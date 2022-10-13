Obituaries for Oct.13, 2022

Ophelia A. Nez

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Ophelia A. Nez, 59, of Fort Defiance, will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m., at the family plot at Natural Bridge in Fort Defiance.

Ophelia was born on Oct. 13, 1962, at the U.S. Marine Corps base, Camp Pendleton, in Oceanside, California. She was born into the Mą’ii Deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). She passed away on Oct. 6, 2022, in Fort Defiance.

Ophelia attended primary school in Oceanside, Fort Defiance Elementary/Junior High School, graduating from Window Rock High School in 1980. She attended Navajo Community College in Tsaile, Arizona, and Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Ophelia worked as a graphic artist in Phoenix, Flagstaff, and Tempe, Arizona. She was a production assistant and, most recently, classified/ad specialist at the Navajo Times in Window Rock.

Ophelia enjoyed photography, gardening, and sports such as basketball, softball, and baseball.

Ophelia is survived by her son, Anthony (AJ) Hyde; mother, Susie Nez; brother, Harry D. Nez Jr.; and one granddaughter.

Ophelia is preceded in death by her father, Harry D. Nez Sr.; brothers, Harlan D. Nez and Harold D. Nez; and grandparents, Nanabah and Charlie Nez of Klagetoh, Arizona, and Elsie and John Teller of Fort Defiance.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversees arrangements.

Genevieve “Jenny” Notah

GALLUP — Funeral services for Genevieve “Jenny” Notah, 65, of Window Rock, were held Oct. 4 at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup, with Father Blaine Grein officiating. Interment followed in St. Michaels, Arizona.

Jenny was born March 6, 1957, in Fort Defiance, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). She passed away on Sept. 28, 2022, in Phoenix.

Jenny graduated from Window Rock High School in 1974 and received her bachelor’s degree in health science from Arizona State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

Jenny was employed with the Indian Health Service for 32 years, most recently as the associate area director for the Navajo Area Indian Health Service. She was an outstanding leader who was responsible for overseeing health planning and statistical functions for NAIHS. She was involved with health care and public health strategic planning, including that of Navajo Nation-based hospitals and health centers.

Jenny also served as the public information officer and was the media spokesperson for NAIHS. She oversaw NAIHS health care research and publication approvals, served as the area coordinator and project officer for an Urban Indian Health Program, and served as NAIHS liaison to the Navajo Human Research Review Board.

Jenny played an integral part in planning modern health care facilities in the Navajo Nation, including Tséhootsooí Medical Center, Red Mesa Health Center, Kayenta Health Center, Piñon Health Center, Dilkon Medical Center, and Northern Navajo Medical Center.

In addition, Jenny was integrally involved in planning the future of Pueblo Pintado Health Center, Bodaway-Gap Health Center, and Gallup Indian Medical Center Replacement Facility.

Jenny greatly impacted and worked to improve the health status of Native Americans and Alaska Natives across all tribes through her work and advocacy. Her family, colleagues, and friends revered her as an expert in health care and public health planning and evaluation.

Jenny is survived by her son, Xavier Keeto (wife Yini Guan) of Seattle, Washington; brothers, Ferdinand Notah of St. Michaels, Edison Notah of Albuquerque, and Emerson Notah of St. Michaels; and sisters, Gloria Tom of St. Michaels, and Sharon Notah of Albuquerque.

Jenny is preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Thomas Notah; brothers, Thomas Notah Jr. and Timothy Notah; sisters, Louella Notah, Brenda Notah, and Arlene Notah; maternal grandparents, Onebah and John Watchman; and paternal grandparents, Mildred and Tay Notah.

Tyler Tom, Reuben Notah, Gilbert White Jr., Franklin George, Calvert Curley, and Marlin Yazzie were pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers were Xavier Keeto, Ferdinand Notah, Edison Notah, Emerson Notah, Tay Notah, Jimmy Tom, Gilbert White Sr., Leonard Robbins, and Peter Yazzie.

Cope Memorial Chapel oversaw arrangements.

Harold D. Curley

GANADO, Ariz. — Funeral services for Harold Daniel Curley, 58, of Ganado, Arizona, were held Oct. 12 at the Ganado Baptist Church with Mark Haynes officiating. Interment followed in Ganado.

Harold was born in Fort Defiance on Feb. 1, 1964, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). He was born for Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan). He passed away on Oct. 4, 2022, in Queens Creek, Arizona.

Harold attended Ganado High School and a vocational school for heavy equipment. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for AT&T, Mountain Bell, Damon’s Freight Line, and Chance Corporation. He also worked farm equipment for local communities, such as burials and church properties.

Harold loved caring for his nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He enjoyed working with his tractors at home and helping communities, his church, and other churches. His favorite bird was the hummingbird.

Harold is survived by his brothers, Harry D. Curley Jr., Harrison D. Curley, and Harrington D. Curley; sisters, Harriet C. Redhouse, Evangeline Curley-Thomas, Hilda Wilcox, Helena Hill, Eveline Curley-Sandoval, and Evonne Curley; and grandparents, Austin and Katherine Wayno.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Helen M. Curley and Harry D. Curley Sr.

Summit Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.