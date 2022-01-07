Hatathlie named for Peshlakai’s senate seat

FLAGSTAFF

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of Theresa Hatathlie to fill the vacant seat of State Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai, who resigned on Dec. 22, 2021.

On Thursday during a special session, the board voted unanimously to appoint Hatathlie.

Hatathlie is a lifelong resident of Coalmine, Arizona. She currently serves as logistics coordinator for Yee Ha’ólníi Doo Navajo and Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Hatathlie holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northern Arizona University.

Shew was previously employed by the Tuba City Unified School District as human resources director. She has also represented the Western Navajo Agency as a member of the board of regents for Diné College.

The board selected Hatathlie from three nominees submitted by the Coconino County Democratic Party. The other nominees were Gwen Ward and Pearl Yellowman.

Lena Fowler, vice chair of the board, thanked the three nominees.

“Each candidate brought important ideas, qualifications, and skills,” she said. “After careful deliberation, we are confident that Theresa Hatathlie will serve the residents of Legislative District 7 well and represent the needs of her constituents.”

Judy Begay, supervisor for District 4, said, “I have had the pleasure of knowing all three candidates and want to thank them for their interest in the position and their participation in the interview process.”

Hatathlie will serve the remainder of the Peshlakai’s 2020-22 term.