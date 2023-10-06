Arizona cross-country: Holbrook boys ‘in the mix’ for a state title

WINDOW ROCK

The Holbrook cross-country teams are entered in Friday’s Dave Conatser Invitational.

The Winslow High hosted meet has 19 teams entered, and the Holbrook boys are one of the favorites to win the team title.

“I have a lot of faith in my runners,” second-year Holbrook coach Jerald Nez said. “We’re still young, but we have a good chance to do very well this year. We’re trying to get up there.”

The Roadrunners are chasing some Division III teams, including the defending state champions, Page.

“Page is always a contender,” Nez said. “They have a really good program with talented runners and a good coach. We’re trying to do our best to keep up with them.

“What I really want is for us to compete,” he added.

Holbrook is led by two underclassmen, sophomore Ian Masayesva and junior Leyton Tom.

“Ian is our most improved runner,” the Holbrook coach said. “Last year, he was our No. 2, 3 runner, and now he’s leading the pack.”

Nez said Tom is right up there with Masayesva as the pair have been setting the pace for its runners, which includes seniors Kenneth Nez, Tristen Attakai, and Trevor Taylor.

The other varsity members include sophomores Rylan Bia, Kelton Reidhead, and William Nez.

“Kenneth and Kelton are my third and fourth runners,” Nez said while adding that it’s a toss-up between his 5-6-7 runners.

“We have a couple of sophomores competing for spots,” Nez said. “They’re trading out with the seniors on the team, and they’re doing really well. They’re getting better every week, so we’re pretty excited about this year.”

Of his sophomore class, the Holbrook coach said Rylan Bia has come a long way from last season. One year ago, he ran on the JV team, and this season, he’s making his mark with the varsity squad.

“Rylan is starting to want it as far as being in the picture when it comes to being a varsity runner,” Nez said. “He’s turned a corner with his running.”

Nez also praised his senior class for pulling the team together.

“A lot of them are taking on that leadership role,” he said. “They’re making sure that our boys are working hard. It’s good to have them back because they’re running their hearts out.

“They give the team that extra motivation to run,” he added.

The Nez-coached team is looking to improve its third-place finish at state last year. That placement was Holbrook’s highest finish since the 1982 season when the Roadrunners also took third.

“We’ve been progressing, and every year we’re getting better,” Nez said.

In addition to Page, Nez has his eyes set on Tucson Salpointe Catholic and two American Leadership Academy Schools in Queen Creek and Gilbert.

“The competition is going to be tough,” Nez said of next month’s Arizona Division IV meet. “We have a lot of Valley teams that are starting to get up there, and, you know, Page and Salpointe are going to be tough to beat.

“I think realistically we can compete for a state title,” Nez added. “We have to run really well at state to pull it off, but our boys have been covering for each other the last couple of races.”

What he’s referring to is that when one runner is having a bad race, another one will step up.

“We’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing as a team,” Nez said. “Hopefully, when we’re at state, the guys can run between solid and great.

“If we do that, we should be in the mix,” he added.