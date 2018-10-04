Herbert-Nez wants to advocate

, October 4, 2018

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Phefelia Herbert-Nez, wife of candidate for president Jonathan Nez, speaks about the issues she would address if her husband is elected on Saturday in Window Rock.

WINDOW ROCK

Second lady Phefelia Herbert-Nez knows exactly what the Office of the First Lady needs to promote and, after the office has been out of commission for the past four years, she’s more than ready to get it off the ground.

”It needs a lot of advocacy,” said Herbert-Nez. “There is so many topics and issues and I think it’s been a lot of people’s wish list of what someone could do with that office.”

As a wife of a politician, Herbert-Nez has identified issues that need to be addressed, and she believes that if her husband, Vice President Jonathan Nez, is elected president it will open a pathway for her to address these issues.

Her focus is plants, animals and children and, in a broader approach, she wants to improve libraries and literacy, adult education, and education in general from vocational education, STEM, home schooling, dual/concurrent enrollment, Navajo language and culture and cooperative extension education.

She also wants to work on outdoor recreation, tourism, parks and recreation, plant science, master gardening, teaching people how to take care of their animals, and range land management.


