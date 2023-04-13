Hopi outlasts Tuba in freedom game

KEAMS CANYON, Ariz.

In a freedom game, the Tuba City Lady Warriors traveled to face the Hopi Lady Bruins last Thursday afternoon.

Despite a quick start, the Bruins had to withstand a Tuba City rally as Hopi won the non-conference game 22-19.

The Lady Warriors started strong in the top of the first, nailing a home run.

Hopi responded with a home run and they prolonged the first frame by building a 12-4 lead.

The Lady Warriors struggled to get on base but the Hopi defense weren’t budging. Tuba made some strong hits into the outfield but the Hopi defense were quick to throw the ball back into the diamond.

In the fifth inning, Hopi retired its starting pitcher and Tuba City took advantage as they started making hits.

The Lady Warriors inched closer, showing some hope they could overtake the Lady Bruins. However, their hopes were dashed in the top of the seventh as Hopi tagged out three runners and closed the game 22-19.

The win on Thursday, the Lady Bruins avenged an earlier 23-21 loss to Tuba City.

Hopi coach Claude Bakurza believed his team secured the win when they built that eight-run lead in the first inning with its bats.

Bakurza said his pitching staff left their mark, but he remarked that they’re still learning.

“They improved a lot,” the Hopi coach said. “They hit the ball, they came back, but the thing that we need to work on is the little things of the fundamental wise, keeping the ball in front, making the easy plays, that’s what we need to work on.”

He credits the whole team for the win, emphasizing that it was a team win and they are still aiming to better themselves. He is working with seven returning players and some new faces as well.

Likewise, Tuba City’s softball coach Joe Baca is working on rebuilding the softball program after nearly three years of Tuba City having no sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has confidence in the Lady Warrior’s abilities, though few of them have experience playing high school softball as the program started back up last season.

“We always start strong,” Baca said. “We have a hard time finishing. We’re making progress. It’s just slow, minimal … We’re a little disappointed, but we got to continue to learn from our mistakes and minimize errors, and take advantage of opportunities.”

He said his team was plagued by errors as well as leaving a few base runners on. It’s things that they will address during practice.

Baca said his club made some headways in the first inning, but he felt that they let their guard down with Hopi loading up the bases.

Still, he felt that his girls had shown tenacity and resilience, especially in the fifth inning when they started making up ground.

Although it became a close game in the end, it was difficult for Baca to swallow, seeing how his team came close to winning.

Still, he is happy to see some of his team improving, like sophomore Natasha Acothley who’s improving in pitching and batting. And also seeing Mikayla Benally stepping up by taking on a leadership role.

Baca had left Tuba City some years back and had returned amidst the pandemic. He knows the challenges, but he is certain the team will improve with more experience and more exposure. He is proud of how far the Lady Warriors have come since last year.