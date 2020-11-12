Obituaries for Nov. 12, 2020

Terri Lynn Atcitty

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral services for Terri Lynn Atcitty, 48, of Fort Defiance, were held Nov. 4 at the Family Church Assembly of God in Fort Defiance, with Pastor Kenneth Hielkema officiating.

Terri was born May 22, 1972, in Torrance, California, into the Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan), born for Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan). She passed away Oct. 27, 2020, in Fort Defiance.

Terri graduated from Window Rock High School in 1990 and received an associate degree in business management from American Indian Bible College in Phoenix, followed by a bachelor’s degree in accounting, magna cum laude, at Colorado Technical University in Denver.

Terri worked at Navajo Tribal Utility Authority, Promise Land Quarry Inc., Navajo Nation Behavioral Health Services, Ramah Navajo School Board, and Greasewood Springs Community School Inc.

Terri enjoyed reading her Bible, helping people, cooking, traveling, baking, gardening, singing, and dancing.

Terri is survived by her husband, Danny H. Atcitty Jr.; sons, Devin Atcitty and Josiah Atcitty; daughters, Faith Atcitty, Naomi Atcitty and Natashia Atcitty; parents, Louise and Willie Watch; brother, Ronald Watch; sisters, Samantha Haskey, Tisha Watch, Marcie Watch, Amanda Watch, and Tamara Watch; grandparents, Alice and Willie Watch Sr. and Mary Smith-Avery and Tom Lew; and three grandchildren.

Terri is preceded in death by Danny Atcitty III.

Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

John James Black Jr.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — John James Black Jr., aka Jay Black, 47, passed away Nov. 4, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. He was born Jan. 9, 1973, to John James Black Sr. and Ann Rose Scott.

During his young life, John graduated from Page High School, participating in track, cross-country, and played in band and enjoyed Spanish. Then John started a new life adventure in Ohio. He lived in Newark, Ohio, with his beloved pets Mega, Kanoa, and Bubbles. John worked at DHL and later a bread company.

He enjoyed traveling to New York City, Myrtle Beach, Puerto Rico, and surrounding areas.

Your mother, brothers, and sisters love you and will miss you very much. Jay, rest in peace, with your cat Mega, doggie Kanoa, your dad, sisters, and your nephew.

Jones Benally High

BECENTI, N.M. — Graveside service for Jones Benally High, 87, of Becenti, New Mexico, was held Nov. 10 in Becenti, with Delbert Nez officiating.

Jones was born May 15, 1933, in Becenti, into the Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan), born for Nóóda’í dine’é (Ute People). He passed away Nov. 3, 2020, in Albuquerque.

Jones attended high school in Anadarko, Oklahoma, and was an ironworker in Chicago, Navajo Police officer in Crownpoint, and a diesel mechanic in Dallas, Texas. He loved rodeo and horses.

Jones is survived by his son, Jonas High of Pinedale, New Mexico; daughters, Josetta Stevens and Charmayne Martinez, both of Tohatchi, New Mexico; brother, Wayne High of Becenti; and seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Jones is preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Nellie High; son, Harry High; and sisters, Helen Olson and Sistah Thomas.

Pallbearers were Janell Stevens, Shandell Stevens, Paul Martine, and Justin Sanderson. Honorary pallbearers were Wayne High and Jonas High.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Gerald Jay Ben

JEDDITO, Ariz. — Graveside service for Gerald Jay Ben, 37, of Jeddito, Arizona, were held Nov. 11 in Jeddito.

Gerald was born Dec. 16, 1982, in Phoenix, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). He passed away Oct. 30, 2020, in Phoenix.

Gerald is survived by his sons, Abernathy Ben, Josiah Ben and Styles Ben; daughter, Shondiin Ben; parents, Lita and Johnson Ben; brothers, Justin Ben and Jacob Ben; and sister, Shandie Ben.

Gerald is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ann Mary and Tótsoní Tsosie. Pallbearers were Abernathy Ben, Josiah Ben, Styles Ben, Justin Ben, Jacob Ben, and Nashon M.

Honorary pallbearers were Todd Footracer and Million Thomas. Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Raymond Dee Begay

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — Graveside service for Raymond Dee Begay of Holbrook, Arizona, was held Nov. 2 at the LDS Church in Holbrook, with Alfred Clark officiating.

Raymond was born Feb. 14, 1939, in Indian Wells, Arizona, into the Ma’ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). He passed away Oct. 25, 2020, in Indian Wells.

Raymond graduated from Sherman High School and took an internship in bakery while in school. He retired as a baker and was a full-time caregiver for his family. Raymond loved to cook and enjoyed gardening, chopping wood, long walks, landscaping, watching western movies, and listening to KTNN and George Strait songs.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Elta Ann Begay; sons, Raynard Dee Begay, Randolph Dan Begay and Reginald Dee Begay; daughter, Clara Ann Begay; parents, Deneh Yazzie Begay and Alkinabah Begay; brothers, Tom D. Yazzie, Melvin Begay and Calvin Begay; sisters, Betty Curtis and Malinda Paul; and five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Raymond is preceded in death by Stella Spencer, Ellen Mae John and Hoskie Begay.

Pallbearers were Raynard D. Begay, Randolph Begay, Reginald Begay, Marcus Begay, Christopher Tishie, Jason Stein, Jordan Autobee, and Benjamin Nez. Honorary pallbearers were Melvin Begay, Tom D. Yazzie, Calvin Begay, and James Stroud.

Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.