Obituaries for November 2, 2023

Edith E. Redhouse

TEEC NOS POS, Ariz. — A memorial service to celebrate the life of Edith E. Redhouse, 92, of Teec Nos Pos, Arizona, will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. (MST), at the Four Corners Christian Reformed Church in Teec Nos Pos.

The Lord called Edith, his faithful servant, to her eternal home on March 17, 2023.

Edith read her Bible daily and had many favorite passages. She encouraged all to read the Bible and unwaveringly supported her husband, Rev. Paul Redhouse’s ministry and service to the Navajo Nation.

Edith is survived by a sister, three brothers, seven children, 19 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

The service will be followed by a reception.

Hazel M. Thomas

HARDROCK, Ariz. — Funeral services for Hazel Marie Thomas, 82, of Hardrock, Arizona, were held Oct. 30 at the Hardrock Mission with Pastor Edward Tso officiating. Interment followed at the Hardrock community cemetery.

Hazel was born April 16, 1941, in Hardrock, into the Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan), born for Tł’ááshchí’í (Red Bottom People Clan). She passed away Oct. 21, 2023, in Show Low, Arizona.

Hazel attended high school through eleventh grade and was employed as a nurse, rug weaver, and silversmith. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Hazel is survived by her son, Carl Yazzie of Florida; daughters, Lita Jeanes of Idaho, and Rosita Thomas of Holbrook, Arizona; brother, Phillip Yazzie of Teesto, Arizona; and sister, Annie Haskin of Piñon, Arizona; and 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Hazel is preceded in death by her daughters, Marilena Thomas and Elaine Thomas.

Summit Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Tom Billiman

BUELL PARK, Ariz. — Graveside service for Tom Billiman, 77, of Buell Park, Arizona, will be held Saturday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m., at the family plot in Buell Park.

Tom was born Nov. 28, 1945, in Fort Defiance, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan). He passed away Oct. 29, 2023, in Phoenix.

Tom attended Fort Defiance Boarding School and worked as a Navajo Nation grazing officer for 42 years. He represented Sawmill, Deer Springs, White Clay, and Blue Canyon communities. He also worked for Navajo Nation Head Start for 30 years.

Tom was a rancher, cattle owner, and mechanic. He enjoyed carpentry, hunting, and riding horses.

Tom is survived by his sons, Thomas Billiman Jr., Leon Billiman, Tyrone Billiman, and Cody Jay Billiman; daughters, Cynthia A. Shortey, Mona Lisa Billiman and Carmelita Billiman-James; sisters, Elvina Carl and Vida Kenny; and 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Tom is preceded in death by his wife, Sally A. Billiman; brothers, Howard Billiman Jr., Samuel Billiman Sr. and Leroy Billiman Sr.; sister, Mary Alice Manuelito; and parents.

A reception will take place at the Sawmill Chapter House in Sawmill, Arizona, following services.

Summit Funeral oversaw arrangements.

Lewis Hildreth Jr.

GALLUP — Funeral services for Lewis Hildreth Jr., 48, of Gallup, were held Oct. 27 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Interment followed at the Sunset Memorial Park.

Lewis was born Sept. 19, 1975, in Gallup. He passed away Oct. 22, 2023, in Albuquerque.

Lewis was employed with Skanska Construction as a foreman and heavy equipment operator. He was also a mechanic who enjoyed working on vehicles for family and friends.

Lewis is survived by his sons, Lewis Hildreth III, Justin Ray Hildreth and Ethan Micheal Hildreth; daughter, Falaria Lois Hildreth; parents, Christine and Lewis Hildreth Sr.; brother, Lionel Hildreth; sisters, Verna Hildreth, Latasha Hildreth,

Laverna Hildreth, LaVonda Hildreth, Larinda Hildreth, and Chantelle Hildreth; paternal grandparents, Alice and Gilbert Hildreth; and one grandson.

Lewis is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lucy and John Willie.

Pallbearers were Justin Hildreth, Ethan Hildreth, Lewis Hildreth III, Gilbert Hildreth, Quentin Benally, and Lawrence Spencer Jr.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Vicki R. Kee

TONALEA, Ariz. — Funeral service for Vicki Rose Kee, 60, of Tonalea, Arizona, will be held Saturday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m., at the Fountain of Faith Ministries in Tonalea.

Vicki was born April 14, 1963, in Tuba City, into the White Corn Zuni Edgewater Clan, born for Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan). Her nalí is Tł’ízí lání (Many Goats); cheii is Hashk’ąą hadzohí (Yucca Fruit-Strung-Out-In-A-Line). She passed away Oct. 29, 2023, in Phoenix.

Vicki worked tirelessly as a grazing committee member for the Tonalea community and worked as a member of the Navajo Mountain Soil and Water Conservation District.

Vicki enjoyed reading, visiting with friends and family, taking evening walks, and caring for her pets and livestock. She loved talking to and about her grandchildren and dedicated her life to Navajo range improvement.

Vicki is survived by her daughter, Starlivia Begay; mother, Mary R. Kee; brother, Errol Kee; sisters, Cindy Kee, Percy Mariscal and Kristy Spencer; and three grandchildren.

Vicki is preceded in death by her father, Billy R. Kee.

A reception will take place at the Fountain of Faith Ministries following service.

Andrew Dick Sr.

GALLUP — Funeral services for Andrew Dick Sr., 79, of Iyanbito, New Mexico, will be held Monday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Pastor Edward King officiating. Burial will follow in Iyanbito.

Andrew was born Feb. 28, 1944, in Iyanbito, into the Ts’ah yisk’idnii (Sage Brush Hill Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). He passed away Oct. 26, 2023, in Iyanbito.

Andrew was employed with Navajo Engineering and Construction Authority. He enjoyed coaching basketball, hauling wood, and going to rodeos.

Andrew is survived by his son, Andrew Dick Jr.; daughters, Flora Neswood and Genevieve Stevens; sisters, Eunice Joe and Kathren Thomas; and 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Andrew is preceded in death by his wife, Florence Dick; son, Alexander Dick; parents, Homer and Mabel Dick; brothers, Wilson Dick, Jimmy Johnson and Ben Johnson; sisters, Junita Grey and Rita Pino; and Alexis Ben and Xander Ben.

Pallbearers will be Nicholas Ben, Christopher Ben, Andrew Ben, Travis King, and Frankie Martinez.

Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Dick Jr. and Ericson Ben.

A reception will take place at the Iyanbito Chapter House following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Lupita L. Benally

CHINLE — Funeral service for Lupita Lee Benally, 41, of Chinle, is pending.

Lupita was born April 17, 1982, in Chinle, into the Tł’ááshchí’í (Red Bottom People Clan), born for Tó’áheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan). She passed away Oct. 28, 2023, in Sanders, Arizona.

Lupita attended Chinle High School.

Lupita is survived by her sons, Allyin Reid, Francis Woody, Jarrett Woody, and Conner Woody; daughters, Aleivia Reid and Francelena Autumn Woody; brothers, Leighton Benally and Jay Benally; and sister, Selena Benally.

Summit Funeral Home oversees arrangements.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.