Obituaries for May 18, 2023

Ronald Livingston

BREADSPRINGS, N.M.

Funeral services for Ronald Livingston, 53, of Pinehaven, New Mexico, were held May 16 at the Baalii Church of God Holiness in Breadsprings, New Mexico, with Jake Yazzie Jr. officiating. Interment followed at the family plot in Breadsprings.

Ronald was born May 29, 1969, in Gallup, into the Tó baazhní’ázhi (Two Who Came To the Water Clan), born for Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan). He passed away May 10, 2023, in Pinehaven.

Ronald attended Gallup High School and worked for California Superama, Gallup Independent as a press operator, and Navajo Times as a press operator foreman.

Ronald enjoyed the outdoors, building projects, fishing, and hauling wood. He liked helping people and was always smiling, joking, and spending time with his family.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Virginia B. Livingston; daughter, Kimberly Livingston-Kimmy; parents, White and Lena Davis; and sisters, Michelle Jake and Monica Davis.

Ronald is preceded in death by his brothers, Albert Hunt and Kevin Hunt; and grandparents, Ralph and Evelyn Livingston.

Pallbearers were Felix Yazzie, Virgil Hunt, Jerome Yazzie, Herb Smith, Emmanuel Yazzie, and Lamuel Yazzie.

Honorary pallbearers were James Livingston, White Davis, Joe Davis, Jake Yazzie Sr., Wilbert Livingston, and Darrell Yazzie.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Rena P. Begay

TUBA CITY

Graveside service for Rena Posey Begay, 89, of Tuba City, was held April 30 at the Biihooted family plot in Big Canyon Ranch, Arizona.

Rena was born Dec. 20, 1933, in Shadow Mountain, Arizona, into the Dziłtł’ahnii/Kinyaa’áanii (Mountain Cove/Towering House Clan), born for Naasht’ézhí Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan). Her nalí is Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People); cheii is Tsé deeshgizhnii (Rock Gap). She passed away April 26, 2023, in Tucson.

Rena had no formal education but was the caretaker of her livestock. She was a rancher and farmer all of her life. She loved to weave rugs and attend ceremonies.

Rena is survived by her son, Amos Begay; daughter, Renee Ann Bennett; brother, Donald Posey; sister, Bessie Neztsosie; and 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Rena is preceded in death by her husband, Ben Joe Begay; parents, Navajo Posey and Emma Bighorse Posey; and sons, Henry Begay, Lester Begay and Leonard Begay.

Pallbearers were Treston Bennett, Dontae Bennett, Keenan Bennett, Lenford Yellowman, Adriano Begay, and Ryan Begaye.

Honorary pallbearers were Amos Begay, Bjorne Begay, Donald Posey, Brian Bennett, Bobby Bennett, and Patrick Begay Jr.

Valley Ridge Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Shana James

SANDERS, Ariz.

Funeral services for Shana James, 36, of Sanders, Arizona, were held May 17 at the LDS Church in Sanders. Interment followed in Houck, Arizona.

Shana was born Dec. 9, 1986, in Gallup, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tsénjíkiní (Cliff Dwellers People Clan). She passed away May 9, 2023.

Shana attended Sanders-Valley High School and was employed with FedEx in Phoenix. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, and doing car repairs (brakes, filters, etc.).

Shana is survived by her sons, Eric Daniel Slim Jr., Jacob Ronald Gene and Ian James Gene; mother, Marjorie James; brother, Robinson James; sisters, Janelle Keedah, James Keedah and Cornelia Keedah; and grandparents, Lucy and Peter Keedah.

Shana is preceded in death by her father, Robertson James Jr.

Pallbearers were Phillip Wilson Jr., Eric Tso, Lionel Tapaha, Bryan Chester, Terrance Johnson, and Jimmy Lynch.

Honorary pallbearers were Eric D. Slim Jr., Ian J. Gene, Jacob R. Gene, Robinson James, Randall Keedah, and Adrian Arthur.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Thomas Yazzie Jr.

GALLUP

Funeral services for Thomas Yazzie Jr., 70, of Iyanbito, New Mexico, were held May 16 at the Rollie Mortuary Palm Chapel in Gallup, with Mark Thomas Jr. officiating. Interment followed at the Gallup State Veterans Cemetery.

Thomas was born May 2, 1953, in Fort Defiance, into the Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan), born for Dibéłzhíní (Black Sheep Clan). He passed away May 4, 2023, in Albuquerque.

Thomas graduated from Intermountain Indian School in Brigham City, Utah, and earned a degree as an independent electrician and journeyman electrician. He served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps and four years in the U.S. Navy.

Thomas was employed with Fire Rock Casino for 11 years. He enjoyed seafood, cookouts, swimming, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was very friendly, outgoing, and was helpful to friends in need.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Jenny Yazzie; sons, David Yazzie of Iyanbito, Thomas Travis Yazzie III and Sean Yazzie, both of Albuquerque; daughters, Tammy Yazzie-Shorty of Cross Canyon, New Mexico, Janice George of Iyanbito, Tiffany Begay of Church Rock, New Mexico, Jenilee Galvez of Idaho, Taylor Yazzie of Iyanbito, Temaira Yazzie of Iyanbito, and Cheryl Yazzie-Stout of Page, Arizona; brothers, Wayne Yazzie, Arlis Yazzie and Monroe Yazzie; and sisters, Rena Connell, Loretta Lee, Alberta Salcedo, Thomascita Romero, and Cherilyn Tsosie.

