Rock Chapter House following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

