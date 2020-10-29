Obituaries for Oct. 29, 2020

Nephi Aaron Smallcanyon

KAYENTA — Graveside service for Nephi Aaron Smallcanyon, 28, of Flagstaff, was held Oct. 15, 2020, at a family plot in Kayenta.

Nephi was born Jan. 11, 1992, in Yuma, Arizona. He passed away Oct. 13, 2020. Nephi grew up in Kayenta and later moved to Flagstaff to finish high school. He graduated from Ponderosa High in 2009 and moved to Mesa, Arizona, where he attended community college.

He later returned to Flagstaff, where he worked and enjoyed life in the pines. Nephi had a passion for adventure. He was known for riding BMX and enjoying the great outdoors.

He had a kind, free spirit and a smile that could light up the room. His laugh was highly contagious and he could befriend anyone within a short amount of time of meeting them. He was also an avid music lover and loved to travel.

Nephi is survived by his son, Chris Keams; parents, Kennard and Lolana Smallcanyon; sisters, Kenshel Young and Jaz Cody; brothers, Natrone Smith and Matthew Smallcanyon; and several nieces and nephews. Artificial flowers to be added to his grave can be sent to 707 W. Tombstone Ave., No. 3, Flagstaff, AZ 86001.

Laurita W. Jones

FORT DEFIANCE — A family graveside burial service is pending for Laurita W. Jones, 83, of Fort Defiance.

Laurita was born Sept. 11, 1937, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for ‘Áshiihí (Salt People Clan). Her paternal clan is Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People) and maternal clan is Tótsohnii (Big Water). She passed away Oct. 15, 2020, in Lakeside, Arizona.

Laurita attended Fort Defiance District Elementary School and Fort Wingate High School. She worked for the Navajo Nation in various clerical/secretarial positions and retired from the Navajo Nation Scholarship Program.

Laurita is survived by her daughter, Dorothea Williams of Albuquerque; sister, Marilyn W. Dalton of Fort Defiance; and three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Laurita is preceded in death by her parents, David and Rhoda Watchman; brother, David Watchman Jr.; children, Douglas Williams Jr., Carlton Williams and Carla Williams; and granddaughter, Sondra Evans.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Joshua Bribiescas, Christopher Coggins, Malcolm C. Dalton, Leon Etsitty, Malcolm P. Dalton, Henry Bribiescas, John Coggins, and Daniel Watchman. Summit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Alice Clark

DEL MUERTO, Ariz. — Graveside service for Alice Clark, 64, of Chinle, was held Oct. 27 at the family plot in Del Muerto, Arizona, with Pastor Dale Wolcott officiating.

Alice was born Oct. 5, 1956, in Chinle, into the Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). She passed away Oct. 19, 2020, in Chinle. Alice attended high school with some college and was employed as an administrative assistant.

She loved horses and going to church. Alice is survived by her four daughters; father, Wayne Clark; and brothers, Gene Clark and Philip Clark. Alice is preceded in death by Peter Clark. Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.