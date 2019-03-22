Select Page

All-Star nomination forms due March 26

WINDOW ROCK

The nomination forms for the upcoming Navajo Times All-Star ceremony are due on Tuesday, March 26.

The ballots have been emailed to all coaches for girls’ basketball, boys’ basketball, girls’ wrestling and boys’ wrestling.

If you need a nomination form please call the Navajo Times at 928-871-1130.

The All-Star ceremony is scheduled for Monday, April 8, at the Phil Thomas Performing Arts Center in Shiprock. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the event is free for the public.


