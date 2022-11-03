Obituaries for Nov. 3, 2022

LaPearl A. Haley

GALLUP — Funeral services for LaPearl Ann Haley, 53, of Twin Lakes, New Mexico, will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park.

LaPearl was born April 29, 1969, in Pinedale, New Mexico, into the Naashgalí Dine’é Deeshchii’nii (Mescalero Apache/Start of the Red Streak People Clan), born for Tó Baazhní’ázhí (Two Who Came to the Water Clan). She passed away Oct. 25, 2022, at her home in Twin Lakes.

LaPearl attended Crownpoint Elementary Boarding School from 1975 to 1983, graduating from Gallup High School in 1988. She worked at McKinley Manor Nursing Home from 1987 to 1992 as a laundry attendant, Burger King in 1996, Twin Lakes Elementary School as a cook helper in 2004 to 2005, and on and off as a silversmith throughout her life to present.

LaPearl enjoyed doing word search puzzles and socializing with family and friends, always teasing and making jokes to see them smile and hear them laugh. She loved traveling, being involved with school events for her children and grandchildren, attending basketball games and following Tohatchi High School, and watching the Denver Broncos play.

LaPearl is survived by her husband, Presley Haley of Twin Lakes; sons, Preston Haley and Austin Haley, both of Twin Lakes; daughters, Tonisha Haley, Crystal Haley and Telishia Haley, all of Twin Lakes; brothers, Lavell Becenti of Albuquerque, and Dennis Becenti of Pinedale; and sisters, Ruby B. Haley of Twin Lakes, Cornelia Begay of Pinedale, and Valentina B. Halona of Crystal, New Mexico.

LaPearl is preceded in death by her parents, Rhody B. and Ned Becenti Sr.; brother, Ned Becenti Jr.; sisters, Pauline B. Sam and Veronica B. Tso; maternal grandparents, Annie Big Joe Begay and Sam Bahe Begay; and paternal grandparents, Elsie Lee Becenti and Jack Becenti Sr.

Pallbearers will be Presley Haley, Preston Haley, Austin Haley, Ty Smith, and Daryn Cowboy.

The reception will be announced at the funeral service.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Ben Silversmith

REHOBOTH, N.M. — Funeral services for Ben Silversmith, 93, of Crownpoint, were held Oct. 31 at the Rehoboth Christian Reformed Church in Rehoboth, New Mexico, with Pastor Daniel Smiley officiating. Interment followed at the Rehoboth cemetery.

Ben was born Nov. 25, 1928, in Dalton Pass, New Mexico, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tó Baazhní’ázhí (Two Who Came To the Water Clan). He passed away Oct. 20, 2022, in Albuquerque.

Ben attended Albuquerque Indian School and worked as a bus driver, machinist, silversmith, and with computer assembly. He was also a mechanic, horseman and enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos play.

Ben is survived by his son, Richard Silversmith and wife Susie; daughter, Darlene Silversmith; sisters, Arlene Leslie and Nancy Tso; and two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Ben is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Silversmith.

Pallbearers were Darrick Silversmith, Jerald Silversmith, Tommy Tso Jr., Delroy Yazzie, Cornelius Kenny, and Harry Descheene.

Honorary pallbearers were Tommy Becenti, Ryan Tso, Tony Shepherd, Archie Mariano, and Jonas High.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Michael G. Hayes

SAWMILL, Ariz. — Graveside service for Michael Galligher Hayes, of Sawmill, Arizona, will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m., at the Sawmill cemetery with Father Blaine officiating.

Michael was born Dec. 15, 1980, in Dearborn, Michigan, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Irish. He passed away Oct. 28, 2022, in Fort Defiance.

Michael graduated high school at St. Frances Cabrini in Allen Park, Michigan, and attended Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.

Michael is survived by his parents, Rosita and Dennis Hayes; brother, James Delaney Robert Hayes; and grandparents, Rose and Robert Jumbo, and Neil and Mary Elizabeth Hayes.

A reception will take place at the family home (milepost 12 on Route 7) in Sawmill, following service.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Herman P. Cleveland Sr.

COALMINE, N.M. — Funeral services for Herman P. Cleveland Sr., 66, of Coalmine, New Mexico, are pending.

Herman was born Oct. 31, 1955, in Fort Defiance, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan). He passed away Oct. 29, 2022, in Albuquerque.

Herman was employed with Union Pacific Railroad for 10 years and retired with the Window Rock School District. He enjoyed traveling, hauling wood, spending time with family, and was a powwow performer in Japan.

