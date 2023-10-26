Obituaries for October 26, 2023

Dolly Y. Morgan

GALLUP — Funeral services for Dolly Y. Morgan, 101, will be held Friday, Oct. 27, at 1:30 p.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow in Nahodishgish (Dalton Pass), New Mexico.

Dolly was born Nov. 23, 1921, in Chinle, into the Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). She passed away Oct. 22, 2023, in Gallup.

Dolly worked for Elite Laundry during World War II and traveled the coast of California for employment. She was a lifetime homemaker, rug weaver and sheepherder.

Dolly is survived by her sons, Lloyd Morgan and Roger Morgan; daughter, Juanita Long; sister, Patsy Talley; and 21 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Dolly is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Morgan Sr.; daughter, Virginia M. John; and son, Sampson R. Morgan.

Pallbearers will be Ronald John Jr., Cameron S. John, David Singer Jr., and Burk F. Bates.

Honorary pallbearers will be Lloyd Morgan, Roger Morgan, Trey Long, and Knight Singer.

A reception will take place at the Crownpoint Chapter House following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Richard Bowman

GALLUP — Funeral services for Richard Bowman, 86, of Mexican Springs, New Mexico, will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Gallup, with P. Nez officiating. Burial will follow in Mexican Springs.

Richard was born Aug. 6, 1937, at Chuska Mountain, New Mexico, into the ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan), born for Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan). He passed away Oct. 21, 2023, in Albuquerque.

Richard graduated from Albuquerque Indian School and worked as a Navajo Nation Police officer, Mexican Springs Chapter official, McKinley County commissioner, McKinley County assessor, McKinley County treasurer for 16 years, Navajo Nation Division of Health director, Navajo Engineering and Construction Authority Board president, and Indian Health Service Board member.

Richard loved working for his community and family.

Richard is survived by his wife, Virginia Shorty Bowman; daughters, Carol Bowman Muskett, Hilda Bowman, Matilda Pierce, and Roxanne Bowman; mother, Yanabah Billy Tom; brother, David Bowman; sisters, Margaret Smith and Rita Rose Manuelito; and eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Richard is preceded in death by his father, John B. Tom; son, Samuel Richard Bowman; and grandson, Nicholas Urias Bowman.

Pallbearers will be Jay Bowman Muskett, Richard (Tex) Pierce, Garmine Skersick, Joshua Barton, Chase Skersick, Joe Dawson Jr., and Hosteen Bowman.

Honorary pallbearers will be David Bowman, Tom Begay, Vincent Muskett, Shawn Pierce, Mike Everett, Manuel Shirleson, and Olin Kieyoonia.

A reception will take place at the Mexican Springs Chapter House following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Jasper R. Littletree

KIRTLAND, N.M. — Funeral services for Jasper Rex Littletree, 85, of Kirtland, New Mexico, were held Oct. 21 at the Sunset Hills Baptist Church in Kirtland. Interment followed at the family plot.

Jasper was born Jan. 25, 1938, in Tiis Tsoh Sikaad (Burnham, New Mexico), born for Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). His nálí is Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle); cheii is Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People). He passed away Oct. 16, 2023.

Jasper graduated from Rehoboth High School in 1961 and was employed with APS Four Corners Power Plant, retiring in 2001. He enjoyed making art, senior classes, road trips, and visiting family and friends.

Jasper is survived by his wife, Carol Littletree; children, Karen Romancito, Kenny Littletree, Shawn Littletree, Wendy Littletree, and Sandy Littletree; and 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Jasper is preceded in death by Louie Dix Yazzie and Matilda Yazzie; and siblings, Sampson T. Yazzie, Rachel Stevenson, Wilford T. Yazzie, and Frankie T. Yazzie.

Farmington Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Nathan D. Davis

WINDOW ROCK — Funeral services for Nathan David Davis, 40, of Fort Defiance, were held Oct. 24 at the Window Rock Christian Center with Pastor Jerry Tom officiating. Interment followed in Fort Defiance.

Nathan was born June 30, 1983, in Gallup. He passed away Oct. 22, 2023, in Payson, Arizona.

Nathan graduated from Window Rock High School and graduated from the computer-aided design technology program at the University of New Mexico-Gallup. He was employed with RLS Carpentry and Lowes Home Improvement.

Nathan also worked for MOB Construction, Department of Information Technology, and McKinley County Metro Dispatch. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, carpentry, and spending time with his children.

Nathan is survived by his wife, Lisa Harvey-Davis; sons, Keane Davis and Nathaniel Davis; daughters, Angel Davis and Taylor Davis; parents, Carol J. and Tyrone Davis Sr.; brothers, Derrick Davis, Bryan Davis, Tyrone Davis Jr., Sheldon Davis, and Nicholas Davis; and grandparents, David and Madeline Davis.

Nathan is preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Edward and Helen McCabe; maternal great-grandparents, Belle and David Poncho; and maternal grandparents, Roger and Barbara Poncho.

Pallbearers were Derrick Davis, Bryan Davis, Tyrone Davis Jr., Sheldon Davis, Nicholas Davis, Keane Davis, Nathaniel Davis, Renaldo Harvey, and Ricardo Harvey.

