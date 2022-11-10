Slideshow | Scenes from 2022 Navajo Nation General Election

WINDOW ROCK
These are scenes from the Nov. 8 general election across the Navajo Nation by Navajo Times photographers Donovan Quintero, Sharon Chischilly, Krista Allen, and Delbert Damon.
Special to the Times | Delbert Damon
An older woman is bundled up on election night Tuesday in Window Rock.
Special to the Times | Delbert Damon
Two voters pose for a photo outside Huerfano Chapter House during the Navajo Nation general election Nov. 8.
Navajo Times | Krista Allen
An older woman makes her way to the polls inside Coppermine Chapter House Tuesday morning in Coppermine, Ariz.
Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly
Allie Young places a voting sticker on her saddle after casting her vote at the polls inside the Old Primary School Tuesday morning in Kayenta.
Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly
Allie Young and her father, Frank Young, ride to the Old Primary School to cast their votes Tuesday morning in Kayenta.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
A Buu Nygren and Richelle Montoya supporter has a campaign pamphlet tied to his head while supporting the pair on Tuesday night in Window Rock.
Navajo Times | Krista Allen
Two Nez-Abeyta ticket supporters clean up after a nightlong watch party at the Navajo Nation Fairground in Window Rock Nov. 8.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
A Navajo Nation Election Administration official carries a voting machine into the Window Rock Sports Center on Tuesday in Window Rock.
