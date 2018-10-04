Parents’ words stay close to Shirley

, October 4, 2018

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
Former first lady Vikki Shirley speaks about her working life on Tuesday in Ganado, Ariz.

WINDOW ROCK

Former Navajo Nation first lady Vikki Shirley always returns to the wise words from her parents that education was the way to success.

“I really wanted to get my education because of my father and mother,” Shirley, who is Kinyaa’aanii born for Ma’ii deeshgiizhinii, said. “They always told me to go to school and always learn as much as I can. To get as far as I could in my education.”

These were the words Shirley held onto the last two years as she worked through her master’s of business administration program at Grand Canyon University. She graduated with her MBA in January.

Shirley graduated from Chinle High and went to Diné College where she got her associate degree in accounting. Then she transferred to Northern Arizona University where she graduated with a degree in business.

She met Joe Shirley Jr. at her home where he was learning the Blessingway Ceremony from her father. They’ve been married for 28 years and have a blended family with six children. One of their daughters was tragically lost to a drunk driver in 2001.

“During those times after Diné College I started a family and started being a working mother,” she said.

After she got her degrees, she worked with Chinle Unified School District where she was an accountant and then later did some work with human resources.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Categories: Politics

About Author

Pauly Denetclaw

Pauly Denetclaw

Pauly Denetclaw is Meadow People born for Towering House People. She was raised in Manuelito and Naschitti, New Mexico. She was the co-recipient of the Native American Journalist Association's 2016 Richard LaCourse Award for Investigative Reporting. Denetclaw is currently finishing her degree in multimedia journalism from the University of New Mexico - Main. Denetclaw covers a range of topics including genetic research, education, health, social justice issues and small businesses. She loves coffee, writing and being with her family. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram. Her handle is @pdineclah