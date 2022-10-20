Obituaries for Oct. 20, 2022

Albert H. Harvey

LUKACHUKAI, Ariz. — Funeral services for Albert H. Harvey, 86, of Lukachukai, Arizona, will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date.

Albert was born May 17, 1936, in Chinle, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Naakaii Dine’é (Mexican Clan). He passed away Sept. 26, 2022, at his beloved home in Albuquerque.

Albert graduated in 1956 from St. Michael’s High School and received his bachelor’s degree plus a teacher’s license from Northern Arizona University in 1961. He also received a master’s degree in educational psychology from NAU in 1972, a master’s degree in public health education from the University of Hawaii, Honolulu, in 1973, and an ABD multi-cultural curriculum emphasis from the University of New Mexico in 1990.

Albert served in the 6th U.S. Army 2nd Transport Company in Fort Ord, California, from 1962 to 1964, decorated with marksman (rifle M-1) and sharpshooter (pistol .45).

Albert worked with the Navajo Times as managing editor from 1964 to 1965, where he was responsible for ensuring that the weekly newspaper was ready for publication after a thorough editing process.

From 1965 to 1967, Albert worked with the Navajo Nation Head Start Program as a field assistant, teaching preschoolers for 1.5 years.

From 1967 to 1970, Albert worked with the BIA in Albuquerque as a dorm supervisor (guidance counseling), working with ages 15-20 in a dormitory setting under the auspices of the BIA educational program.

From 1970 to 1983, Albert worked with CHES Indian Health Services (U.S. Dept HHS) as a public health educator with Navajo and Pueblo agencies. He trained tribal leaders/workers in planning, implementing, and evaluating their own health program to qualify for contracting ventures under PL-638.

From 1992 to 1993, Albert worked as a Navajo bilingual teacher at Cuba High School. He used his proficiency in the Navajo language to teach the Navajo students to become more comfortable using their Navajo language to become proficient in the English language, both written and spoken.

From 1995 to 1998, Albert worked with Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute as a counselor assisting students with their personal, psychological, and academic problems and career choices as they were encouraged to enter the third year of their college career.

After retiring from government services, Albert worked as a Navajo interpreter for Health South Rehabilitation Hospital in Albuquerque. He also assisted with Diné Holistic Health Associates in Albuquerque, where he possessed a love for teaching his Diné beliefs and traditional songs by use of the Diné language and culture.

Albert was a proud recovering alcoholic with a total of 42 years of sobriety and encouraged those battling the disease of alcoholism to a sober life by encouraging individuals to attend AA support groups. He believed in “I was granted serenity to accept the things I cannot change” by attending/assisting sobriety Indian AA campouts.

Albert was on the board of the Navajo Club of Albuquerque for many years and served as the president of this group in 1979. He loved fishing, traveling, camping, the New Mexico State Fair, and, most of all, watching his University of New Mexico Lobos football games as a season ticket holder.

Albert is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Nancy Harvey (Baby Cake); sisters, Patricia Thompson of Albuquerque, Victoria (Jonah) Sorrell of Albuquerque, and Frances (Willie) Brown of Farmington; brothers, Anthony (Frances) Harvey Sr. of Lukachukai, and Herbert (Lou) Harvey of Lukachukai; and surrounded by many loving nephews and nieces.

Albert is preceded in death by his parents, Frank B. and Dolly D. Harvey, and grandparents, Ason D. Yazzie, Dine’eh Yazzie, Clara B. Harvey, and Klinichine Begay.

Direct Funeral Services oversees arrangements.

Andy R. Thompson Sr.

THOREAU, N.M. — The funeral services for Andy Ricky Thomas Sr., 62, of Mariano Lake, New Mexico, were held on October 17 at the Thoreau Potters House Church in Thoreau, New Mexico. Interment followed at the Crownpoint cemetery.

Andy is survived by his children, Pamela Mescale, Cornell Thompson, and Andy Thompson Jr.

Shavonne F. McDaniel

WINDOW ROCK – Funeral services for Shavonne Frances McDaniel, 42, of Crystal, New Mexico, will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m., at the Window Rock Christian Center in Window Rock, with Pastor Jerry Tom officiating. Burial will follow in Milkwater, Arizona.

Shavonne was born March 26, 1980, in Gallup, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), and was born for Táb??há (Water’s Edge Clan). She passed away Oct. 14, 2022, in Albuquerque.

Shavonne graduated from Navajo Pine High School in 1999 and attended San Diego Job Corps in 2001, majoring in computer technology. She loved music, learning to play the guitar, cooking, fashion, going to the beach, helping friends, and hiking adventures.

