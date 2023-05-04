Obituaries for May 4, 2023

Thelma Etsitty McCabe

GALLUP

Graveside service for Thelma Etsitty McCabe, 91, of St. Michaels, Arizona, was held Feb. 24 at Sunset Memorial in Gallup.

Thelma was born April 11, 1931, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan), born for Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan). She passed away Feb. 13, 2023, in Gallup.

Thelma attended Fort Defiance Boarding School and Sacred Heart Cathedral Elementary/High School in Gallup. She worked for the Navajo Tribe Heavy Equipment Pool in Fort Defiance, Navajo Forest Products Inc. in Navajo, New Mexico, and Indian Health Service in St. Michaels, Arizona.

Thelma loved attending fairs and parades, the outdoors, family gatherings, animals, dancing, movies, and listening to country western music.

Thelma is survived by her son, Ernest Taliman; daughter, Daphne J. Apodaca; brother, Vern A. Etsitty; and 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, Roger McCabe; son, Jeffery Taliman Sr.; brothers, Ernest Etsitty and Leon Etsitty; sister, Irma Greenstone; and parents, Rose and Tsosie Etsitty.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Raymond J. Pete

HOLBROOK, Ariz.

Funeral services for Raymond James Pete, 75, of Indian Wells, Arizona, will be held Friday, May 5, at the Assembly of God Church in Holbrook, Arizona.

Raymond was born March 10, 1948, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan). He passed away April 25, 2023, in Holbrook.

Raymond enjoyed working on vehicles.

Raymond is survived by his life partner, Rosemary Belin; daughter, Virginia Ann Scott; sisters, LaVerne Duran, Ruth Thompson and Rosita Spencer; and four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Raymond is preceded in death by Charley and Mary Rose Pete.

Pallbearers will be Raymond Scott, Lorenzo Scott Jr. and Frederick Scott.

Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond Scott and Lorenzo Scott Jr.

Summit Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Harrison Badonie

TOHATCHI, N.M.

Graveside service for Harrison Badonie, 65, of Tohatchi, New Mexico, will be held today, May 4, at 10 a.m., at the Tohatchi cemetery.

Harrison was born June 27, 1957, in Tohatchi, into the ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan), born for Tł’ógí (Weaver-Zia Clan). He passed away April 29, 2023, in Tohatchi.

Harrison worked for BIA Forestry, Earth Grain, and Navajo Forest Products Industries. He loved nature and enjoyed herding sheep, fishing, listening to oldies, and spending time with his family.

Harrison is survived by his brothers, Benson Badonie and Richard Badonie; and sisters, Orlinda Jefferson, Rita Mitchell and Pamela Dennison.

Harrison is preceded in death by Olson Badonie, Andrew Badonie, Lena Badonie, and Woodrow Badonie.

Pallbearers will be Lee Andrew Badonie, Cody Badonie, Jason Mitchell, Ray Jefferson, Dominic James, and Albert Woody.

Honorary pallbearers will be Benson Badonie and Richard Badonie.

A reception will take place at the Tohatchi Chapter House following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Leonard B. Levi

SHIPROCK

Graveside service for Leonard B. Levi was held Feb. 16 at the Shiprock community cemetery.

Leonard was born June 29, 1943, in Ignacio, Colorado, into the Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). His nalí is Bit’ahnii (Folded Arm); cheii is ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People). He passed away Feb. 6, 2023, in Red Mesa, Utah.

Early in life at age 14, Leonard lied about his age and got his Colorado state driver’s license and drove for his relatives. He also helped several Navajos with the written tests and applying for the Colorado driver’s license. During that time, the Motor Vehicle Division in Cortez, Colorado, allowed that.

Although Leonard started school late, due to herding sheep for his aunt, he caught up in time and graduated from Kirtland Central High School. He helped some of his classmates with math homework and after graduation he attended Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

Leonard was good in Navajo clans, teasing and joking among his relatives, especially his cousin sister, Ann. They would tease each other right and left.

Leonard was a professional in knife and ax sharpening. He was a self-taught auto mechanic and was very generous. When he got money, he would treat loved ones to a hot nourishing meal, which pepped them up, and they would be in full steam the rest of the day.

Leonard is survived by his son, James Levi; brother, Melvin “Jimmy” (Caroline) Levi; sisters, Genevie Levi, Jennifer Levi and Cherly Levi; cousin-brother, Stanley (Esther) Hammond; cousin-sisters, Gloria Tsosie, Mary Ann Harry and Ann (Don) Edward; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Leonard is preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Bessie Levi; aunts, Lucille Hammond and Roselyn Marie Martinez; uncles, Thomas Bailey and Fred Bailey; brothers, Eric Warren Levi, Leroy Levi, Leejoe Levi, Calvin Hunt, and Melvin Hunt; cousin-brothers, Russell Hammond, Charlie Martinez and Henry Harry; and cousin-sister, Hazel Plummer.

Shiprock Desert View Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Virgil G. Jarvison

STANDING ROCK, N.M.

Funeral services for Virgil Gene Jarvison, 59, of Brimhall, New Mexico, will be held Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m., at the Bible Baptist Shepherd Church in Standing Rock, New Mexico, with Pastor Forester officiating. Burial will follow at the family plot in Coyote Canyon, New Mexico.

Virgil was born Feb. 18, 1964, in Gallup, into the Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan), born for Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan). He passed away April 27, 2023, in Brimhall.

Virgil was employed as a job coach at the Coyote Canyon Rehabilitation Center Inc. He enjoyed working on wood.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Margie Jarvison; sons, Sebastian Jarvison and Christopher James; daughter, Amber Jarvison; brothers, Michael Jarvison and Eugene Jarvison; sisters, Olivia Anderson and Yvonne Billie; and two grandchildren.

Virgil is preceded in death by his mother, Rose C. Lee; and father, Jimmie Jarvison.

Pallbearers will be Sebastian Jarvison, Orrin Anderson, Lance Lee, O’Ryan Anderson, Ornile Anderson, and Alexis Tom.

A reception will take place at the Coyote Canyon Chapter House following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

