Obituaries for May 20, 2021

Angel Diamond Brown

BLACK HAT, N.M. — Funeral service for Angel Diamond Brown, 27, of St. Michaels, Arizona, and Alamogordo, New Mexico, will be held Saturday, May 22, at 1 p.m., at the Bible Navajo Mission at Wildcat Christian Academy (Highway 264, milepost 9) in Black Hat, New Mexico, with Pastor Jim Bowling officiating.

Angel was born Jan. 19, 1994, in Gallup. He passed away May 6, 2021, in Alamogordo.

Angel graduated from Wildcat Christian Academy and worked for the Navajo Nation, Mesa Verde Enterprises, Gerald Champion Hospital, Wendell’s, The Inn Casino Johnny Casinos, Bowling Alley Kitchen, as well as many other places as a professional chef.

Angel enjoyed exercising, lifting weights, bike riding, hiking, hunting, walking, cruising, freestyling, and talking with whomever he was with.

Angel is survived by his mother, Lenora A. Depp of Alamogordo; brothers, Derek Brown of Alamogordo, and Erik Cooke of Window Rock; sister, Sherri Brown of Alamogordo; aunt, Deborah (Delbert) Luther of Fort Defiance; uncle, Darryl (Pamela) Beyal of St. Michaels; and grandmother, Kathy Battese of St. Michaels.

Angel is preceded in death by his father, Gregory C. Brown of Rock Springs, New Mexico; grandparents, Alice and George Brown of Rock Springs; and great-grandparents, Sadie and Charlie Brown of Tuba City.

Honorary pallbearers will be Derek C. Brown, Sherri Brown, Eric Cooke, Roman Hillard, Dugon Jimmy, Taylor Guilez, Brad Moreau, Robyn Mendez, Pete Little Elk, Joey Kazhe, Rachel Garza, and Al Frank Gallegos.

Alamogordo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia Daisy Tom (1958 — 2021)

BECLABITO, N.M. — Virginia Daisy Tom, our beautiful and beloved sister, aunt, grandma, and friend walked on after three years of failing health, on May 11, 2021. She is now at peace.

Virginia was known as Daiz to family and Verge to friends. She was born in Shiprock and grew up in Beclabito, New Mexico. Her clans were Naakai dine’é (Mexican), Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover), Kin?ichíi’nii (Red House People), and Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People).

Virginia loved living on the rez and was very happy to return recently to her childhood playground. She had many fond memories and loved to share stories of her childhood while helping grandparents and parents with animal care at home, farm work in Gadi’ahi’, and sheep camp in the Carrizo Mountain. She attributed what she was taught in her formative years to have given her guidance, discipline and respect throughout her adult life and professional career.

Virginia graduated from Shiprock High School and attended Saint Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City, Kansas, where she earned a biology degree. She often joked about how she moved so far from home when she had never left home before and wasn’t comfortable speaking the English language 24/7, but she made friends easily both on and off campus. While there, she befriended the Sandoval family who accepted her as one of their own. She cherished them as lifelong friends and family.

In 1988, Virginia was certified as a medical technologist in Kansas City, after which she returned to Shiprock Indian Health Service where she worked in the laboratory for five years. She then enrolled in and completed the Master of Physician Assistant Studies program at the University of Utah, 1993-1996. As a primary care provider, she worked for the IHS and the Veterans Administration systems. She worked in a Texas VA clinic before retiring and returning to the rez in 2018.

Virginia loved her extended family very much and was always there to help those who needed it. She was known for her generosity, humor, and hard work. She loved her nieces and nephews and wanted to see them grow up, get educated, and become self-sufficient and productive adults. She was so proud among some professions they chose as chef, dietitian, accountant, medical technologist, computer expert, veterinarian, physician, etc.

Virginia always looked forward to annual summer gatherings of her clan sisters “Tó’aheedlíinii Saani,” who shared the gift of laughter, stories, songs, k’eh, and just plain sisterhood.

Virginia is survived by her brothers, Pat, Herb (Laura), Wallace (Flora), David, and Harrison; sister, Lillian (Jim); sister-in-law, Karen; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

Virginia adored her little “grandkids” and was known as Choe Daiz to Desbah and Ashkii; as Naali to Seri, Trent, Sage, and Leah; and as Grandma Daiz to Zella and Sibbie.

