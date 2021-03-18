Obituaries for March 18, 2021

Joynita P. Bills

GALLUP — Funeral services for Joynita P. Bills, 58, of Pinedale, New Mexico, will be held today, March 18, at 9 a.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with John Thurman officiating. Burial will follow at the Gallup City Cemetery.

Joynita was born July 31, 1962, in Gallup, into the Dziltl’ahnii (Mountain Cove Clan), born for Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). She passed away March 11, 2021, in Albuquerque.

Joynita was a homemaker who enjoyed cleaning, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

Joynita is survived by her sons, Delski Bills, Darvin Bills, Dallas Bills, and Donovan Bills; daughters, Jennita Bills and Jovita Bills; parents, Betty and James Peterson; brothers, Jimson and Ernest Peterson; sisters, Genevieve McCray, Lorraine Peterson, JoAnne Peterson, and Jerlinda Peterson; and 10 grandchildren.

Joynita is preceded in death by her husband, Darwin Bills; and daughter, Davina Bills.

Pallbearers will be Delski Bills, Darvin Bills, Dallas Bills, Donovan Bills, Keith Yazzie, and Randell Yazzie.

A drive-thru reception will take place on 2nd Canyon Road in Pinedale, following services.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

David Frank John

PINETOP, Ariz. — Funeral services for David F. John, 84, were held March 15 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Pinetop, Arizona. Interment followed at the Hon Dah Cemetery.

David was born and raised in Newcomb, New Mexico, on the Navajo Reservation. His Navajo clans are Naashashí Dine’é (Bear Enemies/Tewa), born for Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge). He passed away March 9, 2021, at his home in McNary, Arizona, after a lengthy illness.

David lost his mother at the age of 3 and was raised by various relatives. He attended Phoenix Indian School where he met his wife, Phyllis Cook, a San Carlos Apache, and started a family.

As a young father, David worked as a custodian at Goldwater’s Shopping Mall in Phoenix, and then at Phoenix and Gallup Indian hospitals.

David then re-married Eleanor Cromwell, a White Mountain Apache, and relocated to the White Mountain Apache Reservation and had more children. He proudly served the Apache people for 35 years with the White Mountain Apache Tribal Police force, retiring on Nov. 26, 2004. Thereafter, he continued to work as a security officer for the Hon Dah Casino and Resort for 13 more years.

David was a brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, godfather, uncle, foster parent, friend, and teacher to many. He loved studying the Bible and Book of Mormon daily.

David also loved having children around him. He was a God-fearing man and always loved to pray. He was a proud and devoted member of the LDS church in Pinetop.

David was a proud father of Eugene D. John and wife Elizabeth of Farmington, Elizabeth Smith of Pinetop, Elouise John of Whiteriver, Arizona, Dora Caddo of McNary, Lorraine John of Cibecue, Arizona, Maxine Cromwell of Phoenix, and many foster children. He had 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

David also had four traditional Apache goddaughters, Burnie Minjarez, Karla Holiday, Jan Skidmore, and Delisa Hinton.

David is survived by his brother, Richard and wife Marilyn John of Newcomb; and sister, Evelyn George of Newcomb.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Jim John and Ruby Yee-kah-nih-bah; brothers, Wayne John, Frank John and Billy Damon; and sisters, Maxine Peterson and Christine Garnenez.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