Herman is survived by his son, Herman Cleveland Jr.; daughters, Jessica Cleveland, Novia Cleveland, Nicole Begay, and Sybil Perez; brother, Norman Morgan; sisters, Lori Cleveland, Linda Cleveland and Helena Morgan; and five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Herman is preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Cleveland; mother, Alice Cleveland Morgan; father, Paul Cleveland; sisters, Elouise Etsitty and Rosalinda Morgan; and brothers, Pete Cleveland and Herbert Cleveland.

Rosita A. Becenti

GALLUP — Funeral services for Rosita Ann Becenti, 59, of Iyanbito, New Mexico, will be held today, Nov. 3, at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow at the family plot in Iyanbito.

Rosita was born Feb. 25, 1963, in Rehoboth, New Mexico, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). Her nalí is Ts’ah Yisk’idnii (Sage Brush Hill); cheii is Tł’ízí Łání (Many Goats Clan). She passed away Oct. 30, 2022, in Albuquerque.

Rosita had a 10th grade education and worked at Tracey’s Western Warehouse and various pottery shops in Gallup. She enjoyed making pottery and watching old movies.

Rosita is survived by her companion, Anderson Thompson of Church Rock, New Mexico; children, Iyanbito Chapter President Seneca Becenti, and Adrian Becenti of Iyanbito; siblings, Katherine Delgarito, Polly Halloway, Glendie Yazzie, Arlene Halloway, and Cecelia Saunders; and two grandchildren.

Rosita is preceded in death by her mother, Bessie Begay; father, Hoskie Halloway; sister, Minnie Williams; and brothers, Delbert Halloway and Paul “Frog” Becenti Jr.

Pallbearers will be Larson Delgarito, Pricillano Delgarito, Noah Delgarito, and Josh Delgarito.

Honorary pallbearers will be Seneca Becenti, Adrian Becenti, Paul Becenti Sr., and Anderson Thompson.

A reception will take place at Sonya Saunder’s residence (1.5 miles east of Iyanbito Chapter House) in Iyanbito, following services.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Angela A. Hoskie

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Angela Andera Hoskie has gone to the land of our ancestors. She is a member of the Navajo Tribe, born into the Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan) and Naashaashí (Tewa Bear Clan). She is also Icelandic, German, and Dutch.

Angela had a pure soul and was loving, kind, gentle, generous, considerate, sweet, and always cheerful. She brought laughter and happiness wherever she went and did it with her beautiful smiles and hugs. She always saw the good in people.

In her younger years, Angela was involved in the ACE program and Special Olympics. She enjoyed life, swimming, bingo, going to the Alaska Club, hanging out with friends and relatives, and going back to New Mexico to visit relatives and participated in cultural activities.

Angela is survived by her parents, Julianna Hoskie Kien and Gilbert Lopez; twin sister, Alyssa Ida Hoskie; sister, Beatresea Kien; brother, Dominique Hoskie Kien; cat, Mew Mew; dogs, Roxy, Romey and Jack; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins from across the U.S.

Angela is also survived by parents, Evonne Beavers and Kim Buchanan, and sisters, Taylor and Cheyanna, a family who thought of her as their own and she in returned loved them as her own.

Angela is preceded in death by her father, Daniel Magnuson; maternal grandparents, Martin and Ida Hoskie; paternal grandparents, Ernest and Anne Magnuson; and fur baby, Snowy.

Thank you to all of Angela’s aunts who came to celebrate the life of Angela and the people who supported Angela’s family with their presence, food and financial assistance, calls, and words of comfort. May the Creator bless you abundantly.

Shawnee A. Lee

WIDE RUINS, Ariz. — Graveside service for Shawnee Autumn Lee, 27, of Phoenix, will be held today, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. (DLS) at the family plot, Gee Bah Lee Cemetery, in Wide Ruins, with Brother Paul officiating.

Shawnee was born Aug. 20, 1995, in Phoenix, into the Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan), born for Dibéłzhíní (Black Sheep Clan). She passed away Oct. 27, 2022, in Phoenix.

Shawnee attended North High School but did not complete her senior year due to health complications. She enjoyed arts and crafts, game boards, spending time with her family, and playing basketball, volleyball and softball.

Shawnee is survived by her father, Leroy Lee; brothers, Trevor T. Lee and Tristian A. Lee; and sisters, Sheneya A. Lee and Bree A. Lee.

Shawnee is preceded in death by her mother, Janice Nelson; sister, Dejionna Lee; maternal grandparents, John and Ruby Nelson; and nalí man, Roy Lee Sr.

Pallbearers will be Neal Johnson, Lemanuel Lee, Anthony Nelson, Norbert Nelson, Kyle Nelson, and Ryan Nelson.

A reception will take place at Roy and Annie Lee’s residence in Wide Ruins, following service.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas McCray Jr.

MICHAELS, Ariz. — Graveside service for Thomas McCray Jr., 66, of Tseyatoh, New Mexico, was held Oct. 31 at the St. Michaels cemetery in St. Michaels, Arizona.

