Obituaries for October 12, 2023

Donald J. Jones

GALLUP — Funeral services for Donald James Jones, 74, of Twin Lakes, New Mexico, were held Oct. 10 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Evangelist Francis L. Begay officiating. Interment followed in Tohatchi, New Mexico.

Donald was born March 3, 1949, in Twin Lakes, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan). He passed away Oct. 1, 2023, in Tucson.

Donald attended Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Oregon, and Berkeley City College in Berkeley, California. He worked for Lee Ranch Mine, Cabbon Coal Mine, McKinley County, and Navajo Housing Authority.

Donald enjoyed reading the bible, drawing, painting, and outdoor activities.

Donald is survived by his wife, Mattie Jones; sons, Matthew Jones, and Donald Jones Jr.; daughters, Lashonda Begay, Trivia Jones, Tanya Jones, and Maria Jones; and 15 grandchildren.

Donald is preceded in death by his son, Donny Jones; daughters, Tracy Jones, and Tiffany Jones; and parents, Nazbah and Charley Jones.

Pallbearers were Franklin Yazzie, Gerald Kaufman, Russel Kaufman, Leslie Longhair, Hendrick Henderson, and Parnell James Jr.

Honorary pallbearers were Kyle James and Shane Jones.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Steve Getzwiller

GALLUP — A memorial service for Steve Getzwiller, 74, will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m., at the El Rancho Hotel in Gallup.

Steve was born March 4, 1949, to Marion and Kathryn “Kay” (Harrigan) Getzwiller in Benson, Arizona. He quietly left this world on Aug. 23, 2023. He left it a more beautiful place, working over his career to elevate the artistry of Navajo weavings and those who created them.

Steve was the fourth generation of his family to grow up in the ranching life of southeastern Arizona. As a kid he often hung around the Amerind Foundation in Dragoon, a museum and research center for Native American arts and culture and was inspired to study anthropology at the University of Arizona.

Steve moved to Sonoita in 2000 where he started the Nizhoni Ranch Gallery. His truck was his office on four wheels, crisscrossing the Navajo Nation often without a paved road or map but going on instinct.

For more than 50 years, Steve worked closely with weavers, not just by selling their pieces, but so much more. For 30 years straight, he was on the reservation every month to see weavers, talk about rugs and their needs. They were like family.

“There’s definitely mutual respect,” Steve once said, describing their collaborative relationships “as business partner and friend.”

Steve was dearly loved by all and the legacy he left behind speaks for all those lives he touched.

Steve is survived by his wife, Gail; daughter, Jamie Hellems (James); son, Sean Getzwiller (Aspyn); sister, Darby Getzwiller; brother, Joe Getzwiller; stepbrother, Bill Getzwiller; stepsister, Billie Turrieta; and four grandchildren.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the nonprofit, Forever Navajo Inc., promoting Navajo weaving.

Jon D. Colvin

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Jon David Colvin passed away Sept. 25, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was born Oct. 15, 1942.

Jon attended schools in the Denver area and graduated from the University of Denver in 1964 with a degree in finance.

Following graduation and while serving in Volunteers in Service to America, Jon was based in Crownpoint, where he engaged in community development. He later moved to Chinle, where he continued the same activity.

In 1971, Jon contributed to the creation of Dineh Cooperatives, Incorporated, a self-help nonprofit organization that was heavily involved in developing and/or improving the commercial, industrial, health care, housing, and public safety sectors of the Chinle region. He was serving as president and chief executive office of DCI when he died.

Jon is preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Yolande (McCaskill) Colvin.

Memorial services are pending.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.