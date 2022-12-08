Area’s Best | Chinle’s Temyra Bia, Laguna-Acoma’s Erica Martin head all-star class
(Editor’s note: The Navajo Times All-Stars for football will be released in next week’s issue.)
WINDOW ROCK
The future looks bright for Chinle harrier Temyra Bia.
The Chinle senior plans to run at the collegiate level and she’s currently assessing all of her scholarship offers.
As one of the area’s top runners, Bia won six of her races this year as she earned the distinction of the Times’ Runner of the Year along with Laguna-Acoma harrier Erica Martin.
“I’m just so happy to get this,” Bia said. “To be honest, I was thinking it was gonna be another runner, so I’m surprised.”
Bia, who placed second at the Arizona Division III state meet, credits her teammates and coaches for inspiring her.
“I feel like we all pushed each other and we always encouraged each other,” she said. “We all had the same positive energy and that put me up there.”
At the state meet, Bia turned in a 19:14.5 effort, hitting a new PR.
After having a consistent year, Martin came on strong at the tail end of the season, winning her final two races.
One of those races earned her a spot atop the podium at the New Mexico Class 1A-2A state meet as she finished the 5K race in 20:20.1 on the Albuquerque Academy course.
She beat her pervious PR at Academy by a minute and 36 seconds.
“Last year I got 17th,” said Martin who was third at the pre-state preview at the Academy Extravaganza with a 21:56. “I really didn’t do that good that year because of COVID and I got sick. Then I went out too fast.
“This time I knew I could do it. I put my mind to it with all the practices that went forth to this meet that really paid off a lot. My coach Lacey Natseway pushed me and thanks for my family for always supporting me.”
Behind a pair of state championship teams, Chinle’s Beatrice Begay and Santa Fe Indian School’s Lloyd Padilla were honored as the coach of the year.
Returning all seven runners from last year’s state runner-up team, SFIS packed its first three runners in the top eight spots and all five in the top 13 to finish with 40 points and on top for the first time since 2003.
The Lady Braves held off in-town rival Santa Fe Prep, which squeezed its first four runners in the top 10 points, to finish second with 56 points. Santa Fe Prep was hurt by its fifth runner who was 28th.
“It was an amazing finish,” Padilla said following his team’s first-place win. “They have the game plan already. They set their goals at the beginning of the season and we just worked towards it. The whole Santa Fe community came together and pushed them and encouraged them and pulled it out.”
In Arizona, the Wildcats ran away with the team title as it scored five runners for 61 points, outpointing reserve champ Salpointe Catholic as the Tucson school finished with 91 markers.
Chinle placed four runners in the top 16 headed by senior Temyra Bia, who took second behind state champ Kylie Wild of Salpointe Catholic.
Sophomore Tumayah Bia took seventh, followed by sophomore Janessa Segay (15th), junior Reshila Curley (16th), and senior Lukendria Cly (31st).
“This is wonderful,” Chinle coach Beatrice Begay said. “It’s been a good chase. Hard work on their part, but it’s a great feeling.”
All-Stars
Alisia Valerio, Aztec
Desirae Gurule, Bloomfield
Temyra Bia, Chinle
Tumayah Bia, Chinle
Janessa Segay, Chinle
Reshila Curley, Chinle
Lakendria Cly, Chinle
Tyra Tsosie, Crownpoint
Courtney Craig, Crownpoint
Magdalena Gauna-Casaus, Cuba
Cara Toledo, Cuba
Kailey Julian, Dulce
Madison Germaine, Farmington
Kapiolani Anitielu, Farmington
Jazlyn Zunie, Farmington
Taylor Biggambler, Flagstaff
Yanibah Begay, Gallup
Payton Johnson, Gallup
Damira Allen, Ganado
Sheena Smith, Ganado
Laila Martinez, Grants
Cadence Siow, Grants
Rylee Koopee, Hopi
Valencia Timms, Hopi
Kaylena Chinana, Jemez Valley
Leylana Medina, Jemez Valley
Haylee Nocki, Kirtland Central
Kamyra Goldtooth, Kirtland Central
Johnaya Tyler, Kirtland Central
Erica Martin, Laguna-Acoma
Zaiya Martinez, Laguna-Acoma
Howling Yellowhair, Many Farms
Neilana Begay, Many Farms
Lorianna Piestewa, Miyamura
Shelby McCray, Miyamura
Latisha Mutte, Monument Valley
Lillianna Fatt, Monument Valley, Utah
Rylee Edaakie, NACA
Alexia Yazzie, Navajo Pine
Nicole Tsosie, Navajo Prep
Ronalda Begay, Navajo Prep
Keyilnaazbaa Howard, Newcomb
Jade Reid, Page
Alyssa Harris, Page
Isabella Manning, Page
Nicole Pierce, Piedra Vista
Makenzie Yazzie, Piedra Vista
Brooke Nez, Pine Hill
Nevaeh Natan, Pine Hill
Lydia Lambson, Ramah
Emily Garcia, Rehoboth Christian
Marvah Toddy, Rehoboth Christian
Violet Francisco, Rio Rancho
Tayleen Woody, Rock Point
Destiny Marquez, Santa Fe Indian
Destiny Chino, Santa Fe Indian
Alexis Aguino, Santa Fe Indian
Kendra Emery, Santa Fe Indian
Rayann Concho, Santa Fe Indian
Kaydence Platero, Shiprock
Taylor Begay, Shiprock
Jazelle Thompson, Shiprock
Keira Littlesalt, Shiprock Northwest
Alyesia Barlow, Snowflake
Amber Woody, St. Michael
Leonna Slim, St. Michael
Hannah Hurley, To’Hajiilee
Mychalyn King, Thoreau
Mikayla Numkena, Tuba City
Neveah Barlow, Valley
Heidi Clark, Whitehorse
Lamyia Benally, Whitehorse
Telicia Tom, Wingate
Keira Casamero, Wingate
Jocelyn Farland, Winslow
Shania Chavez, Zuni
Arianna Lasillo, Zuni