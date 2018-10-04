Parents’ words stay close to Shirley

WINDOW ROCK

Former Navajo Nation first lady Vikki Shirley always returns to the wise words from her parents that education was the way to success.

“I really wanted to get my education because of my father and mother,” Shirley, who is Kinyaa’aanii born for Ma’ii deeshgiizhinii, said. “They always told me to go to school and always learn as much as I can. To get as far as I could in my education.”

These were the words Shirley held onto the last two years as she worked through her master’s of business administration program at Grand Canyon University. She graduated with her MBA in January.

Shirley graduated from Chinle High and went to Diné College where she got her associate degree in accounting. Then she transferred to Northern Arizona University where she graduated with a degree in business.

She met Joe Shirley Jr. at her home where he was learning the Blessingway Ceremony from her father. They’ve been married for 28 years and have a blended family with six children. One of their daughters was tragically lost to a drunk driver in 2001.

“During those times after Diné College I started a family and started being a working mother,” she said.

After she got her degrees, she worked with Chinle Unified School District where she was an accountant and then later did some work with human resources.