Thomas was born Oct. 27, 1955, in Gallup, into the Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). He passed away Oct. 22, 2022, in Albuquerque.

Thomas was employed as a carpenter and mechanic who enjoyed watching Western movies, steer roping/wrestling, and song and dances.

Thomas is survived by his sons, Calvin McCray, Arnold Kinsel, Tommy McCray Jr., and Terry McCray; daughters, Thomasina Parker, Tanya Olivas, Natiasha McCray, and Tesia McCray; mother, Louise McCray; brothers, Roy McCray and Jerry McCray; sisters, Laura Plummer and Wanda Benally; and 47 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Thomas is preceded in death by his father, Thomas McCray; sons, Jasper Kinsel and Terrisen McCray; and daughter, Verlinda Kinsel.

Pallbearers were Tommy McCray Jr., Calvin McCray, Terry McCray, Nicolas Lucero, Marvin Wilson, and Cody Chee.

Honorary pallbearers were Roy McCray, Jerry McCray, Curtis Chee, Gordon Benally, and Marcus Yazzie.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Myron Gould

CRYSTAL, N.M. — Graveside service for Myron Gould, 62, of Crystal, New Mexico, will be held today, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m., at the family plot in Crystal, with Jay Tsosie officiating.

Myron was born Sept. 13, 1960, in Fort Defiance, into the ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan), born for Hooghan Łání (Many Hogans Clan). He passed away Oct. 29, 2022, in Crystal.

Myron graduated from Window Rock High School in 1978 and worked for Ponderosa Pine Product Industry, Gateway, and El Paso Natural Gas. He was a mechanic who enjoyed basketball, hunting, carpentry, reading, and riding his motorcycle.

Myron is survived by his sons, Herchal Gould, Joaquin Gould, Hymon Albert Gould, and Brawnson Gould; daughters, Myra Gould, Terri Slinkey and Savanna Gould; father, Francis Gould; brother, Michael Gould; sisters, Lillie Gould-Soto, Barbra Jane Kayaani, Emma Jean Gould, Rose Marie Gould, and Maxine Gould; and six grandchildren.

Myron is preceded in death by Linda Abundis and Dorthy Gould.

Pallbearers will be Basilio Tsebetsaye, Lincoln Kayaani, Isiah Gould, Nathan Ashley, Juan Abundis, and Monica Abundis.

Honorary pallbearers will be Hershal Gould, Joaquin Gould, Hymon Albert Gould, Brawnson Gould, and Michael Gould.

A reception will take place at the Crystal Junction NHA Housing, House No. 21, following service.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Delvin E. Tolino

GALLUP — Funeral services for Delvin E. Tolino, 41, of Brimhall, New Mexico, will be held today, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Pastor Jerry Begay officiating. Burial will follow at the Tohatchi community cemetery in Tohatchi, New Mexico.

Delvin was born Nov. 2, 1981, in Gallup, into the Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). He passed away Oct. 21, 2022, in Albuquerque.

Delvin attended Tohatchi Elementary School and Bible Baptist in Standing Rock, New Mexico, graduating from Tohatchi High School in 2000. He then attended Mesaland Community College in Tucumcari, New Mexico.

Delvin worked as a construction worker but was currently unemployed due to illness. He enjoyed roping, helping people, working construction, attending the Legacy Church in Albuquerque, talking with friends from high school, watching the Philadelphia Eagles play, and listening to music with a little bit of country, hip hop and rock.

Delvin is survived by his daughter, Tristan Ashlee Tolino; mother, Sadie Tolino; brother, Gilbert Tolino Jr. (aka JR); and sister, Gerilyn Tolino-Minefee.

Delvin is preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Tolino Sr.; maternal grandparents, Esther and Tom Antonio; and paternal grandparents, Isabell and Tom Tolino.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Tom Tolino, Rodney Begay, Adam Sam, JR Tolino, Darrian Tolino, and Tommy Antonio.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tristan Ashlee Tolino, Jonathan Tom Tolino II, Sadie Tolino, Rick Tolino, Tahlia Tolino, and Roberta “Bertie” Becenti.

A reception will take place at the Coyote Canyon Chapter House in Brimhall, following services.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Augusta M. Sandoval

MICHAELS, Ariz. — Funeral services for Augusta Mitchell Sandoval, 94, of Chinle, were held Oct. 17, 2022, in the chapel of the Summit Funeral Home in St. Michaels, Arizona, with Father Blane Grein officiating. Interment followed at the Chinle community cemetery.

Augusta was born in the family hogan on Aug. 14, 1928, in Chinle, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan). She passed away Oct. 13, 2022, in Show Low, Arizona.

