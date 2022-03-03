Lizer surprises with run for Congress

WINDOW ROCK

In a highly unusual protocol for the vice president of the Navajo Nation, Myron Lizer made a major announcement on Twitter.

On Tuesday Lizer said he is running for the newly redrawn U.S Congressional District 2 seat in Arizona.

“I pray that you will join me, as I pursue this journey of becoming a representative on the Hill, in Washington, D.C.,” Lizer said. “May God bless you, from my family to yours. Ahé’hee.”

He did this without first telling the Navajo people through the president’s office’s public information channels, involving his own staff, other than on his vice-presidential social media account.

In response to a request for more information from the president’s office, Jared Touchin, the office’s communications director, said President Jonathan Nez had a conversation with Lizer in which the VP informed him of his decision to run for Congress “prior to the public announcement.”

Asked if Nez has named a new running mate for the upcoming Navajo Nation election, Touchin said Nez will share his future plans soon, but right now is focusing on mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic, finishing the distribution of Hardship Assistance checks, and working on getting water, electricity and broadband service to more Navajo people.

“I appreciate Vice President Lizer for being transparent about his decision to seek a congressional seat,” said Nez. “We had a productive discussion and at the end of the day, I respect his decision.

“We have a very good working relationship and I wish him and his family well as they seek to serve at another level of government,” said Nez.

Touchin indicated he knows nothing more about Lizer’s announcement than what was posted and has requested from him a point of contact for media inquiries into his campaign.

“Once I get that information, I will provide it to you,” said Touchin.

A press release attached to Lizer’s Tuesday Tweet, which does not indicate an author or provide contact information, says that the new Arizona Congressional District 2 encompasses the current district of Rep. Tom O’Halleran and part of the District 1 held by retiring Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick.

“According to the Associated Press, this redrawn district tilts strongly toward Republican voting patterns from the previous nine elections,” states Lizer’s press release.

Lizer is a staunch Republican, who is a big fan of former President Donald Trump, which at times has put him at odds with Nez, who is a Democrat.

According to the author of the press release, Lizer brings “vast experience” as a small business owner, a man of devout faith, and an elected leader of the largest tribe in Arizona.

“The United States of America has strength, dreams, creativity and opportunities,” said Lizer. “As the world carries forward into an unknown future, there are many tasks that is required to be accomplished – especially in the federal government.”

Lizer said the “project-killing bureaucracy, lack of financial investment, huge government spending and broken promises by the federal government” has limited the interest of “we the people.”

This includes the first nations of America, he said, as a federal government’s responsibility is to govern the public not to “dictate the citizens.”

An email from the Navajo Times to Lizer on Wednesday morning asking how long he will remain vice president was not responded to by press time.

Nonetheless, Lizer stated he looks forward to meeting with and listening to “all constituents” in the newly redrawn CD2 to help resolve the broken promises and over-regulated burdens many Americans feel.

“As a champion of First Americans and all Americans, he looks forward to protecting Arizona’s citizens,” states the press release.