Thomas is preceded in death by his mother, Elsie V. Yazzie; father, Thomas Yazzie Sr.; brother, Randolph Yazzie; and grandson, Anthony Stout.

Pallbearers were David Yazzie, Thomas Travis Yazzie III, Sean Yazzie, Ben Shorty, Jershon Begay, and Alex Galvez.

Honorary pallbearers were Wayne Yazzie, Arlis Yazzie, Monroe Yazzie, Roger Lee Sr., Ned Lee, and Sheldon George.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Tyrone T. Charley

GALLUP

Funeral services for Tyrone T. Charley, 37, of Springstead, New Mexico, were held May 17 at the Rollie Mortuary Chapel in Gallup, with Eugene Cody officiating. Interment followed at Sunset Memorial in Gallup.

Tyrone was born June 5, 1985, in Gallup, into the Tł’ááshchí’í (Red Bottom People Clan), born for Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan). He passed away May 3, 2023, in Phoenix.

Tyrone attended Gallup High School and University Technical College in Carpentry. He enjoyed playing in pool tournaments, fishing, outdoor events, drawing, crafts, and spending time with his father.

Tyrone is survived by his mother, Maxine Sam; father, Terry J. Charley; sisters, Terrinda Charley, Seraphina Charley and Hannah Charley; and grandmother, Irene Charley.

Tyrone is preceded in death by his brother, Tyrell Charley; grandfather, Tom Charley Sr.; and grandparents, Peter and Rose Sam.

Pallbearers were Roderick Charley, Glenbert Charley, Tom Charley Jr., Darrell Begay, O’Brian Begay, and Joseph Begay.

Honorary pallbearers were Terry J. Charley and Steve Ignacio.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Edward N. Harper

SHIPROCK

A remembrance and memorial tree planting for Edward Neil (Ned) Harper will be held Saturday, June 3, at 10 a.m., at the Diné College South Campus in Shiprock.

Ned was born Sept. 12, 1937, in Washington DC, the only child of Alan and Kathleen Harper. He passed peacefully Feb. 2, 2023.

Ned lived in many places in his youth, including Washington DC, Montana, and Window Rock. Losing both parents at an early age, he spent his high school years with relatives in Santa Fe, and at a boarding school in New Hampshire.

Ned studied political science in college, first at Stanford and then University of New Mexico. During his graduate work he lived a year in Brazil with his family while conducting research in Rio Di Janeiro and Brasilia. After a stint in California, he returned home to the Four Corners area spending several years in Tsaile, Arizona, and later lived in Shiprock, near Mancos, and in Cortez.

Ned devoted his career to public service working as an instructor at Diné College. He worked first at the Tsaile campus and then at the Shiprock campus, where he taught history and political science. He believed his highest purpose was to have large and positive impacts on the lives of his students.

In retirement, Ned volunteered time with KSJD radio and with the Montezuma County Democratic Party. He was greatly concerned about environmental issues and protecting public lands, as well as the welfare of people most in need.

Ned enjoyed traveling internationally but was most focused on exploring in the American West. Over the years he enjoyed boating, fishing, and skiing in the winter. He boated the rivers of the Southwest and did a solo sea kayaking adventure in Alaska. He was also passionate about live and recorded music across the full spectrum of music genres.

While Ned lived a rich life and had many stories to tell, he preferred to listen and learn about family, friends, and any new person he met. He led with curiosity and never ran short of questions to ask. He cared deeply about others’ experiences and understood that the best way to connect was to actively listen to them. This connection with others led to his love of photography with people as his favorite subject.

Ned is survived by his wife, Janis Nowlin; sons, Sheperd, Joel, and Matt; and five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Evelyn M. McCabe

GANADO, Ariz.

Funeral services for Evelyn M. McCabe, 98, of Cornfields, Arizona, were held May 15 at the Ganado Baptist Church in Ganado, Arizona, with Henry Haskie officiating. Interment followed in Cross Canyon, Arizona.

Evelyn was born May 9, 1925, in Ganado, into the Deeshchii’nii (Start of the Red Streak People Clan), born for Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). She passed away May 9, 2023, in Ganado.

Evelyn received a high school GED and worked as a nurse assistant at Ganado Sage Memorial Hospital and as a community outreach worker for the Office of Navajo Economic Opportunity. She enjoyed traveling, Word Find puzzles, watching TV game shows, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Evelyn is survived by her sons, Anthony Harding and Douglas Harding; daughters, Victoria Begay, Sylvia Etsitty-Haskie, Geraldine Wauneka, and Evalena McCabe-Clark; brother, Henry Lee; sister, Phoebe Lynch; and 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Peter McCabe; and sons, Benjamin Harding and Michael McCabe.

Pallbearers were Aaron McCabe-Clark, Louis Clark, Bryant Etsitty, Kydell Begay, Alton Dalgai, and Merv Lynch.

Honorary pallbearers were Dan Begay Jr., Henry Haskie, Alvin Wauneka, and Victor Clark.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.