Obituaries for October 19, 2023

Dennison Cadman Jr.

TWIN LAKES, N.M. — Funeral services for Dennison “Dennis” Cadman Jr., 79, of Twin Lakes, New Mexico, were held Oct. 13 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Pastor Delbert Gordon officiating. Interment followed at a private plot.

Cadman was born June 6, 1944, in Gallup, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). He passed away Oct. 4, 2023, in Albuquerque.

Cadman finished the eighth grade at Intermountain Indian School in Brigham City, Utah, and later became an independent contractor. He was a hard-working, wise, and knowledgeable person.

Cadman often provided sound advice and taught his “brothers” how to work in masonry or carpentry. He was known for his black hair fixed in a fancy pompadour.

Like many Diné children, Cadman grew up on tortillas and potatoes. He was a self-taught guitar picker and was known to sing a tune.

As a young person, Cadman was a Golden Gloves Boxer. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Cadman is survived by his wife, Amelia Cadman; daughter, Cyrillie Damon; mother, Ella Tommy Belone; brothers, Cornell Edsitty and Eugene Belone; sisters, Elizabeth Bradshaw, Dolores Givens, Christine E. Beach, and Berné Hanson; and one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.

Cadman is preceded in death by his son, Ryan Dean Cadman; wife, Vivian Cadman; father, Dennison Cadman Sr.; sister, Alberta Edsitty Grubbs; paternal grandfather, William Tommy Sr.; and maternal grandmother, Lillian Ross Mescal.

Pallbearers were Gerald Belone, Lorenzo Cadman, Sheldon Charley, Chebon Givens, Jerry Hanson, and Adrian Malone.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Benjamin G. Sorrell Jr.

WINDOW ROCK — Funeral services for Benjamin G. Sorrell Jr., 72, of Window Rock, is pending.

Benjamin was born Nov. 5, 1950, in Philadelphia, Mississippi, into the Mississippi Band of Choctaws, born for Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan). He passed away Oct. 11, 2023, at his home.

Benjamin graduated from Navajo Prep in Farmington, followed by a few years at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. He then joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged.

Benjamin began his career by working for Pittsburgh and Midway Coal Mine where he retired in 2003. During retirement, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, working on his tractor, and helped raise his grandson.

Benjamin is survived by his son, Dr. David Wilson; daughters, Tina Bowen, Sandra Sorrell, Robin Sorrell, Gwen Sorrell, and Tamara Sorrell; sisters, Billie Artichoker and Victoria Sorrell; and nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Benjamin is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon A. Sorrell; sons, Benjamin G. Sorrell III and Vincent Morgan; mother, Grace Opal Jewell; sister, Cheryl A. Sorrell; stepfather, Jack Jewell; brother, Charles (Chuckie) Sorrell; and father, Benjamin G. Sorrell Sr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Leonard Ross, Earl Ross, Mahon Rejdali, and Alan Balock.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Andre M. Ashley

HOUCK, Ariz. — Funeral services for Andre Maurice Ashley, 36, of Houck, Arizona, were held Oct. 18 at the Good News Church in Houck, with Pastor Eugene Chee officiating. Interment followed at the Houck community cemetery.

Andre was born Aug. 21, 1987, in Fort Defiance, into the Mą’ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan), born for Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). He passed away Oct. 9, 2023, in Gallup.

Andre was employed as a general laborer and enjoyed taking long walks, drawing, writing, and poetry.

Andre is survived by his son, Ethan Ashley; daughters, Audrey Ashley and Anozira Ashley; mother, Jennie Slick of Querino Canyon, Arizona; brother, Fred Tso of Blue Canyon, Arizona; and sisters, Aretha Ornelas of Mesa, Arizona, Jennifer Long of Winslow, Arizona, and Jenitha Preston of Querino Canyon.

Andre is preceded in death by his father, Mervin Nelson Sr.; and grandparents, John and Anna C. Ashley, and Joe and Stella Nelson.

Pallbearers were Fred Tso, Orlando Begay, Scottie Ashley, Johnathan Ashley, Marcus Ashley, and Imani Jackson Sr.

Honorary pallbearers were Imani Jackson Jr. and Randy Joe.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Jefferson M. Lee Jr.

BIRDSPRINGS, Ariz. — Funeral services for Jefferson Marvin Lee Jr., 32, of Birdsprings, Arizona, will be held Friday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. (MST), at the Skylight Ministries Church in Birdsprings, with Lembert Curtis officiating. Burial will follow in Birdsprings.

Jefferson was born April 14, 1991, in Winslow, Arizona, into the Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan), born for Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan). His nálí is Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People); cheii is ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People). He passed away Oct. 13, 2023, in Flagstaff.

Jefferson was employed as a journeyman iron worker and electrician. He enjoyed fishing, disc golf, camping, customizing his vehicle, tattoos, drawing, grilling, riding bikes, and basketball.

Jefferson is survived by his son, Iverson Lee; daughter, Dakota Lee; parents, Judy Nez and Jefferson Marvin Lee Sr.; brother, Evander Lee; sister, Tiffany Yazzie; and grandmother, Betty Nez.

Jefferson is preceded in death by his sister, Evanna Lee; brother, Christopher Gonzales; and grandfather, Junior Nez.

Pallbearers will be Stetson Begay, Chad Blackrock, Creighton Cohoe, Isaiah Cohoe, Chris Warden, and Samuel Curtis.

Honorary pallbearers will be Evander Lee and DeRon Yazzie.

A reception will take place at the Birdsprings Chapter House following services.

Greers Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Steve Getzwiller

GALLUP — A memorial service for Steve Getzwiller, 74, will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m., at the El Rancho Hotel in Gallup.

Steve was born March 4, 1949, to Marion and Kathryn “Kay” (Harrigan) Getzwiller in Benson, Arizona. He quietly left this world on Aug. 23, 2023. He left it a more beautiful place, working over his career to elevate the artistry of Navajo weavings and those who created them.

Steve was the fourth generation of his family to grow up in the ranching life of southeastern Arizona. As a kid he often hung around the Amerind Foundation in Dragoon, a museum and research center for Native American arts and culture and was inspired to study anthropology at the University of Arizona.

Steve moved to Sonoita in 2000 where he started the Nizhoni Ranch Gallery. His truck was his office on four wheels, crisscrossing the Navajo Nation often without a paved road or map but going on instinct.

For more than 50 years, Steve worked closely with weavers, not just by selling their pieces, but so much more. For 30 years straight, he was on the reservation every month to see weavers, talk about rugs and their needs. They were like family.

“There’s definitely mutual respect,” Steve once said, describing their collaborative relationships “as business partner and friend.”

Steve was dearly loved by all and the legacy he left behind speaks for all those lives he touched.

Steve is survived by his wife, Gail; daughter, Jamie Hellems (James); son, Sean Getzwiller (Aspyn); sister, Darby Getzwiller; brother, Joe Getzwiller; stepbrother, Bill Getzwiller; stepsister, Billie Turrieta; and four grandchildren.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the nonprofit, Forever Navajo Inc., promoting Navajo weaving.

