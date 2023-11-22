Obituaries for November 22, 2023

Gerald L. Brown

RONAN, Mont. — Funeral services for Gerald Leroy Brown, 83, of Polson, Montana, were held Nov. 3 at the Ronan Senior Center in Ronan, Montana. Interment followed at the Ronan cemetery.

Gerald was born Jan. 7, 1940, in St. Ignatius, Montana, into the Salish-Kootenai, born for Oglala Lakota. His nalí is Oglala Lakota; cheii is Salish-Kootenai. He passed away Oct. 29, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana.

Gerald attended Montana State University and the University of California Los Angeles Law School.

Gerald is survived by his children, Annette, Natahlbahe Jeffrey and Geenebah Michelle; sister, Nancy Vaughan; and six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Morigeau and Thomas W. Brown Sr.; brothers, Donald Sr., Thomas Jr., Phillip, Robert, Edward, and Lyle “Chey”; and grandson, Gavin Yazzie.

Pallbearers were Cole Brown, Kalan Yazzie, Devin Yazzie, Lyle Tootoosis, Lilac Brown-Andrews, and Wica-ta-wi Hoskina Brown.

Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Harold Benally

VISTA, Calif. — Funeral services for Harold Benally, 62, of Vista, California, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Allen Brothers Mortuary in Vista. Burial will follow at the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego.

Harold was born June 6, 1961, in Rehoboth, New Mexico, into the Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan), born for Haltsooí (Meadow People Clan). His nalí is Deeshchii’nii (Start of the Red Streak People); cheii is ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). He passed away Nov. 6, 2023.

Harold graduated from Rehoboth Mission in 1980 and retired from the military (Marines and Army) and United States Postal Service. He enjoyed golfing, the military, spending time with family, and was a Vikings fan.

Harold is survived by his wife, Bonnie Benally; daughter, Ariana Benally; and sisters, Louise Benally, Grace Benally, Gloria Benally, and Ruth Benally.

Harold is preceded in death by his mother, Wilhelmina Benally; father, Harry Benally; nephew, Cory L. Yazzie; and niece, Kasei R. Storer.

Allen Brothers Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Callan D. Moore

CRYSTAL, N.M. — Graveside service for Callan David Moore, 35, of Crystal, New Mexico, will be held today, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m., at the Moore family plot in Crystal.

Callan was born April 17, 1988, in Fort Defiance, into the Ts’ah yisk’idnii (Sage Brush Hill Clan), born for Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). He passed away Nov. 17, 2023, in Window Rock.

Callan graduated from St. Pius High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from the University of New Mexico. He was employed as a supervisor at the Navajo Post Office in Navajo, New Mexico.

Callan enjoyed hunting, hiking, fishing, archery, planting, reading, drawing, music, and taking care of his animals.

Callan is survived by his parents, Henry Moore and Derrith Watchman-Moore; sisters, Cheyenne Moore, Cierra Moore and Chael Moore; and grandmother, Paulina Watchman.

Callan is preceded in death by his sister, Chantal Moore; grandmother, Rosemary Moore; great-grandmother, Mary Tabaha Moore; and grandfather, Leo Watchman Sr.

Pallbearers will be Benjamin Chee, Eric Tsosie, John Begay, Larry Tallwood, and Larry Lewis.

A reception will take place at the Crystal Chapter House following service.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Christopher L. Billy

GALLUP — Funeral services for Christopher Lloyd Billy, 22, of Gallup, were held Nov. 20 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gallup, with Bishop Wesley Jones officiating. Interment followed in Gallup.

Christopher was born Dec. 12, 2000, in Gallup, into the Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan), born for Chíshí. He passed away Nov. 8, 2023, in Gallup.

Christopher graduated from Miyamura High School in 2019 and was currently attending the University of New Mexico-Gallup. He enjoyed hiking, video games, family gatherings, airplanes, and talking to family and acquaintances on any subject. He loved people, his family, and demonstrated it daily.

Christopher is survived by his parents, Darryl and Lula Billy; brothers, Jacob Billy and Samuel Billy; and sister, Jana Billy.

Christopher is preceded in death by Eric Billy, James and Pauline Clarke, Howard and Alice Billy, and Keith and Mary Hooper.

Pallbearers were Jacob Billy, Samuel Billy, Manuel Monte, Troy Haskie, Kendrick Kady, Wyatt Billy, Darcy Apachito, and Joaquin Billy.

Honorary pallbearers were Richard Clarke and Leonard Kanuho.

