Epic Tourneys: Lady Scouts roll to tournament title

WINDOW ROCK

Entering the Epic Tourneys New Year’s Classic last week, the Window Rock Lady Scouts were trying to make a name for themselves.

The Scouts (8-4 overall) emerged as Platinum Division winner in the 16-team bracket. Window Rock earned wins over Desert Ridge (50-16), Ironwood (59-38), Buckeye (60-40) and Coolidge (53-40).

“We played some big teams that we’re never going to see again,” Lady Scout coach Gabrielle Whitney said. “I told the girls to take this as a challenge because we played against 6A, 5A and 4A teams. I told them to make a statement out there on the court.”

The second-year Window Rock coach said junior Melecia Nelson and senior Myabelle Begay played very well during the three-day tournament.

“Melecia was good on offense and defense,” Whitney said. “And Myabelle really surprised me on defense.”

Of the teams they played, Whitney said 5A schools Buckeye and Ironwood gave her club its stiffest test.

“They gave us a run for our money,” she said, while adding that her team had to settle down before winning by double digits.

“They gave us a scare at the beginning,” she said.

Whitney is hoping the success they had at the tournament will carry over into the tough 3A North Region play. Entering last night’s game with Ganado, the Scouts were sitting sixth in the seven-team conference at 1-2 overall.

“Hopefully, this tournament will give them more motivation and more energy to compete,” she said. “It’s up to them on far they want to go this season.”

As for the 3A North, Whitney said the regular season title is up for grabs as Tuba City currently leads the conference with a 2-0 record. Alchesay and Monument Valley both have 2-1 records followed by Chinle (1-1), Page (1-2), Window Rock (1-2) and Ganado (0-2).

“I think anyone can win the conference,” Whitney said. “This is the 3A North and it’s anyone’s game. We haven’t played a whole of games yet, but we did start the season with Page in our very first game.

“I don’t understand why we started the season with a conference game,” she said of the 52-47 defeat.

In its other 3A loss, the Scouts came up short to Monument Valley by a 59-56 count before they posted a 45-44 win over Alchesay.

“Those were nailbiters,” Whitney said. “At the end of the day, it’s anybody’s game, so you can’t rule anyone out at this point.”