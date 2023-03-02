Rehoboth boys come up short in district title game

By Santiago Ramos Jr.

Special to the Times

REHOBOTH, N.M.

After posting double-digit wins over Dulce during the district campaign, Rehoboth Christian could not make it three in a row.

The district top seed Rehoboth Lynx dropped a close 54-52 District 1-2A championship finals to No. 2 seed Dulce Friday night at home.

Rehoboth Christian (15-10) downed Dulce 68-58 in the first meeting and cruised past the Hawks 47-35 in the second meeting during the district season.

In the third meeting, the Lynx grabbed an early 11-5 first quarter lead and led 28-20 at the half.

But the 16-12 Hawks cut the deficit in the third quarter to pull to within 39-36. Dulce then overtook Rehoboth Christian in fourth quarter 18 to 13.

Hawks JD Gonzales pumped in nine of his game-high 15 points and Damien Vicenti tallied five of seven points as Dulce snatched away the District 1-2A tournament title, winning by two, 54-52.

“Dulce is a good team,” Rehoboth Christian head coach Kevin Zwiers said. “They forced us to turn the ball over. They also made some tough contested shots.”

Rehoboth had three players in double figures with junior Raeden West, who was the District 1-2A Player of the Year, tallying 13 points along with Kaleb Vail with 13 while Reece Black Moon added 11 points.

In addition to Gonzales with 15 points, Isaiah Reval contributed 14 points for Dulce.

Despite the loss, Zwiers said his team is looking forward to the opening round Sweet 16 state playoffs Saturday.

Rehoboth Christian earned the No. 12 seed and will play at No. 5 seed Santa Rosa (19-9) Saturday at 5 p.m. Dulce received the No. 14 seed and will play at No. 3 Texico (15-12) Saturday at 6 p.m.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to play another game,” Zwiers said. “Santa Rosa will be a great test for us.”

Dulce head coach Erick Petago was named the District 1-2A Boys Coach of the Year with Rehoboth’s West, the District Player of the year.

Named to the All-District 1-2A team were Reece Black Moon, Antonio Rivas, Kaleb Vail, Charles Lynch and Talan Davis from Rehoboth Christian; Bob Harrison Jr., Ivan Harrison, Damien Vicente, James Johnson and JD Gonzales from Dulce; Derek Victorino and Curtis Paytiamo from Laguna Acoma and Dylan Keeto from Navajo Pine.

Laguna Acoma girls head coach Daryl Mariano was named the District 1-2A Girls Coach of the Year while LA’s Sylvia Gedman was named the District 1-2A Player of the Year.

Named to the All-District 1-2A team were Erica Martin, Gianna Carillo, Sofia Lazos, Kaylee Lorenzo and Leah Barger from Laguna Acoma; Sydneyanne Becenti, Bailey Vigil, Jasmine Keith and Alaina Vigil from Dulce; Shandeen Manygoats and Meg Zwiers from Rehoboth Christian and Demetria Brown from Navajo Pine.