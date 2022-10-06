Obituraries for Oct. 6, 2023

Lorraine M. Baste (Dec. 16, 1942 — Sept. 29, 2022)

CHILCHINBITO, Ariz. — Graveside service for Lorraine Marlene Baste, 79, was held Oct. 5 on family land in Chilchinbeto, Arizona.

Lorraine was born on Dec. 16, 1942, into the Tł’ááshchí’í (Red Bottom People Clan). She was born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). Her maternal grandfather is ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People), and her paternal grandmother is Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People). She began her journey on Sept. 29, 2022, with family members at her side.

Lorraine retired from Wingate High School as a dormitory aide and student counselor after 32 wonderful years of service. The time of service was June 1980 to May 2012.

After retiring, Lorraine would often tell entertaining stories of the facility and staff she worked with through the years. She loved her students and children the most.

Often to a fault, she would go out of her way to help and never turned away anyone in a time of need. She had a great sense of humor and was often in good spirits. She was loved, kind, and caring. She will be greatly missed.

Lorraine is survived by Jerry Winter of Jamestown, New Mexico; children, Clifford Baste, Kelly Baste, Norman Baste Jr., and Gail Baste, all of Fort Wingate, New Mexico; and nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her mother, Nillie Joe Begay; father, Jim Joe; brothers, Willie Joe and Mike Joe; and sisters, Mae Myron, Janet Joe, Marleen Nez, and Virginia Begay.

Kee Tapaha

REHOBOTH, N.M. — Funeral services for Kee Tapaha, of Borrego Pass, New Mexico, will be held today, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m., at the Rehoboth Christian Church in Rehoboth, New Mexico, with Albert Ramone officiating. Burial will follow at the Gallup Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Kee was born Dec. 23, 1944, in Klagetoh, Arizona, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). He was born for Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). He passed away on Sept. 28, 2022, in Albuquerque.

Kee graduated from Intermountain High School in Brigham City, Utah, and attended the University of New Mexico-Gallup Branch. He retired from the Navajo Nation and worked at Workforce Development, as a chapter coordinator, at the New Dawn Program and as an emergency medical technician.

Kee enjoyed preaching the word of God, fishing, camping, and photography.

Kee is survived by his wife, Marie T. Tapaha; sons, Ronnie K. Tapaha and Aaron K. Tapaha; daughters, Charlotte Tapaha and Cheryl Tapaha; brother, Samuel Eddie Tapaha; and 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Kee is preceded in death by his parents, John and Amelia Descheenie Tapaha; daughter, Audra T. Wentz; brothers, Joseph Tapaha, Johnny Tapaha, Chee Tapaha, and Sammy Tapaha; sisters, Mary M. Curley and Alice C. Begay; and grandchildren, June Hogue and Amanda Wentz.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie K. Tapaha, Aaron K. Tapaha, Brian T. Lee, Kyle R. Hood, Marcus C. Hood, LeVon A. Hood, Micah Tapaha, and Austin C. Tapaha.

A reception will take place at the Gallup Community Center following services.

Rollie Mortuary oversees arrangements.

Leroy J. Keeto

MICHAELS, Ariz. — Graveside service for Leroy J. Keeto, 60, of Hunters Point, Arizona, was held Oct. 4 at the St. Michaels cemetery in St. Michaels, Arizona, with Father Pio O’Connor officiating.

Leroy was born May 13, 1962, in Fort Defiance, into the Tó’áhaní (Near the Water Clan). He was born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). He passed away on Sept. 24, 2022, in Fort Defiance.

Leroy graduated from Tohatchi High School in May of 1980 and was employed with various construction and home improvement jobs. He enjoyed watching TV and movies, reading books, visiting friends, and exploring and appreciating nature.

Leroy is survived by his sons, Kevin and John; daughters, Tinesha, Rachael, Jade, Jewelynn, and Shawntae; mother, Martina Keeto; brothers, Mel Keeto, Irv Keeto, and Merv Keeto; sisters, Lynn Tsinnijinnie and Vida Keeto; and 19 grandchildren.

Leroy is preceded in death by his father, Paul Keeto, and brothers, Michael, Calvin, Elvin, and Martin.

Pallbearers were Kevin Lee Keeto, Markangelo Tsinnijinnie, Ezequiel Garza, Luis Ceniceros, Joshua Rakestraw, and Diego Kellywood.

Honorary pallbearers were Mel Keeto, Irv Keeto, Merv Keeto, and Jay Tsinnijinnie Jr.

Summit Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Fedell J. Wauneka

KLAGETOH, Ariz. — Graveside service for Fedell Justin Wauneka, 66, of Klagetoh, Arizona, will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m., at the Klagetoh Memorial Park with Brother Paul officiating.

Fedell was born Nov. 15, 1955, in Seattle, Washington, into the Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan). He was born for Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). He passed away Sept. 30, 2022, in Flagstaff.

Fedell attended Holbrook schools and the College of Ganado and enjoyed attending Native American ceremonies.

Fedell is survived by his brothers, Cameron Wauneka, Jerry Wauneka, Stanford Wauneka, and Stenson Wauneka; and sisters, Madalaine Yazzie and Carla Gorman.

Fedell is preceded in death by his mother, Betty N. Wauneka; father, Carl D. Wauneka; and sister, Vernita Wauneka-Begaye.

Following services, a reception will occur at Cameron/Christine Wauneka’s residence (one mile north of Klagetoh Chapter House).

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