Augusta was the 11th of 12 children born to Tall Woman (‘Asdzáán Nééz, aka Rose Mitchell) and Frank Mitchell (Ólta’í Tsoh, Big School Boy). Both of her parents wanted their life stories recorded and published. Her mother was a highly respected midwife known for her extensive knowledge of the environment and traditional foods. Her father was a well-known Blessingway singer, judge, chapter officer, and early Councilman.

Augusta attended the government boarding school in Chinle for the first six grades with one year of that time spent at the Fort Defiance School. She then went to St. Michaels Boarding School for junior high and on to St. Catherine’s in Santa Fe for high school. After two years there, she went to Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma, and graduated in 1949.

Raised to be a hard worker at all these schools, kitchen duty was one of Augusta’s major assignments. After graduation, she returned to Chinle to first work as a switchboard operator at the boarding school while also helping with her parents’ livestock and farming. After several months she switched to being a substitute matron at the boarding school and then offered to help Mrs. Pucha, a Hopi woman, in the kitchen.

In October 1949, Augusta married Cecil Sandoval Sr. and in 1951 they had the first of their six children together. In October 1958 they built their house next to her parents but lived for a while in a remodeled building at the Annunciation Mission to be closer to their jobs.

Augusta continued working as a matron at the boarding school and learning more from Mrs. Pucha. Always being interested in food preparation, she volunteered to also help at the Thunderbird Lodge, first as a dishwasher but shortly as a waitress and then as head of the snack bar.

All this time, Augusta’s interest in cooking was growing. For a while, she also cooked and cleaned for the Franciscan Fathers in Chinle. When Chinle built a public elementary school, she was hired there as a cook in 1959 gradually working her way up to head cook.

When the new Chinle High School opened in December 1963, Augusta was hired as head cook. She always said that was when she really got into cooking. And of course, that is when she made friends with many people in the community, friendships that lasted throughout her life. Since school contracts were first nine-month ones in the summers, she worked for Fleming Begaye Sr. at the café he had opened in 1960.

Augusta continued doing so until 1975 when the district started the Summer Food Service Program, thereby providing free lunches to eligible students and giving her a 12-month contract.

Although Augusta had started to consider retiring in 1974, she was chosen to attend a government-sponsored one week course on traditional foods at the University of Arizona. She contributed recipes to the class as did San Carlos Apache and Hualapai participants.

In 1976, Augusta was named food service superintendent. On that 10-month contract, she supervised nine kitchens, driving around in an older model jeep to all of them. While she had been promised a return to her head cook job at the Chinle High School when the superintendent job ended, a bureaucratic snafu sent her to Tsaile Elementary in the fall of 1977.

After a year of commuting, Augusta secured local housing and stayed in Tsaile until the end of May 1993, her official retirement, and then moved back to Chinle on June 11, 1993. By then, both of her parents had passed away and four of her own children had already made her a grandmother.

Being a warm, welcoming, creative, and outgoing woman, Augusta was always interested in learning new things. Among her interests besides foods, recipes, and cookbooks, were sewing and meeting new people. For many years, she hosted and helped place students who came mainly from schools on the East Coast to spend time with and learn from traditional Navajo families.

Augusta also enjoyed going with Charlotte Frisbie to meetings of Navajo Studies Inc., which became Diné Studies, Inc., and making new friends there. Having learned from her parents about helping with research, and being bilingual herself, she participated in the work of David P. McAllester from Wesleyan University and then that of Charlotte J. Frisbie, one of his students.

Most recently, and through the University of New Mexico Press, Augusta and Charlotte were able to share some of her mother’s traditional food knowledge and recipes in their 2018 work, “Food Sovereignty the Navajo Way: Cooking with Tall Woman”, which Charlotte did with Augusta’s assistance.

Augusta was very giving as a person, helping neighbors, friends, and relatives by providing time, energy, and helping hands, as well as her famous rolls and breads to gatherings, meetings, and ceremonies. Additionally, for years she helped with foster children and on April 14, 1977, she assumed the care of an infant, Dennison Tsosie, and added him to her family.

Augusta is survived by her son, Cecil Jr (“Dino”); daughters, Cecilia Sandoval, Cynthia (“Bunni”) Sandoval Fredenberg, and Regina (“Tiny”) Sandoval; sister, Isabel Mitchell Deschine; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many close friends are also among her survivors.

Augusta is preceded in death by her parents and six of her siblings who had lived into adulthood: Mary Mitchell Davis, Seya Mitchell, Agnes Mitchell Sanchez, Ruth Mitchell Shirley Yazzie, Howard Mitchell, and Garnett Scott Bernally.

Additionally, two of her own sons, Augustine (“Eesert”) Sandoval and Ronald (“Ronnie”) Sandoval, her ex-husband Cecil, as well as several nieces, great-nieces, nephews, and great-nephews preceded her in death.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.