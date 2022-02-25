For first time in 30 years, Flagstaff girls head to title game

CHINLE

Despite a weather delay, the Flagstaff Lady Eagles were ready to face Shadow Mountain’s Lady Matadors in the 4A state championship semifinals.

On Thursday afternoon, the teams squared off in Flagstaff High’s gym and the Lady Eagles won, 56-34, securing a spot in the championship final for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The Lady Eagles started off strong with Sage Begay making the first score with a 3-pointer.

Shadow Mountain tried to keep pace but by the time Lady Matador Syrene Sanders made the team’s first score with two free throws, the Lady Eagles were ahead by 5 points.

With Begay, Alyssa Harris, Jasmine Redhouse and Jaydean and Jazmine Delghai scoring, Flagstaff made all free throws, shots and 3-pointers as they found holes in Shadow Mountain’s defense.

Lady Eagle freshman Tegan Martin made the last basket of the opening quarter at the buzzer, getting loud cheers from supporters. The Lady Eagles led after the first quarter, 18-4.

In the second quarter, Shadow Mountain locked down their defense prevented scoring by Flagstaff until Gracelyn Nez broke through with a 3-pointer with 4 minutes left on the clock.

With effective teamwork and superb shooting from everyone on the team, Flagstaff maintained the lead and at half time the score was 29-12.

For the rest of the game, Shadow Mountain’s Sanders, Kiyhori Reed and Kishyah Anderson led the scoring.

But with accurate shooting, the Lady Eagles pulled away with the win.

Reed made the last basket of the game with a free throw, but as the final seconds ticked down, the teams allowed the clock to run out the final 10 seconds.

Lady Eagles coach Tyrone Johnson said he was proud of his team and said they are happy and excited for the chance to play in the championship game.

“I thought they performed well,” Johnson said. “We came out with defensive intensity.

“We were able to execute and get some buckets on the offensive end and so we jumped out to an early lead,” he said, “and we were able to maintain that and build upon on it through the game little by little and so I thought they were focused and were ready.”

He credited everyone on the team, saying they all did their job and through their team effort they were able to win. He also credited the Lady Matadors for giving them a good game.

The Lady Matadors finish the season 17-1. Last week they defeated the No. 1 team, Deer Valley, in a close game.

The Lady Eagles enjoy a 16-2 season with two losses during freedom games.

They have won three tournaments and have an all-star squad including Nez, who celebrated scoring her 1,000th point in both basketball and volleyball this past year.

Johnson said the girls are going to train hard in the next few days and be ready to play.

“These last two games we had a great following from the reservation and from people in town, and we hope that will continue on Monday and people will come out and support us as we try to bring this championship home,” Johnson said.

The Lady Eagles will face Salpointe Catholic High at the Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Monday.