More than 600 rally to support Nygren and Montoya

CHURCH ROCK, N.M.

In less than 35 hours, the Navajo people will choose Buu Nygren and Richelle Montoya or keep the incumbent and his vice-presidential candidate Chad Abeyta, in office.

Nygren, 35, could become the youngest Navajo Nation president if elected to office, and his vice-presidential candidate could become the first female Navajo Nation vice president. Both are vying to unseat 24-year veteran in tribal politics and incumbent Jonathan Nez and not give his Alamo Navajo, New Mexico-native candidate a chance to sit in the vice president’s office. Abeyta has never run for an office too.

The pair were received by more than 600 supporters at a rally at Red Rock Park on Sunday in Church Rock.



In the audience sat several social and political influencers and newcomers still too young to vote. Many of them wore Nygren-Montoya T-shirts as they waited to hear their candidates get to the podium.

Social media influencer and business owner Naiomi Glasses, 25, from Rock Point, said she decided to vote for Nygren and Montoya because she felt the pair could help business owners like herself.

“As a small business owner, I feel that Buu Nygren could get the job done in helping improve the infrastructure that’s in place for small business owners,” said Glasses, who sells her blankets, the Sackcloth & Ashes Naiomi Glasses Blanket, with the popular REI store.

The young entrepreneur, who in 2015 started an online store – www.naiomiglasses.net – where she’s been selling her one-of-a-kind rugs, gained popularity when she posted on TikTok a skateboarding video showing her riding the red rocks. The video depicted a lack of a skateboard park in her hometown.

Naiomi Glasses speaks to Navajo Nation presidential candidate Buu Nygren during a rally on Sunday afternoon in Church Rock, NM.

“We need leadership that can help us,” she said, highlighting Nygren’s experience in the private sector could help cultivate business opportunities for small business owners and young entrepreneurs. “I think he has great plans for our people. You can see the drive in him to work for our people. I think that’s great to see, and that’s what we need in the office right now.”

Glasses presented Nygren and Montoya with two blankets she sells at the REI store after she endorsed the two candidates.

University of Arizona honorary doctorate recipient Louva Dahozy from Fort Defiance said she was endorsing Nygren and Montoya because the two candidates would reignite the progress of the Navajo people.

Louva Dahozy speaks Sunday afternoon during a Nygren-Montoya rally in Church Rock, N.M. Dahozy said she is the “Mother of the Navajo Nation.”

“I’ve been in politics for a long time. And I want to say that the candidates I have endorsed wins,” Dahozy said.

Dahozy said the current state of tribal politics has not grown because the current administration did not know what it was doing.

Her feats include being a health educator, a teacher, and a voting rights activist, according to a University of Arizona statement. She received her honorary doctorate in nutritional science from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

“And it stays the same. We are not moving forward,” she said in Navajo.

Dahozy said the Navajo people would start to move forward if Nygren and Montoya were elected.

“Our elders always said, ‘Go to school. If you work hard and get an education, come back home,’” Dahozy said. “That time is here now with Nygren. He got his education. Now let’s win!”



Montoya said it was time to return the Navajo tribal government to work for the Navajo people.

“I am going to work hard every day. We are done being the servant of the Navajo government. The Navajo government is your servant,” she said to a packed center. “We work for you. I will do my very best each and every day, every hour that I’m there.”

Former Navajo Nation presidential candidate Greg Bigman was in attendance and endorsed Nygren and Montoya. Former candidates Justin Jones and Ethel Branch both endorsed the two candidates. Former Navajo Nation chairman Peter MacDonald and former chairman and Navajo Nation president Peterson Zah also lent their support for Nygren and Montoya.

Nygren was the last to speak. He began his speech by thanking his supporters and the army of volunteers before letting everyone know the election was here.

“We are two days away from becoming your next Navajo Nation president,” Nygren said. “This campaign is about thinking for the future and putting leadership in place that is going to wake up every single day to advocate and voice the opinions of the everyday Navajo people.”

Nygren, despite some telling him he’s not Navajo, referring to his South Vietnamese heritage, his heart has been for the Navajo people.

Navajo Nation presidential candidate Buu Nygren signs and writes “The next NNP (Navajo Nation President)” for a supporter during a rally Sunday afternoon in Church Rock, NM.

“My heart has always been the same since I announced my candidacy, and it’s for each and every one of you,” he said. “It’s always about you. If you elect me as Navajo Nation president, no matter how hard the challenges are, how tough the road is, you are going to elect a Navajo Nation president that will go down those roads and do his very best to fix those roads.”

Polls for the general election open at 6 a.m. across the reservation and close at 7 p.m.