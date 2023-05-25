Obituaries for May 25, 2023

Martha Hayes

PUEBLO, Colo.

A reception for Martha Hayes, 91, of Pueblo, Colorado, will be held Sunday, May 28, at The Church of Ascension in Pueblo, Colorado.

Martha earned a master’s in education at Northern Arizona University and was employed at Tuba City Elementary School from 1967 to 1992. She enjoyed hiking, Bridge and traveling.

Martha is survived by her sons, William Hayes and Guy Hayes; and five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Martha is preceded in death by many loved ones.

Roselawn Cemetery oversaw arrangements.

Sam V. Ray Jr.

CHINLE

Funeral services for Sam Vincent Ray Jr., 60, of Chinle, will be held today, May 25, at 10 a.m., at the Chinle Potter’s House with Pastor Artie Aragon officiating. Burial will follow at the family plot in Chinle.

Sam was born May 19, 1962, in Fort Defiance, into the Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan), born for ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). He passed away May 18, 2023, in Chinle.

Sam attended Chinle Public School and graduated in 1982. He enlisted in the Marines and was employed at the Chinle Catholic Church for 12 years.

Sam enjoyed skateboarding when he was young, listening to music, and spending time with family.

Sam is survived by his sisters, Yvonne Begay, Pamela Whitman and Rebecca Tsosie; maternal grandmother, Christine Whitman; paternal grandmother, Hilda Ray; and 25 grandchildren.

Sam is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ina Burnside; father, Sam Ray Sr.; and sister, Deborah Ray-Holtsoi.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Tom, Jerry Tom Jr., Christopher Ray, Earl Watchman, and Hank Tsosie.

Honorary pallbearers will be Yvonne Begay, Rebecca Tsosie, Pamela Whitman, Alfred Tom, Francis Skinner, and Calvin Watchman.

A reception will take place a half mile southeast of Holiday Inn in Chinle.

Summit Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.