Honorary pallbearers were Derrick Davis, Bryan Davis, Tyrone Davis Jr., Sheldon Davis, Nicholas Davis, Keane Davis, Nathaniel Davis, Reynaldo Harvey, and Ricardo Davis.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Marcus C. Hood

GALLUP — Funeral services for Marcus C. Hood, 23, of Borrego Pass/Casamero Lake, New Mexico, will be held today, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m., at the Rollie Mortuary Chapel in Gallup, with Pastor Albert Ramone officiating. Burial will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup.

Marcus was born July 4, 2000, in Gallup, into the Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). He passed away Oct. 15, 2023, in Blanding, Utah.

Marcus attended Thoreau High School, Central New Mexico Community College and the University of New Mexico-Gallup Branch. He worked for Woods, Landmark, and CC Enterprises. He enjoyed music, football, camping, and fishing.

Marcus is survived by his parents, Charlotte Tapaha and Ronald Y. Hood; brothers, Brian T. Lee, Kyle R. Hood and LeVon A. Hood; maternal grandmother, Marie Tapaha; and paternal grandmother, Esther Draper.

Marcus is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Kee Tapaha; and paternal grandfather, Charleston Draper Sr.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie K. Tapaha, Aaron K. Tapaha, Ramone Dale, and Manuel J. Quintana.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brian T. Lee, Kyle R. Hood and LeVon A. Hood.

A reception will take place at the KC Hall (200 Apache Circle) in Gallup, following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Lilly Chief

BLACK MESA, Ariz. — Funeral services for Lilly Chief, 98, of Black Mesa, Arizona, will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. (DST), at the Black Mesa Bible Church with Pastor Paul Chief officiating. Burial will follow at the Chief family plot.

Lilly was born Aug. 9, 1925, at the Etsitty cornfields in Black Mesa, into the Tó’áhaní (Near the Water Clan), born for Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan). Her nálí is Yé’ii dine’é Táchii’nii (Giant People/Red Running Into the Water People); cheii is Hashk’ąą hadzohí (Yucca Fruit-Strung-Out-In-A-Line). She passed away Oct. 17, 2023, at the Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear, Arizona, surrounded by family.

Lilly never went to school. She herded sheep because her parents were afraid to lose her if she went to school.

Lilly was a true Diné Asdzáá, homemaker, rancher of the land, and a rug weaver in the era of no running water and electricity. She often traveled by horse and wagon to provide for her family.

Lilly enjoyed sewing traditional outfits and blankets, trips to flea markets, visiting family and friends, picking piñons, storytelling, and volunteered to provide food for many church events and occasions. She also sheared, carded, and dyed wool for others.

Lilly is survived by her sons, Paul Chief and Kee Y. Chief; daughters, Carol T. Grass and Roberta Boswell; brother, Daniel Benally Sr.; and 26 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Lilly is preceded in death by her husband, Nephi Chief; sons, Billy Chief and Jack Chief; mother, Vera Kescoli Etsitty; father, Blackhat’s Son Amos Etsitty Benally; brother, Kee Benally; and sisters, Laura Etsitty and Linda Yazzie.

Pallbearers will be Wally Chief, Daniel Chief, Leroy Tallman, Derrick Washington, Nephi Chief, Jeremiah Boswell, Kyle Yazzie, and Billy Chief Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Benally Sr., Paul Chief, Kee Chief, Curtis Yazzie, Harry Yazzie, and Simon Crank.

A reception will take place at the Black Mesa Bible Church following services.

Lozano’s Flagstaff Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Raymond D. Howard

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral services for Raymond Daniel Howard, 55, of Navajo, New Mexico, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Fort Defiance.

Raymond was born Oct. 31, 1967, in Fort Defiance, into the Dibéłzhíní (Black Sheep Clan), born for Naaneesht’ézhí Táchii’nii (Charcoal Streaked Division of the Red Running Into the Water Clan). He passed away Oct. 22, 2023, in Navajo.

Raymond attended Window Rock High School and was employed as a homesteader. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping.

Raymond is survived by his daughter, Rose Howard; brother, Everett Howard; sisters, Geri Howard, Vel Howard, and Flo Howard; and granddaughter, Lily Little.

Raymond is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Howard; daughter, Chantell Howard; mother, Marie Howard; father, Johnny Howard; and brother, Virgil Howard.

A reception will take place at the Howard residence following services.Summit Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Ella M. Thomas

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral services for Ella Mae Thomas, 75, of Fort Defiance, will be held today, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Fort Defiance, with Father Blane Grein officiating. Burial will follow in Ganado, Arizona.

Ella was born Dec. 26, 1947, in Ganado, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). She passed away Oct. 20, 2023, in Flagstaff.

Ella earned a high school GED and was employed at Packard Hughes. She enjoyed baking and selling cinnamon rolls.

Ella is survived by her sons, Leander Moffitt and Diron Thomas; daughters, Theresa Yazzie, Cheryl Barton and Michele Kasuse; sister, Helena Hubbard; and seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Ella is preceded in death by her brother, Willie Smith Jr.

Pallbearers will be Diron P. Thomas, Brandon S. Begaye, Ryan L. Grey, Matthew A. George, Victor Yazzie, and Guy M. Hubbard.

Honorary pallbearer will be Aaron Lee Begay.

A reception will take place at the Ganado Chapter House following services.

Summit Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.