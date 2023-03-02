Girls roundup: To’hajiilee earns fourth seed in 1A bracket

By Santiago Ramos Jr.

Special to the Times

GRANTS, N.M.

The To’hajiilee girls basketball team got the No. 4 seed in the Class 1A bracket.

The Lady Warriors will host No. 13 Jemez Valley (19-10) in the Sweet 16 round Friday at 6 p.m.

To’hajiilee head coach Thomas Sullivan said he was expecting to play top seed Pine Hill in the district tournament finals Saturday. But Pine Hill was upset by Ramah 59-41 in the semifinals by Ramah.

“We were actually expecting to play Pine Hill,” Sullivan said. “Ramah is a good team. We were just well prepared for anything they threw at us. We matched up with them really well.”

Sullivan said he was disappointed with the No. 4 seed for state after compiling an impressive 24-1 record.

“As for the No. 4 seed we are disappointed in that seed,” he said. “We felt we deserved a higher seed. But it’s only a number on paper. We will definitely prove that we deserved a higher seed.”

To’hajiilee played Jemez Valley earlier in the season and came away with an easy 71-30 win.

“We played Jemez at their place earlier in the year and we handled them pretty well. I don’t see that changing. We are playing our best ball right now and we have one goal in mind.”

Laguna Acoma

The Laguna Acoma Lady Hawks earned the No. 3 seed for the Class 2A girls state basketball tournament.

Laguna Acoma held on to top Dulce 37-34 in the District 1-2A championship finals Saturday.

Laguna Acoma and Dulce finished in a tie for first in the district at 5-1. In the tiebreaker, Laguna Acoma easily defeated Dulce 54-41. In the season’s final game, LA lost to Dulce 38-33.

Laguna Acoma (19-9) earned the No. 3 seed will get to host No. 14 Menaul (18-9) Friday night at 7 p.m. in the Class 2A Sweet 16 round at state.

Alamo Navajo

Alamo Navajo (21-6) received the No. 5 seed and will get to host No. 12 Dora (18-9) Friday in the Class 1A Sweet 16 round at 5 p.m.

Alamo Navajo was the District 3-1A champs with a perfect 8-0 record. Alamo Navajo beat Corona/Vaughn 44-37 in the district tournament finals Friday.

Pine Hill

Pine Hill (14-14) was upset by Ramah (12-17) 59-41 in the District 1-1A semifinals Thursday.