Obituaries for May 11, 2023

Sampson Begay

LOW MOUNTAIN, Ariz.

Funeral services for Sampson Begay, 76, was held May 10 at the Smoke Signal Nazarene Church with Pastor Ronald Little officiating. Interment followed at the family plot in Low Mountain, Arizona.

Sampson was born Jan. 10, 1947, in Low Mountain, into the Bįįh Bitoodnii (Deer Spring Clan), born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan). He passed away May 3, 2023, in Flagstaff.

Sampson attended Keams Canyon Boarding School, Phoenix Indian School and Intermountain School. He was a Nation Council Delegate for Low Mountain/Jeddito.

Sampson enjoyed running, all things sports related, his family and the community.

Sampson is survived by his wife, Evelyn Begay; daughters, Leah Tso, Michelle Deschner and Josephine Chee; sons, John E. Chee Jr. and Bradley Chee; sisters, Mary Jane Gomez, Janice Begay and Melinda Henry; and six grandchildren.

Sampson is preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Begay; brother, Henley Begay; sister, Rose Betty Begay; and parents, Juanita Begay and Charley Henry.

Cope Memorial oversaw arrangements.

Sheldon R. George

GALLUP

Funeral services for Sheldon Ray George, 39, of Page, Arizona, were held May 9 at the Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gallup, with Branch President Eldred Nez officiating. Interment followed at the Gallup State Veterans Cemetery.

Sheldon was born March 22, 1984, in Gallup, into the Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan), born for Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan). He passed away April 29, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona.

Sheldon graduated from Page High School and earned an associate’s degree in auto-collision repair from the University of New Mexico-Gallup.

Following high school, Sheldon enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2002 to 2006. He also joined the National Guard from 2006 to 2008. He was employed with Virgie’s Restaurant.

Sheldon loved spending time with his family and enjoyed traveling with his wife and fur babies, Paris and Riley, who he loved dearly.

Sheldon is survived by his wife, Janice George; mother, Susie Haskie George of Page; father, Raymond George of Gallup; brothers, Glendon George, Randall George and Markes George; and sisters, Tawnya Laughlin and Tamra George.

Sheldon is preceded in death by his stepfather, Michael Plasterer; maternal grandparents, Webster and Nellie Haskie; and paternal grandparents, Sam and Mary George.

Pallbearers were Andrew Giles, Micah McGuire, Harvey Blankenship, Justin Cain, Rob Bridgford, and Peter Luna.

Honorary pallbearers were Raymond George, Thomas Yazzie Jr., Lynol Laughlin, James Haskie, Dennis Mountain, and Watson Chee.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

