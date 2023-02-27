Navajo Prep gets No. 2 seed in boys

WINDOW ROCK

The New Mexico 3A boys basketball northwestern district is getting some much-needed respect.

The district got four teams into the playoffs, with Newcomb, Navajo Prep, Crownpoint, and Tohatchi making the 16-team 3A state bracket released Sunday by the New Mexico Activities Association.

The latter three were seeded in the top 8 as they get to host the first-round games on Saturday.

“My first year here, we snuck in at No. 7,” Navajo Prep coach Matt Melvin said of 2020 bracket. “We hosted NMMI, and they whipped us, and Thoreau was the district runner-up, and they went on the road.”

The following year, the NMAA put together an abbreviated state championship because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as only eight teams made the playoffs, with ‘Prep getting the No. 3 seed.

Last year, ‘Prep drew the fifth seed, which got as far as the second round along with Crownpoint.

On Sunday, the Melvin-coached team got the No. 2 seed.

“We feel really good about it, and that’s the highest we’ve been seeded,” Melvin said. “We’re super excited, and the guys are thrilled.”

The Eagles (24-2) will open the state tournament by hosting No. 15 seed Cobre (10-18), with the time yet to be determined.

“We went down to the Hot Springs tournament, and we played Cobre that first night,” the Navajo Prep coach said. “We beat them in that tournament, but they’re a real athletic team.

“It was early in the year, so everybody has changed dramatically since then,” he added.

The Crownpoint Eagles (22-7) earned the No. 5 seed and will entertain No. 12 West Las Vegas (14-14) at 5 p.m.

Tohatchi (18-10) got the nod as the eighth seed and will host Socorro (11-16) at 6 p.m.

“We were talking about that, and I think the last time we hosted a first-round game was back in 2003,” Tohatchi coach Jim Smith said. “With us being home, it gives us an advantage.

“We beat Socorro already, but I’m expecting them to give us a good game.”

In the first meeting, the Cougars beat Socorro by a 73-61 count, and with it being a single elimination tournament, Jim is hoping to get his team ready.

“It’s win or go home, so I expect a really tough game,” he said. “We’re gonna do our best to get ready for that up-and-down game. It’s going to come down to tough-nosed defense.”

With a No. 13 seed, the Newcomb Skyhawks (13-15) will travel to No. 4 Sandia Prep (16-10). Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

In the 4A bracket, Gallup (21-7) earned the fifth seed. The Bengals will host No. 12 Valley (13-14) at 6 p.m.

“I’m pleasantly surprised with the No. 5 seed, but I think our body of work says a lot,” Gallup coach Joshua Dunlap said. “I truly believe seedings and numbers won’t matter at state with all the teams Nos. 1-16 are all good in their own ways.”

Dunlap said they had not played Valley since he’s been the coach, but he’s anticipating a tough matchup with the Vikings.

“They’re going to ‘D’ up and shoot the ball well,” he said. “The coaches are trying to come up with a great game plan, and hopefully, our hard work and having the best fans in New Mexico can advance us to the Pit.”

Boys state pairings



4A boys (All games are to be played on Saturday)

No. 11 Kirtland Central at No. 6 Hope Christian, TBD

No 12 Valley at No. 5 Gallup at 6 p.m.

3A boys

No. 9 Socorro at No. 8 Tohatchi at 6 p.m.

No. 10 Hot Springs at No. 7 Santa Fe Indian School at 6 p.m.

No. 12 West Las Vegas at No. 5 Crownpoint at 5 p.m.

No. 13 Newcomb at No. 4 Sandia Prep at 5 p.m.

No. 15 Cobre at No. 2 Navajo Prep, TBD

2A

No. 12 Rehoboth Christian at No. 5 Santa Rosa at 5 p.m.

No. 14 Dulce at No. 3 Texico at 6 p.m.

1A

No. 11 Alamo Navajo at No. 6 Dora at 7 p.m.

No. 15 Pine Hill at No. 2 Fort Sumner/House, TBD

No. 16 To’hajiilee at No. 1 Magdalena at 5 p.m.