Shavonne is survived by her sons, Onieus McDaniel and Nehemiah McDaniel; parents, Lorina and Jonah Laughlin; brother, Patrick Laughlin; and sisters, Lorinda Goodman and Miranda Smith.

Shavonne is preceded in death by her brother, Conrad Laughlin; maternal grandparents, Dorothy and Ben Shortman; and paternal grandparents, Frances and Sam Laughing.

Pallbearers will be Onieus McDaniel, Ukiah Smith, Monte Francis, Blake Smith, Earlson Crosby, and Tristan Bia.

Honorary pallbearers will be Nehemiah McDaniel, Jonah Laughlin, and Patrick Laughlin.

A reception will take place at the Milkwater Family Center following services.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Wilbur Carviso

GALLUP – Funeral services for Wilbur Carviso, 48, of Gallup, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Brother Eldered Nez officiating. Burial will follow in Tohatchi, New Mexico.

Wilbur was born Sept. 1, 1974, in Gallup, into the Ásh??hí (Salt People Clan) and was born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Forest People Clan). He passed away Oct. 8, 2022, in Gallup.

Wilbur received a certificate in X-ray radiology from Weber State University and attended Navajo Technical College in Crownpoint. He worked in the laboratory at Pima Medical Institute in Phoenix.

Following services, a reception will occur at the LDS Church in Tohatchi.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Jim Sam

Jim Sam, beloved husband, father, grandpa, son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gallup, New Mexico. Jim was born on Aug. 1, 1940, in Hunter’s Point, Arizona, to Mary Nez Sam and John Sam Sr.

Jim grew up in Hunter’s Point, Arizona, and attended Intermountain Indian School in Brigham City, Utah. He lived a traditional Navajo way of life and was baptized into the Catholic Church early in his life. He married his wife, Loretta Ann Roanhorse, on Oct. 15, 1967.

Throughout his life, Jim took care of his family and community. People were drawn to him and his animals— the sheep, horses, cattle, dogs, and cats. He was passionate about community service and wanted to help his community members in the Oak Springs Chapter area and the greater Navajo Nation.

He loved to laugh and tell jokes. One year, he won the Joking Contest in Fort Defiance, Arizona, bringing a trophy. He liked to tell his stories to teach you what you might learn. He was a welder and learned from Baer Welding in Brigham City.

He made all kinds of metal items, like fencing, gates, chairs, jewelry, and anything he could find to repurpose. He learned the art of jewelry making and made some jewelry pieces over the years. He loved to cook.

He usually had a pot of stew or his favorite, beans, to share at family and community gatherings. He enjoyed traveling and being with family, playing games, going to movies like the old westerns, and cooking out at aspen canyon or Báaghai.

All his life, Jim worked hard. His early career started with Navajo Nation Water Works, drilling many of the Navajo Nation water wells still in use today.

He worked his way up quickly to be a supervisor over a group of employees. Then he went to work for NTUA as a foreman supervising his crew.

During this work, he wanted to serve the Oak Springs community and was elected to be a Navajo Nation Council Delegate from 1979-1987. After being a delegate, he went back to school in Phoenix to earn his Journeymen license to be an electrician professional in 1987. He worked on the reservation as an electrician to light up the world.

All the while, Jim has done over 60 years of community work, serving in many positions for the Oak Springs Chapter and the Navajo Nation. He worked as a chapter president, vice president, and grazing committee member.

He left his service as a community leader in 2019. But many people still went to him for different guidance, advice, and leadership.

Jim was a devoted brother to his five brothers and two sisters. He had a great laugh and a big smile to make everyone feel exemplary and special. Jim was preceded in death by his father, John Sam Sr., and his mother, Mary Nez Sam; brothers, Claven Sam Sr., Ned Sam, Herbert Sam, and John Sam, Jr.; his sisters, Aileen Sam and Marilyn Yazzie.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta; daughter, Sharon Tapahe (Eugene), his son, Darryl Sam (Katherine), his daughter, Cheryl Graham; his son-in-law, Mark Graham; his grandchildren: Erin Tapahe, Dylan Graham, Dion Tapahe, Jonah Graham, Ada Sam, Landon Sam, Liam Graham, Margo Sam, Tanner Sam, and Garrett Sam.

Jim is also survived by his brother, Raymond Berchman (Shirley), many nieces and nephews, and countless others who loved him.

The services were held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Michaels, Arizona, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

The funeral service was at 10 a.m. The burial was at the family plot. A reception followed at the Oak Springs Chapter House. His family would like to thank the people who contributed to the services and those who came to celebrate Jim’s life.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.