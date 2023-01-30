Hoops roundup: Top-ranked KC girls outlast No. 2 Gallup

(Editor’s note: Here is a sample of what’s to come in this week’s sports section of the Navajo Times.)

GALLUP

The matchup between New Mexico’s two best teams in girls Class 4A basketball lived up to its billing Saturday night.

The top-ranked Kirtland Central Lady Broncos escaped with a 55-49 win over No. 2 Gallup before a capacity crowd.

Trailing 41-40 at the start of the fourth, the Broncos hit three consecutive buckets to take the lead for good.

“That was two really good teams battling it out there,” KC coach Devon Manning said. “You know, the crowd was awesome. That is why we play basketball, playing in crowds like this. That was a lot of fun.”

KC improved to 19-1 overall and 4-0 in District 1-4A, while Gallup dropped to 16-4 and 3-1 in league play.

“Anytime us and Kirtland get together, it’s good,” Gallup coach Todd McBroom said. “There was great energy with the people and kids tonight. Both teams went out and played hard, and we got after each other.”

In other prep basketball roundup, the Winslow Lady Bulldogs improved to 5-1 in 3A East Region play as they defeated Show Low by a 54-47 count Friday night.

The Bulldogs hit 17-of-18 free throws, including a perfect 7-of-7 in the game’s final minute to seal the win.

“That’s phenomenal,” Winslow coach Jerron Jordan said. “One thing we changed over the years is we used to shoot them cold, and that’s on me as a coach.”

This season, the Bulldogs are shooting them at a better clip, and Jordon credits his group for putting in the work during practice.

“We shoot them after conditioning, so it’s more game-like,” he said. “We want them to get their legs in, especially in late-game situations.”

In Tohatchi, the Lady Cougars opened up a 14-1 cushion over the Wingate Lady Bears in the first four minutes to score a 57-27 win Saturday afternoon.

“We’ve been struggling with our starts, but they came out focused, and they had a lot of energy,” Tohatchi coach Tanisha Bitsoi said of her squad. “Our shots were falling too, and when they’re falling, the momentum kind of stays on our side.

“I’m proud of the effort they had, especially when we can put pressure on like that defensively,” she said. “It creates our offense, and it’s the first time we’ve come out like that since last year.”

In boys action, the Winslow Bulldogs cut an eight-point deficit down to 59-57 in the fourth quarter before dropping a 69-63 decision to Show Low Friday night.

“I thought our game was winnable,” Winslow coach Vinton Nelson said. “We got off to a late start, but in that second half, we came out a little more aggressive.

“We picked up their guards a little bit more,” he added. “You know, Show Low is a little bigger and stronger than us, but I thought our post players did an excellent job.”