Virginia is also survived by her best friends forever, Alene Speight, Chris Sandoval and Rosie Begay; and her beloved dog and protector, Penny (aka Schwodo).

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Herbert; brothers, Ben and Walter; nephew, Sgt. Troy; and sister-in-law, Carolyn.

We will miss Virginia very much. We thank all those who have participated in her care, offered prayers, and shared words of encouragement.

Norma Jean Murphy

TRINIDAD, Colo. — Funeral services for Norma Jean Murphy, 53, of Trinidad, Colorado, will be held today, May 20, at 1 p.m., at the First Christian Church in Trinidad, with Pastor Carrie Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery.

Norma was born Nov. 19, 1967, in Fort Defiance, into the Dibélzhíní (Black Sheep Clan), born for Tódík’ózhí (Salt Water Clan). She passed away May 7, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Norma attended Pine Springs Boarding School in Pine Springs, Arizona, and Bountiful High School in Utah, graduating from Valley High School in Sanders, Arizona. She attended Trinidad State Junior College for medical assistant/CNA and obtained her CNA certification, which she used to work caring for the elderly. They loved her.

Norma was an enrolled member of the Navajo Tribe and was full of life. She had a contagious smile, friendly personality. She was very family oriented and loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She also loved her sea turtles, playing volleyball, fishing, family gatherings and cookouts.

Norma is survived by her son, Shane J. Ashley of Raton, New Mexico; daughters, Sheila M. Murphy of Branson, Colorado, and Shania Rael of Trinidad; brothers, Daniel Murphy of Querino, Arizona, Dennis Murphy of Lupton, Arizona, Arnold Murphy of Klagetoh, Arizona, and Jonathan Murphy of Tucson; sisters, Evangeline Murphy of Querino Canyon, Lorraine Featherstone of Holladay, Utah, and Laura A. Begay of Houck, Arizona; and 15 grandchildren.

Norma is preceded in death by her mother, Louise J. Murphy; father, Dan Murphy; sisters, Evelyn J. Williams and Sandra A. Murphy; maternal grandparents, Mildred J. Harry and Tom K. Joe; and paternal grandparents, Alice Silversmith and Sam Murphy.

Pallbearers will be Dennis Murphy, Arnold Murphy, Jonathan Murphy, Shane J. Ashley, Randall J. Murphy, and Fernando Gonzalez.

A reception will take place at the First Christian Church, following services.

Comi Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

James Kee Teller

REHOBOTH, N.M. — Funeral services for James Kee Teller, 47, of Church Rock, New Mexico, were held May 19 at the Rehoboth Christian Reformed Church in Rehoboth, New Mexico, with Pastor Stanley Jim officiating. Interment followed at the Rehoboth cemetery.

James was born June 15, 1973, in Gallup, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for M?’ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan). He passed away May 11, 2021, in Albuquerque.

James attended Wingate High School and was a member of the band. He led bible studies and was a member of the Rehoboth Christian Reformed Church community.

James was employed as a cook at Rehoboth Christian School.

Honorary pallbearers were Bo Redd, Albert Redd III, and Jimmy Teller Sr.

A drive-up reception took place at the Rehoboth Christian Reformed Church, following services.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Frank Jones

HOGBACK, N.M. — Loving, silly, hardworking family man and a warrior for Christ are all things that come to mind when the name Frank Jones is mentioned.

Frank was born March 14, 1962, in Shiprock, to Bessie Martin and Tony Jones, the fourth oldest of six.

In his young years, Frank visited and worked in many places such as Arkansas, Montana, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and many other states, traveling with his brothers and practicing the many talents he picked up from going to school and working. He was a welder, carpenter and farmer, just to name a few of the skills he picked up.

Frank spent the rest of his years living in Hogback. Surviving the Lord, he attended Diné Christian Center in Shiprock, and worked for the Ute Mountain Farm and Ranch.

Frank is lived on through his children, Frankie Jones Jr. and Jonathan Tsosie; siblings, Norman/Mingo Jones, Carol Howard, Bill Jones, and Loretta Pettigrew; and grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and grandnieces/nephews who he claimed as his grandchildren.

Frank will be remembered as a service to all, whether that was helping his church or his family. A jokester/teaser, there was never a dull moment when he was around. A sweets addict, he was always craving something sweet or had something sweet with him. He loved the Lord and is surely living the rest of his days in paradise with our heavenly father.

