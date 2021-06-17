PV grad makes honorable mention with dream team

By Barbara Boxleitner

Special to the Times

CAPE CORAL, Fla.

Deylan Pigford said he grew up following the Cal State Fullerton baseball program.

“It was such a highly known program,” the Piedra Vista High School graduate said.

After two years playing for Midland College, the center fielder said he received interest from many schools when deciding where to continue his career. But his heart was set on Cal State Fullerton.

“I was just really excited to get the call from them,” the junior said.

His enthusiasm translated to the field this spring. He was among the team’s steadiest performers and was named to the all-Big West Conference honorable mention team.

“I’m super grateful,” the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Pigford said. “I worked really hard for it. I think it paid off.”

He played 45 games, third most among the Titans, and hit .277, which tied for sixth on the squad. He shared the team lead of 12 doubles and his three home runs tied for second. His 18 runs batted in tied for fourth.

Despite facing pitchers he hadn’t seen, the switch hitter said he didn’t change his offensive approach.

“Here there was a lot more depth in pitching,” Pigford said. “There was an increase in skill set. I trusted my abilities and tried to play my game.

“Whenever I got my opportunity to play, I tried to keep is simple,” he said.

He opened the season batting in the lower third of the order. As the season progressed and he proved a capable hitter, he moved higher in the lineup. He even batted leadoff.

During May he had a season-high six-game hitting streak, including three of his nine total multi-hit efforts.

Pigford said he focused on spraying the ball to all fields. That strategy showed, evident in his two three-hit efforts.

His first came during a four-game series against University of California, Riverside, when he had five hits in 11 at-bats. In four at-bats of the second game, he doubled twice to left field and hit a solo home run to right field.

He doubled to right twice and singled to left in five at-bats during his other three-hit game.

He finished with a .958 fielding percentage in 71 chances.

“I love center field,” he said. “It’s free range, and there’s more area to cover.”

This summer he is playing in a California collegiate league to keep getting repetitions on the field.

“Defensively I want to work on tracking more balls and covering more ground,” he said. “I’ve made big jumps when I came from high school. I plan to keep making these jumps and strides. I’m looking to increase my skill set.”

He is working to gain at least 15 pounds as well. He said he has been getting looks from professional teams and has heard that the scouts think he needs a bigger build.