Girls roundup: To’hajiilee earns fourth seed in 1A bracket
By Santiago Ramos Jr.
Special to the Times
GRANTS, N.M.
The To’hajiilee girls basketball team got the No. 4 seed in the Class 1A bracket.
The Lady Warriors will host No. 13 Jemez Valley (19-10) in the Sweet 16 round Friday at 6 p.m.
To’hajiilee head coach Thomas Sullivan said he was expecting to play top seed Pine Hill in the district tournament finals Saturday. But Pine Hill was upset by Ramah 59-41 in the semifinals by Ramah.
“We were actually expecting to play Pine Hill,” Sullivan said. “Ramah is a good team. We were just well prepared for anything they threw at us. We matched up with them really well.”
Sullivan said he was disappointed with the No. 4 seed for state after compiling an impressive 24-1 record.
“As for the No. 4 seed we are disappointed in that seed,” he said. “We felt we deserved a higher seed. But it’s only a number on paper. We will definitely prove that we deserved a higher seed.”
To’hajiilee played Jemez Valley earlier in the season and came away with an easy 71-30 win.
“We played Jemez at their place earlier in the year and we handled them pretty well. I don’t see that changing. We are playing our best ball right now and we have one goal in mind.”
Laguna Acoma
The Laguna Acoma Lady Hawks earned the No. 3 seed for the Class 2A girls state basketball tournament.
Laguna Acoma held on to top Dulce 37-34 in the District 1-2A championship finals Saturday.
Laguna Acoma and Dulce finished in a tie for first in the district at 5-1. In the tiebreaker, Laguna Acoma easily defeated Dulce 54-41. In the season’s final game, LA lost to Dulce 38-33.
Laguna Acoma (19-9) earned the No. 3 seed will get to host No. 14 Menaul (18-9) Friday night at 7 p.m. in the Class 2A Sweet 16 round at state.
Alamo Navajo
Alamo Navajo (21-6) received the No. 5 seed and will get to host No. 12 Dora (18-9) Friday in the Class 1A Sweet 16 round at 5 p.m.
Alamo Navajo was the District 3-1A champs with a perfect 8-0 record. Alamo Navajo beat Corona/Vaughn 44-37 in the district tournament finals Friday.
Pine Hill
Pine Hill (14-14) was upset by Ramah (12-17) 59-41 in the District 1-1A semifinals Thursday.