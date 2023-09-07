Obituaries for September 7, 2023

Helen S. Plummer

GALLUP — Funeral services for Helen S. Plummer, 95, of Tse’Lichii (Red Rock), New Mexico, will be held Friday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Cathedral (415 E. Green Ave.) in Gallup, with Deacon Ed Schaub officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup.

Helen was born Dec. 8, 1927, in Tse’Lichii, into the Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan), born for Naakaii dine’é (Mexican Clan). She passed away Aug. 31, 2023, in Gallup.

Helen had no formal education but worked as a food prep and dishwasher in the restaurant industry. She was a lifetime rancher of horses, cattle and sheep. She had a great love for horses and enjoyed horseback riding, sewing, weaving rugs, silversmith work, making Navajo dolls, and clay sculpting horses.

Helen is survived by her son, Frank G. Spencer of Tse’Lichii; daughters, Nellie Todd of Yucca Valley, California; Irene S. Franklin of Twin Lakes, New Mexico; Priscilla Plummer of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; Marsella Plummer of Santa Fe; and Sadie Spencer, Evelyn Plummer and Cornelia Plummer, all of Tse’Lichii; and 39 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Plummer Jr.; sons, Larry Spencer, Ricky Plummer Sr. and Christopher Benally; daughter, Lucille B. Hayes; sister, Elsie Fred; and brothers, Willie John, Tom Kee John, Alfred Kee John, Harry John, David Tsosie, and David K. Mann.

Pallbearers will be Brent H. Curley, Emilio Rodriguez, Seth S. Sandoval, Johnny Hayes, Mario Romero, and Xavier Benton.

Honorary pallbearer will be Nicholes J. Benally.

A reception will take place at the Tse’Lichii Chapter House following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Raymond Moore

GALLUP — Funeral services for Raymond Moore, 82, of Gallup, will be held Friday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Irvin Nez officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Lakes, New Mexico.

Raymond was born July 16, 1941, in Rehoboth, New Mexico, into the Tł’ógí (Hairy Ones/Weaver-Zia Clan), born for Tsenabahiłnii (Sleep Rock People Clan). He passed away Aug. 29, 2023, in Albuquerque.

Raymond attended BIA schools and graduated from Intermountain School in Utah. He worked as a machinist for Hills Air Force Base, BIA Road Construction, Navajo Sawmill, PNM Coal Mine, and Gallup Sand and Gravel for more than 20 years.

Raymond enjoyed fishing, traveling, sightseeing, and family time.

Raymond is survived by his son, Patrick Moore; daughter, Desiree Crotteau; parents, Marie and Frank Moore; brothers, Henry Moore and Edison Moore; sisters, Loretta Thompson and Rosemary Moore; and two grandchildren.

Raymond is preceded in death by his wife, Alyce Moore; brother, Phillip Moore; and sister, Irene Yazzie.

Pallbearers will be Isaiah Jones, Jayson Crotteau, Joshua Crotteau, Timothy Moore, Daniel Haven, and Sean Miller.

Honorary pallbearers will be Henry Moore, Edison Moore, Buster Thompson, Tim Johnson, and Manual Miller.

A reception will take place at the Twin Lakes Chapter House following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Terry Etsitty

TOHATCHI, N.M. — Funeral services for Terry Etsitty, 50, of Tohatchi, New Mexico, will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m., at The Family of God Worship Center in Tohatchi, with Pastor Benjamin Manygoats officiating. Burial will follow in Tohatchi.

Terry was born Oct. 9, 1972, in Gallup, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan). He passed away Sept. 1, 2023.

Terry graduated from Tohatchi High School and was employed as an archeologist for Harris Environmental Group Inc. He enjoyed playing all sports, coaching, refereeing, camping, fishing, hiking, cooking, traveling, spending time with family and friends, and going to church.

Terry is survived by his brother, Ted R. Etsitty; sisters, Loretta Etsitty, Laberta Etsitty, Lenora Etsitty, and Lynette Etsitty; and four grandchildren.

Terry is preceded in death by his mother, Irene M. Etsitty; and sister, Lorraine M. Etsitty.

Pallbearers will be Deandre G. Etsitty, Aaron Kinsel, Ashley Manygoats, Kreg Singer, Isaiah Coan, Tevin Coleman, and Edwin J. Yazzie.

Honorary pallbearers will be Marcus Kinsel, Ted R. Etsitty, Shay Ahasteen, Rolanda Etsitty, Ishmeal Coleman, Cyrus Coan, and Malcomn Brown.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Maybelle Begay

CHINLE — Funeral services for Maybelle Begay (Sharon), 85, of Chinle, were held Sept. 6.

Maybelle was born May 9, 1938, in Chinle, into the ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan), born for Tł’ááshchí’í (Red Bottom People Clan). She passed away Aug. 29, 2023, in Winslow, Arizona.

Maybelle attended Ganado Mission School and was self-employed caring for her nephews. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and was involved in her church.

Maybelle is survived by her brothers, Chester Begay and Martin Begay; sister, Geraldine Begay; and 20-plus grandchildren and 35-plus great-grandchildren.

Maybelle is preceded in death by her parents, Tapaha Nez and Myrtle Begay; sister, Mary Mitchell; and brothers, Leo Begay, Leonard Begay and Luther Begay.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Darius A. Stewart

GALLUP — Funeral services for Darius Alexander Stewart, 27, of Gallup, will be held today, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m., at the Grace Bible Church in Gallup, with Pastor John W. Luginbuhl officiating. Burial will follow in Rehoboth, New Mexico.

Darius was born July 25, 1996, in Gallup, into the Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People Clan). He passed away Aug. 29, 2023, in Albuquerque.

Darius is survived by his wife, Tiffane Laughlin; parents, Kimberly Tom and Lyle Stewart; brothers, Kaleb Stewart and Jacoby Stewart; sisters, Adrieanna Stewart and Kaitlyn Stewart; maternal grandparents, Eugene and Irene Tsosie; and paternal grandmother, Darlene Stewart.

Darius is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Willis Stewart Sr.

Pallbearers will be Kaleb Stewart, Jacoby Stewart, Michael Tsosie, Marcus Tso, Jonathan Tom, Brent Francis, and Jerome Yazzie.

Honorary pallbearers will be Eugene Tsosie, Lyle Stewart, Bryan Tom, Alyssa Tom, Matthew Tsosie, and Lynol Laughlin.

A reception will take place at the Grace Bible Church gym following services.

Beverly L. Briggs

AULT, Colo. — Beverly Lane (Hotaling) Briggs, 85, passed away Sept. 3, 2023. She was born in Ault, Colorado, in the spring of 1938.

Beverly graduated from Ault High School where she was involved with school and community activities. Before she met her husband-to-be, she attended Colorado A&M (CSU).

In January of 1959, Beverly married James Clyde Briggs of Holyoke, Colorado. Throughout their years together, they lived in Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Arizona.

From 1987-1993, Beverley and James lived in Ganado, Piñon, and Rock Point, Arizona, where James was a school administrator and Beverly was active in the local communities.

Beverly was an avid high-scoring bowler, as well as a well-traveled naturalist. She hiked the Grand Canyon multiple times during her retirement years and was active in elections as a poll worker for over 50 years in five different states.

After the loss of James in the fall of 2019, Beverly became more focused on spending time with her growing family. Her family grieves her loss, but they take comfort knowing that James and Beverly are together again.

Beverly is survived by her five children, including Patricia, who lives in St. Michaels, Arizona; and 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Beverly is preceded in death by her husband James, parents, brother, and sisters.