It is difficult to think that we will no longer see our beloved family member around, but it is with all the memories that we will continue to keep him alive in our hearts. It is certain that he will be greatly missed, but we can all look forward to the day when we can see our loved one again.

Malina Cecil Lee

GALLUP — Funeral service for Malina Cecil Lee, 50, of Gallup, was held May 14 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Rev. Jonathan C. Graham officiating.

Malina was born Sept. 8, 1970, in Gallup, into the Táb??há (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). He passed away May 2, 2021, in Gallup.

Malina attended Aileen Roat Elementary, Gallup Middle School, Gallup High School, and the University of New Mexico Police Academy. He was employed with various security jobs.

Malina enjoyed music, concerts, comics, movies, cooking, and anime.

Malina is survived by his wife, Marcella Brown Lee; sons, Galen Lee, Nehemiah Lee and Ethan Lee; daughters, Tasha Brown and Thalassa Lewis; mother, Irene Lee; brothers, Norman Lee, Manuel Lee, Peter Moore, and Gary Lee; sisters, Victoria Lee, Philane Lee and Lisa Lee; and two grandchildren.

Malina is preceded in death by Nelson Lee Sr., Cecil Lee, Nelson Lee Jr., Ricky Lee, Christopher Lee, and Kaylem Lee.

Pallbearers were Nehemiah Lee, Galen Lee, Gary Lee, Oren Lewis, Mathew Chaves, Daniel Rodriguez, and Josh Vail.

Honorary pallbearers were Ethan Lee and Kingston Pozernick.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Nelson M. Francisco

GALLUP — Funeral services for Nelson M. Francisco, 92, of Naschitti, New Mexico, will be held Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Sister Marlene officiating. Burial will follow at the family plot in Naschitti.

Nelson was born May 10, 1929, in Naschitti, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Táb??há (Water’s Edge Clan). He passed away May 17, 2021, in Gallup.

Nelson worked for the Kenncott Mines in Santa Rita, New Mexico, and was a rancher, silversmith and carpenter.

Nelson is survived by his sons, Neddie Francisco, Ned Francisco, Nathaniel Francisco, Nelson Francisco Jr., and Nathan Francisco; daughters, Nellie Begay, Marie Upshaw, Nora Francisco, and Nanette Francisco; sisters, Ruby Johnson and Juanita Willie; and 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Nelson is preceded in death by his wife, Jannie; parents, Olive and Martin Francisco; son, Jonathan Francisco; grandchildren, Jacob Francisco and Bryan Upshaw; and son-in-law, James E. Begay.

Pallbearers will be Justin, Yazzie, Arlando, Sonny, Lyle, and Xavier.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Timothy Bitsie

GALLUP — Funeral services for Timothy Bitsie, 63, of Mexican Springs, New Mexico, will be held today, May 20, at 2 p.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow in Mexican Springs.

Timothy was born Nov. 16, 1957, in Rehoboth, New Mexico, into the Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan), born for ‘Ásh??hí (Salt People Clan). He passed away May 15, 2021, in Gallup.

Timothy graduated from Tohatchi High School in 1976 and worked for Navajo Engineering and Construction Authority, Navajo Nation Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and Na Nizhoozhi Center in Gallup.

Timothy was a stock contractor who enjoyed hunting and watching rodeo and Professional Bull Riders.

Timothy is survived by his wife, Bernadine Bitsie; sons, Bradford Bitsie and Beau Bitsie; daughters, Tiana Bitsie and Brianna Bitsie; mother, Betty Bitsie; brothers, Curtis Bitsie and Edward Bitsie; sisters, Loretta Mescal, Floracita Mike and Pearl Sandoval; maternal grandparents, Faye and Jim Thomas; paternal grandparents, Aheenazbah and Herman Bitsie; and 15 grandchildren.

Timothy is preceded in death by Cody Bitsie, Milton Bitsie and Ernest Bitsie.

Pallbearers will be Bradford Bitsie, Beau Bitsie, Tyrell Bitsie, Bradley Bitsie, Caleb Sandoval, and Kolt Mike.

Honorary pallbearers will be Curtis Bitsie, Edward Bitsie, Virgil Peters, Dennis Bitsie, Lindsay Mescal, and Tommy Mike.

A drive-thru reception will take place at the Bitsie residence in Mexican Springs, following services.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.