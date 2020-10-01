Obituaries for Oct. 1, 2020

Kee Yazzie Mann

KAIBETO, Ariz. — Graveside service for Kee Yazzie Mann, 75, of Kaibeto, Arizona, was held Sept. 28 at the family plot in Kaibeto, with Stanley Patterson officiating. Kee was born Jan. 19, 1945, in Kaibeto, into the Yé’ii dine’é Táchii’nii, born for Naadáálgai dine’é Tábaahá. His nali is Honágháahnii (One-walks-around); cheii is Tl’ízí lání (Many Goats). He passed away Sept. 23, 2020, in Rough Rock, Arizona.

After transferring from Intermountain Indian School in Brigham City, Utah, Kee graduated from Phoenix Indian School. He earned an associate’s degree in liberal arts from Diné College in Tsaile, Arizona, and degrees in criminal justice and sociology from Northern Arizona University. Kee enjoyed serving his community as a public figure where he held various positions such as Council delegate, chapter official, and school board member.

Early in his career, he touched many lives working as a prosecutor and attorney for the Navajo Nation. To show his support of past and current leaders, he would saddle up and participate in the annual Navajo Nation Summer Council Horse Ride to Window Rock.

Kee’s daily practices included running trails, swimming and weight training. Likewise, sweat bathing was a passion he enjoyed and weather did not discourage his participation. Snow could be on the ground or summer’s heat could be visible in the air and he would still say “the hotter the better.”

Kee also loved breaking and training horses well into his golden years. His favorite musician was Johnny Horton and Navajo radio. He was a master of the pool table and enjoyed competition. Lastly, he was a traditional man with a strong and confident voice.

He was truly a man of the Old West and a cowboy that will be dearly missed.

Kee is survived by his wife, Rena T. Mann; son, Patrick Yazzie Mann; daughter, Kimberly Mann Belone; brothers, Tulley Mann and Allen J. Mann; sisters, Matilda Mann and Rose Vanwinkle; and seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Kee is preceded in death by his son, Kee Yazzie Mann Jr.; daughter, Amanda Y. Ryan; sister, Betty John; brothers, Keith Mann, Ralph Mann and Kevin Mann; parents, James Mann/English name (Chee Long/Navajo name) and Rose BejaLeinii Mann; maternal grandparents, Helen Young and Walter Neski; and paternal grandparents, Albert and Bessie Mann.

Pallbearers were Tulley Mann, Tristan Mann, Neil John Jr., Nelvin John, Colby Mann, and Cody Mann. Honorary pallbearers were Allen Mann and Patrick Yazzie Mann. Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Eugene Lee

GALLUP — Funeral services for Eugene Lee, 71, of Rock Springs, New Mexico, will be held Friday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow at the Rock Springs family plot. Eugene was born July 4, 1949, in Coyote Canyon, New Mexico, into the Haltsooí (Meadow People Clan), born for ‘Ashiihí (Salt People Clan). He passed away Sept. 24, 2020, in Albuquerque.

Eugene was a rancher who use to rodeo and loved animals. Eugene is survived by his wife, Clara Lee; daughter, Sharon Lee; sister, Virginia McKinley; and 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Eugene is preceded in death by his son, Gene Lee; parents, Albert and Blosson Lee; brothers, Frank Lee and Bernord Lee; sister, Gloria Becenti; and grandparents, Nanabah Ruth and Peter James. Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Albert H. Begay

RINCON MARQUEZ, N.M. — Funeral service for Albert “Pops” Begay was held privately in his homeland with full military honors by the Farmington Chapter of VFW No. 9517 on Sept. 22 in Rincon Marquez, New Mexico.

Albert was born April 19, 1960, to the late Tom and Anita Sandoval Begay, of Rincon Marquez, in Sandoval County. He was one of six children and was raised in the remote community of Rincon Marquez. He slipped quietly into eternal life on Sept. 10, 2020, in Albuquerque.

Albert graduated from Crownpoint High School in 1980 and shortly after joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where he was stationed in Yokosuka, Japan. Albert married Sherry Willeto on June 23, 1984, and made a home in Na’Neelzhiin, New Mexico, for 36 years and three months.

There they raised three children: Brittany A., Franco Al and Cherona A. Begaye. Albert was a traditional counselor for Presbyterian Medical Services in Cuba, New Mexico, at the time of his sudden passing.

He also worked for the Cuba Health Center as an EMT-Basic and firefighter, as a police officer for the Crownpoint District (twice), as a deputy sheriff for the Sandoval County Sheriff Department, as a school recreation specialist for the 21st Century Program, and as a peacemaker liaison for the Navajo Nation Judicial Courts for the To’hajiilee and Alamo Band of Navajos. He retired from the Navajo Nation in 2016.

After a short hiatus, Albert acquired his last job as a traditional counselor, Behavioral Health Department, part-time for the Cuba Health Center until his return to the creator. Albert exemplified commitment, integrity, dedication, conviction, and compassion in all the jobs he held. He promoted traditional medicine and philosophy in the medical behavioral health to help those individuals that needed help. He has inspired a lot of people by standing for his country, community, and most importantly, his family whom he devoted his life for. Albert is survived by his loving wife, children, sister Katherine Apachito, cousin sisters, many nieces, and nephews. Albert is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ernest, Raymond Begaye, Len Sandyval, and Eddie Sandoval; and nephews, Cowan Sandoval and Lionel “Jake” Sandyval. The family has shared their hero with those who were blessed to know him and we thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. His inspiration and legacy will live on. Burial services were entrusted to Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque.